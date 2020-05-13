Insights and Impressions: The Toledo War

Note: You can follow me on Twitter at @swordsandchit. Also note, this post is not a review of the game, but rather things I learned and my impressions after an initial play. A full review, which will go into greater depth, will appear sometime in the future once I get more plays under my belt. This is true for all of these Insights and Impressions posts.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

Continuing the Hollandspiele week here, I’m turning the focus to the smallest title I own from Hollandspiele: The Toledo War. Weighing in at 20 cards (2 of which are rules), this game has a small footprint and playing time but has plenty of things going on to keep you interested. The good news, for some folks, is that this was the game that came free during the annual Hollandspiele holiday sale in 2019. The bad news, for folks like me, is that it came during that holiday sale and isn’t available to purchase from Hollandspiele directly. I picked my copy up on eBay before I even knew anything about the game, and was rewarded with a treat of a filler game. The good news, folks who do not have the game, is that it is available now on the Wargame Vault for only $5 to get the files. And I absolutely think it is worth that price for a print-your-own version of the game.

So a small preface to give a little context on the gameplay, as I assume more of you will be unfamiliar with this little game: The Toledo War is a Card Driven Game (CDG), so you’ll see familiar concepts if you have played games such as Twilight Struggle, 13 Days: The Cuban Missile Crisis, Watergate, and more. There are two sides to the conflict: Ohio and Michigan. The players are placing cards into one of three conflicts, or using the card to trigger its event.

Insight #1: Two is the magic number

It was easy, in the opening rounds of the game, to focus so much on the struggle to flip all three battlegrounds (Authority, Belligerence, Claim) over to your color. This isn’t an easy task to accomplish, as many of the central battlegrounds provide a natural boost to the controlling player’s strength there, and some of them help in other ways such as determining the tiebreaker if you equal out. You’re playing a total of three cards per round out onto the field, and after the second round they will wipe and get reshuffled to start a second run through the deck. However, the real key to look at is controlling two of the three areas because that will score you points. And points are how you win the game, unless you get lucky enough to take control of all three battlegrounds. So don’t get so blinded by the need to struggle over one area that you forget the importance of the other two on the table.

Insight #2: No matter your score, it isn’t going to feel like enough points

I won’t spoil the exact surprises along the way, as there are some circumstances that might provide scoring opportunities on top of the regular scoring, but as a whole the points come slowly enough and in small enough doses to make it never feel like the game is out of reach. Even looking at a game like 13 Days: The Cuban Missile Crisis where there is a hard cap on +5 for each side, you’re probably not going to run into that issue where one player has that big of a lead in the game. This keeps things close and tense, even when one player is behind it still feels like it could swing the other way in a hurry. It is a matter of perspective, as some players don’t care if the game could have a 50-100 point difference between scores, but I think there’s something positive to be said about a close-scoring game and the tension it can provide with each and every turn.

Insight #3: Events are powerful. Conditionally.

Like any good CDG out there, the cards have some pretty good abilities out there, such as removing all cards of a certain color from a specific battleground. Timed properly, that can absolutely undo everything they have worked toward – which isn’t as terrible when you consider it is only a 15-20 minute game. Laugh it off, shake their hand, and deal the cards back out to start a rematch, right? And like any good CDG, the first thing you’re likely analyzing is how to play said cards for their effects, at least the ones for your side of things. However, you will also find that many of them require certain circumstances to be fulfilled in order to be worth using. Thankfully, the stronger card effects also usually have higher allotment of Influence points to play on a battlefield instead.

Insight #4: Plan around the final card in your hand

Each round a player will get 4 cards and the other will get 3 cards (as determined by which side is face-up on one of those three battlegrounds). The person with 3 cards doesn’t need to do anything more than figure out how to use all three of the cards in their hand – cards for their side can be used as either the event or the points, while cards for the opposing side are only used for the points. Whomever has four needs to consider the card they save for last. Not because they will be playing it to their advantage: the event will trigger if it is tied to the opposing player’s state or if it is a Mandatory Event. Which means you are going to want to keep a Mandatory Event there when able, and likely waste one of your own cards if not so as to prevent the opponent from gaining a stronger advantage. Obviously, it is all circumstantial. There are situations, and cards, that you might prefer to play your hand optimally and just deal with whatever boost you grant your opponent. But you probably want to consider, before playing any cards, what the order you want to execute will be.

Insight #5: Minimal plays for maximum value

Coming from a heavy Euro game background, one of the things I enjoyed about some of the designs of games like Vinhos is the idea that you have a very limited number of actions to accomplish your goals. In this game you can count on a maximum of 12 plays, although technically it could reach as high as 16 if your opponent triggers your event at the end of each round. While a euro challenges you to score more than your opponent in such limited timeframes, this game challenges you to wrest control of enough territories and hold them long enough to score more points. The real wrench in the game is that it is very possible that the game ends after just 9 card plays per side, because the end game trigger is just as likely to reshuffle into the top 7 cards as it is to be in the bottom 7. Which means you want to keep that in mind: you might get only three scoring opportunities and 9 card plays total. This means every decision matters, especially when faced with the A-B-C card plays that can drop on any of the three positions.

Wrap-Up

This little game is fun. I hesitate to call it a gem after one play, but it is exactly the sort of pocket card game I want to play against an opponent. It affirms my belief that I am an absolute sucker for CDGs out there, as that system is really fun and interesting to play. It provides interesting puzzles on how to maximize the use of cards – even in one like this where using the enemy’s cards does not trigger their event. It also convinced me that I not only want to place an order to get the 2020 holiday freebie from Hollandspiele, I want to try and track down the other three from previous years – as long as I don’t pay an arm and two legs for them. I’ve enjoyed my first play of The Toledo War and I’ll have this ready to play any time we have 15-20 minutes to fill.