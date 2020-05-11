Insights and Impressions: The Great Heathen Army

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

Welcome to what I am endearingly terming as Hollandspiele Week at Swords and Chit. Part of this is to motivate me to get through my three pending Insights and Impressions posts needing written, part of this is because I have a few posts from earlier this year I can share, and part of this is because I want to comb deeper into their catalog for my second Publisher Spotlight post this coming weekend. I’ll make no secret of it: I’m a genuine Hollandspiele fan, with both Agricola, Master of Britain and Charlemagne, Master of Europe being counted among my absolute favorite games in my collection. So here’s the first of a series of daily posts that are all about Hollandspiele titles and, with a birthday on the horizon, my hope is to nab a few more this June…

Unique circumstances call for unique ways to play a game with friends, right? After the Vassal fiasco with Julius Caesar, my friend and I were a little hesitant to try it with other games, and my daughter ended up in the hospital with Humanmetapneumonia. Around that time there was a post on the Wargamers group on Facebook inviting everyone to play against him in a scenario of The Great Heathen Armies, providing pictures and a brief overview of the options available but not requiring any knowledge of the rules, or even fine details of how to move/attack. Since I had just ordered and received a copy of the game, I jumped on board and participated across the entirety of that play, co-running the Viking armies in a loss that wasn’t as close as the final result made it seem. However, at the same time it also got me to toss the same idea toward my friend, setting up the game and sharing files (including rules) so we could play it via email against each other – in that game, he had a lot more autonomy in making the finer points of the decisions than the Facebook play allowed, and I took on the Saxon armies for that play. And, well, it worked out quite well considering the limitations and we finished in about 24 hours with an Saxon victory that was relatively close. So I was able to play and finish two games, essentially, playing the same scenario but operating on different sides, within about 72 hours total.

And I definitely have thoughts about the game. Such as a deep desire to play more of the scenarios than just the Battle of Maldon, which was interesting but didn’t include any cavalry or archers in the battle so it used a really small subset of the rules (which are pretty easy to understand!) for the gameplay. It also convinced me that I should have just gone ahead and added on the Kingdom of Dyflin scenario book when I ordered the game. Thankfully, there is no shortage of Hollandspiele titles I want to purchase so eventually that will be an acquisition I make. Full thoughts will come in a few more plays, when I review the game, but here are some of the things I learned from this pair of email/social media plays of the game:

Insight #1: Read the scenario carefully

I’m not sure what other trickery that Tom Russell has designed into the other scenarios, so this might only apply toward the Battle of Maldon 991 AD. However, this particular scenario has something interesting: the armies are bottlenecked at the river to start off and the Saxons have three different wings of units under their command. Each Saxon turn has a pull of a chit, and once the third Raven is pulled (there are 5 non-raven chits, meaning at most 8 turns into the game. These games had it trigger on turns 7 and 8, but in theory it could be as soon as turn 3!) a major change in the landscape occurs. The Saxon army falls far back, the Vikings press across the river, and there’s a decent chance that two of those Saxon wings retreat from the battlefield and spot the Saxons 5VP per retreating wing as compensation for the smaller collection of units.

Why does this matter? Well, first of all a 10-point swing isn’t something to scoff at considering the Saxons need 20 to win (but those Vikings score double VP after the event. Brutal!). But even more important, those wings are gone. Kaput. Out of action for the rest of the battle. Which means if your central army was the battering ram at the beginning of the game, they are probably already wounded and/or depleted which gives the Viking army an even easier path to their VP needed. I realized this possibility as the Saxon player and threw my outer wings at him about three turns into the game, so my main army (which was all that remained to fight) had a few weakened, but no defeated, units to kick off the final act of the battle. It seems tempting to use that main force to open up, as they have stronger units for attacking, but I feel like that paid off tremendously when things shifted toward the end.

Insight #2: The Order of Operations Matters

This one caught my friend off guard more so than me, but it was something that is easy to forget in the heat of the battle. There is a set order in which commands resolve, meaning you can’t just choose things to trigger one at a time. Want to go into a Shield Wall? It happens before the attack command, which means if you do that you attack at a penalty. I absolutely love the set order of resolution, because it means you need to figure out how to best optimize what is available to you.

