Publisher Spotlight #1: High Flying Dice Games

You might say that this series idea is the fault of the guys over at The Player’s Aid. Indirectly, at least. See, during the week they shared a Tweet showing A Dark and Dastardly Fight: Tippecanoe 1811 and River Raisin: A Cold and Bitter Battle 1813 from High Flying Dice Games. The artwork immediately drew my attention, and I made a comment about how it had my attention in spite of being a later period than I usually take an interest in. They shared a link to their review on Kekionga and, well, I was convinced that I was going to try that game out.

As it does, one thing leads to another and I started browsing more of the catalog for High Flying Dice Games and, well, I was extremely pleased by the diverse offerings covering a host of time periods. Which got me to thinking about two things:

1) It can be a challenge to keep on top of what games are out there. We’re all familiar with the big names from the big publishers, but what about the smaller ones?

2) Because my preference range is narrow in period (albeit covering a far larger span of time), it can be a lot more challenging to find titles to fit that period among the diverse catalogs of games.

So I did some thinking and what I’d like to try and do is a weekly post to highlight a publisher, trying to hit smaller ones first, and the games they offer that are roughly prior to the 18th Century in time, fantasy, and/or science fiction in setting. Part of this motivation is because I’m all for creating noise on behalf of the smaller names in publishing. A greater variety of games being purchased and played means we’ll continue to have healthy growth in games being designed, published, and distributed. And showing publishers we are interested in games set in these periods (by purchasing and talking about said games) will help ensure that new designs in those periods get considered alongside the more popular game topics.

Part of it is extremely selfish, because I want to create a list for my own benefit to keep tabs on games I’m interested and to make myself a priority list for things such as my birthday coming in a few weeks. Having a list handy means I don’t overlook any possible titles that I want when the time comes to choose a game – and, in rare circumstances, I know what I want if someone asks what is on my wish list without just naming 10 GMT Games titles (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)

And so here I begin with mentioning some titles from High Flying Dice Games. Regardless of your historical interests, they have some games in their catalog that are sure to catch your attention. I know they firmly have my attention, and an order has been placed for my first title from them. There are three things to note about their game lineup:

1) Most of the games appear to come as a folio, in a ziploc rather than a box.

2) Their games, with the price advertised, come where you need to cut and mount the counters yourself. For an additional $6 you can have your counters come mounted.

3) Some of the games have custom deck of cards available for purchase. My speculation is that they are playable with any standard deck of cards, but the custom ones will enhance the experience for another $8.

Combing the catalog, there are three Ancient games that are set as standalone games, and then one series of 3 Ancient games and two Medieval series of games (7 total) available. A lot of the discussion here is very shallow, as I haven’t played any of them or even seen any of them in person yet. There aren’t even rulebooks available to browse, so I cannot even give the games a cursory look before discussing. In fact, after checking BoardGameGeek for 4 of the games, there is almost nothing posted.

Ancient Games

Clash of Chariots: Battle of Kadesh 1274 BC

This game features Pharaoh Ramses II battling against the Hittite King Muwatalli. From the description, it sounds like the two armies were strong complements to each other in both size and composition. A Hittite ambush on Egyptian reinforcements placed the Pharaoh in a dire situation during the battle.

Crossing Fate: The Battle of Issus 333 BC

Marked as an introductory level wargame, this battle features Darius the Great against Alexander the Great. Historically, this is a retaliatory battle against Alexander’s army following his victory at Granicus. This one looks interesting, especially as I learn more about Alexander’s feats throughout history, and serves as a great and inexpensive launching point.

In Hoc Signo Vinces: The Campaign for Rome 312 AD

Constantine the rebel? Yep, here one side plays the rebelling units lead by Constantine as they try to sack Rome from the Imperial army led by Emperor Maxentius. Only one side walks away with control of Rome! This is the priciest game on the list, which at $17.95 is still pretty darn inexpensive, and this one also comes with the companion game: Battle of Milvan Bridge. So when you consider there are two games in here, that actually might make this the cheapest investment on this list, right?

The Glory that was Greece, Volume 1: Cadmea: The Rise and Fall of Thebes

This one comes with two battles: Leuctra 371 BC and Mantineia 362 BC. This is set following the Peloponnesian War, with the first real challenges of Spartan might following their victory in that war. This pair has the rise and fall of a short “empire”, and features two great commanders in Pelopidas and Epiminodas.

