Swords and Chit: A Brief Introduction

My name is David and welcome to Swords and Chit, where I primarily dive into Wargames in the Medieval, Ancient, or Renaissance period of history along with excursions into Fantasy and Science Fiction Wargaming. Some of you may already know me and my writing style, as I have been actively blogging and reviewing games since 2016 as Cardboard Clash. During that tenure, I was focused strictly on board games in general and how they played with 1 or 2-players and covered a whole range of games. My time there is coming to a conclusion soon, with a handful of reviews still to make an appearance as I get games through the queue and posted onto that blog. Some of those reviews will be a handful of wargames I received as review copies in the past few months, and those will have the same exact review posted here, along with the benefit of First Impression/Lessons Learned posts that I started earlier this year with a reflection back on how I lost spectacularly in my first play of Twilight Struggle.

I won’t exhaust my readers too soon by going far in-depth as to why I am wanting to exclusively shift into the Wargaming genre, but needless to say I’ve fallen deep into the rabbit hole, have a regular wargaming opponent who is just as excited about the venture, and it frees me up to just play the games I want to play when I get to game with my wife (although I will slowly attempt to convert her…#rootisthegatewaydrug). I can count on two hands the number of Wargames I played prior to this year, and so I am still diving into uncharted territory and experiencing many of the popular and established games for the first time.

So what all can you expect to see here? Well, you can already look and see what a review format will be like with my review of Field Commander: Alexander. It is a format I’ve followed for years at Cardboard Clash and it isn’t broken, so why fix it? Although now featuring a rating at the end! I will also begin migrating over some of the Wargame-related content that I created this year, including reviews for Vikings: Scourge of the North and for Charlemagne, Master of Europe. The few I’ve reviewed in previous years I will plan to revisit and review with a fresh set of eyes. I will also be making First Impression/Lessons Learned posts after the first play of each Wargame I try out – I have a fair number I made at Cardboard Clash that will appear over here as well (look for my Twilight Struggle one to appear tomorrow morning on this blog!) and have a decent number to write still. In addition to these I want to do a few other things:

Cover new and upcoming games in the time periods of interest to me. There’s a lot of games that are in the later periods, and a lot of folks really love their Napoleonic and World War-era games. That’s great, and I’ll gladly try and play any game my opponent sets up at the table. But my preference will alway be for the older periods of history. This will include, but not be limited to, a monthly post covering the P500 from GMT Games. Do a weekly post where I talk in brief about the Wargames that hit the table that week, the rulebooks I am working through, and any books I’m reading that might be of interest. Those books? I’d like to also do a brief review on some of those, too, as I’d love to get back on track with my old reading habits.

I’d love to talk to you on Twitter, which right now is the only Social Media presence I have officially started for this blog. You can find me at @Swordsandchit, and I’ll gladly answer any questions you might have!