Insight #3: Get Creative with Command Tactics

The Viking army in this battle didn’t have a lot of flexibility, because they had only one wing to activate and would always use two of their three command markers (although there is still some room to be flexible, since two of the markers are double-sided). As the number of wings available, and by extension the number of commands you can deploy, are increased you are presented with more chances to get creative on how to best utilize the limitations of those markers. See, you have only a certain number of each command, with them being double-sided your use of one command will automatically eliminate one other option from the available pool of decisions. This presents an issue as you begin to consider multiple wings, such as this scenario where I controlled three Saxon wings and could issue 2 orders to one wing and 1 to a different wing each turn. You can’t activate all three, nor spend them all in one wing, so you need to really think through a long-game strategy on how you want to employ each of the wings. Sometimes your best play is to drop the two most important commands onto your key wing for the turn and throw a simple Shield Wall on the other for defensive purposes. But that almost always feels wasteful, like being a general who is ignoring ⅔ of a battlefield to try and maximize a single unit.

Which is where the real brilliance of this Swords and Shields system shines through: trying to figure out how to most effectively spread your commands based upon the ebb and flow of the battle. I’m nowhere near advanced enough to be able to do this effectively. But I’d like to get there, because this is a system that has been employed across a good number of games (counting the first implementation in the Tiny Battle Publishing line and the new Ancients series). It lets you forget the rules, for the most part, and just figure out how to best command squads of soldiers in relatively close quarters.

Insight #4: Don’t forget to check the beginning rules while focusing on the scenario rules

This one is on me, folks. I missed it completely and it definitely worked in my opponent’s favor. See, there are Veteran units in the army and they are typically harder to kill because they have higher alpha-values to consult on the charts and they are hard to get nice modifiers to roll against. Some of them have a crown symbol on their depleted side, and I caught that the crown was worth some extra points when defeated. What I missed was a very small detail: veteran units are worth 2VP each on their own. Oops. I caught that mistake toward the end, when I had already depleted the Viking force by several Veteran troops and realized I hit my VP threshold, but had been counting wrong the whole time so I didn’t correct things. It was about to get ugly, with the Vikings raking in double VP on kills (they hadn’t taken down any of my Veterans), and so I did the honorable thing and counted his kills at the correct VP from that point. I still got the win (barely), although it was completely my fault that things almost fell apart on me. Yet at the same time, I’m glad it felt like a close contest because that kept it interesting amidst bad Viking die rolls!

Insight #5: That combat table isn’t nearly as intimidating as it looks

Some of the seasoned wargamers might laugh at the notion that consulting a table for combat could be confusing or intimidating. But coming from a predominantly euro game background, that was the one thing I feared would be a stumbling point. After all, combat in some of the other games I played were a lot more straight-forward, going based on needing to roll a specific number, roll hit results, or roll higher than a defense value. So the idea of needing to look up modifiers based on the unit type involved, calculate modifiers based on adjacent units also contributing to the combat, factor in terrain (which wasn’t present in this scenario), add in a die roll, and figure out which set of letters applied to the result and what they meant…well, it all sounded ripe for confusion and frustration. Thankfully, everything so far has been really quite simple to figure out and reference. Will the first few combats feel clunky as you figure out the correct values and modifiers to use? Sure. But after that, things fall into a flow where you can see the potential modifiers taking shape as you maneuver more effectively, using those negative modifiers to hopefully inflict better results on your opponent.

Wrap-Up

There’s more I could say about the game, and how much I really enjoyed it so far. Is it complex? Not at all, which is a good thing because the game is meeting me where I am. But hey, I can now say I’ve played a hex-and-counter wargame and lived to tell the tale! A few more scenarios need to hit the table, including the use of cavalry, archers for suppression, and more in order to get a full feel for it. But it feels like I’m taking the first steps into a land of milk and honey, and this will remain a perfect game (and game system) to have on the shelf.