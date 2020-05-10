Weekly Recap – May 10

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!
Today I am going to hopefully begin a habit of sharing a recap of the posts that appeared during the past week, mentioning what rulebooks are currently on my table, what books are on my nightstand, and speculate on what games might hit the table in the upcoming week. Right now my wargaming window is short and sporadic, but I have a decent backlog that I’ll be importing over to this blog as we go, too.
In Case You Missed It: Posts From The Previous Week
Swords and Chit: A Brief Introduction
Review of Field Commander: Alexander
Insights and Impressions: Julius Caesar
Insights and Impressions: Twilight Struggle
Publisher Spotlight #1: High Flying Dice Games
Insights and Impressions: Sekigahara: The Unification of Japan
On the Table: What Games I’ve Played in the Past Week
Julius Caesar, 1 Play
The Toledo War, 1 Play
Rulebooks on My Table
Books on My Nightstand
A History of War in 100 Battles by Richard Overy
The Lay of Aotrou and Itroun by J.R.R. Tolkien
Recent Acquisitions
Warriors of God: The Wars of England and France 1135-1453
On My P500
Men of Iron Trilogy
Great Battles of Alexander – Expanded Deluxe Edition
Banish the Snakes
Almoravid: Reconquista and Riposte in Spain, 1085-1086
Anticipated Plays for the Next Week
Commands & Colors: Ancients rematch
Battle Ravens 1st Play
Anticipated Posts
Insights and Impressions: The Great Heathen Army
Insights and Impressions: Wars of Marcus Aurelius
Publisher Spotlight #2: Hollandspiele
At the Top of the Wish List
1. Wars of Marcus Aurelius: Rome 170-180 CE
2. Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain
3. Robin Hood
One thought on “Weekly Recap – May 10”
Great job and subscribed!! I will say the orange font is a tad hard on the eyes FYI.