The Glory that was Greece, Volume II: This is Sparta

Apart from having a fantastic name that evokes memories of The 300 movie, this game also covers two different battles: the Battle of Nemea and the Battle of Coronea 394 BC. Both of these take place during the Corinthian War with Sparta facing off against the allied cities of Thebes, Argos, Athens, and Corinth. What is perhaps most intriguing to see how it was handled is the second battle, which was a complete bloodbath. Will it play out with heavy losses on both sides?

The Glory that was Greece, Volume III: Socrates Battle

Socrates? This isn’t going to be the last battle in their lineup that makes my English Major sit up and take notice. Yes, apparently Socrates fought during the Battle of Delium in 424 BC and did quite well. In the battle, the Athenians were defeated by a Beotian (not Boethian, which would be another literary delight…maybe in an alternate universe!) brigade. The other battle in here, the Battle of Amphipolis, was a clash between only a few thousand troops for Athens and Sparta. It also happened to be the battle that opened the way for several major events that followed, such as the Peace of Nicia.

Alfred the Great: The Great Heathen Army 871 AD

The first game in a set of four in the Warrior Kings Campaign series, which place great importance on the kings in the game. This particular one, as you might guess, features Alfred and Aethelred on one side and Halfdan and Bagsecg on the other. This game is exactly my sort of jam and is the one I’ve gone ahead and ordered to try out because it hits that historical sweet spot. Fans of the book or show The Last Kingdom will find this is the game they are looking for, too.

Alfred the Great: War in the West Country 876 AD

Continuing closely to the above, this has Guthrum waging war on Alfred by attacking Wessex, accompanied by Kings Anwend and Oscetel. His plans were to move in large numbers of troops, advancing toward an area he knew Alfred would have to defend. This one not only has Saxon and Viking units, but also Briton units coming into the mix with their own battle board, too.

Alfred the Great: The Ethandun Campaign 878 AD

You want guerilla combat? King Alfred has you covered, folks. This is a historical favorite narrative, where Alfred is forced to flee into swamps and, with a small band of followers, takes down Guthrum over the course of five months with some guerilla warfare and a pitched battle at Ethandun. If it wasn’t the third in the series, I would have definitely started with this battle.

Ivar the Boneless: The Northumbrian Blood-Eagle 866 AD

The astute among you may notice the fourth game in the series is actually the first, chronologically speaking. One of my favorite things about the Vikings, and especially reading the Icelandic Sagas, is the nickname system used. I mean, how exactly do you imagine a guy named Ivar the Boneless? Anyway, this is following the first major Danish invasion on the coast of England, led by (you guessed it) Ivar the Bonesless. Five months after watching the Vikings pillage, the Saxon Kings launched an attack on them at Yorvic and, well, it didn’t really go well for the Saxons. Maybe if you do better, Alfred wouldn’t be leading The Last Kingdom a few years later…

Postcards from Tuscany: The Age of Dante

I promised another literary delight and this one delivers. This contains two battles I am not familiar with (yet): The Battle of Montiperti 1260 and the Battle of Campaldino 1289. The former has Farinata degli Uberti, a famous character from Dante’s Inferno, fighting for the Ghibellin Dynasty in the decade before its collapse. On the other side was Florence, the loser in that first battle. The second battle, Campaldino, is a minor battle in every aspect except the inclusion of Dante. And the literary professor in me approves of that as a reason to give the battle the full game treatment.

Blonde he Was and Beautiful

The second in the Battles of the Middle Ages series, and this one covers the battles of Benevento in 1266 and Tagliacozzo in 1268 AD. These battles are key in the continuing saga following the Ghibellin Dynasty. In the former, it is a key battle with Manfredi d’Altavilla raising an army against the Papacy, led by Pope Clement IV. Manfredi died in the battle, but was thankfully written about by Dante. The latter battle is perhaps even more interesting, historically, where Charles of Anjou sacrificed two-thirds of his army to surprise the Ghibellans and claim a surprising victory.

Lion’s Heart, Saracen’s Steel: The Battle of Arsuf 1191 AD

If you, like me, were looking for something set in the Crusades to win your attention then look no further. The Battle of Arsuf is a famous one, with Richard the Lionheart facing off against Saladin during the third crusade. The best thing? Historically, we know the battle was completely insignificant because the crusaders failed to take Jerusalem. But hey, it provides a great thing for us to play now, right?

****

Whew, what a lineup of games. Be sure to check them out, as they have WAY MORE than just these titles, and I have no doubt that I’ll be quite pleased with my purchase. You can also find High Flying Dice Games over on Facebook, be sure to give them a Like.