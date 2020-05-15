Insights and Impressions: The Wars of Marcus Aurelius

Hollandspiele week continues with my third new Insights and Impressions post – which has really helped me get close to current on recapping my first plays of some excellent wargames. While it has forced me to work under a time crunch, I don’t regret it one bit. The Wars of Marcus Aurelius was a game that I played one evening in April while stuck at the hospital with my daughter. I had just revisited Agricola, Master or Britain and Charlemagne, Master of Europe recently, and had played both The Great Heathen Army and Undaunted: Normandy via email with my friend. It was time, I thought, to give Vassal playing a second chance after the Julius Caesar disaster a few weeks prior, and thought that I needed to convince myself that I didn’t want to pick up a copy of Wars of Marcus Aurelius. After all, I did have two excellent solitaire titles from Hollandspiele on my shelf, what need was there for a third (or fourth, chimes in Escape from Hades) game?

Before I dive into what I learned and my impressions from that first play, I want to preface things by stating that I am absolutely convinced that playing via Vassel, Tabletop Simulator, Steam, or phone app are just not the right ways of playing for me. I’ve played board games across all four of those platforms at varying times, and I find repeatedly that I have the same issues: I just don’t enjoy the experience. Both of my jobs require sitting and looking at a screen. Board Games (in general, which also includes Wargames) are my hobby to allow me to escape from screen time. If I want to play something digital, I have a PS3 that I can boot up and play some Final Fantasy games or some other JRPG adventure, or turn to the Uncharted or the Last of Us games for some action and adventure. So my issues with Vassal as a platform are not issues with Vassal, really, but my preference as a gamer.

Will that stop me from eventually trying out the digital Twilight Struggle or Labyrinth games? Probably not. But I would be surprised if either of them convinces me to break from my deep desire to just push around cardboard pieces, even if playing alone.

Insight #1: Pay attention to sixes and ones

Let’s start off easy, shall we? About the first third of the game, I forgot that during combat rolls there’s special effects that trigger potentially) during combat when a side rolls a 6 or a 1 for their die roll. Oops. Let’s just say that it can have a profound impact, as I saw in full force from that point on while playing. Would it have changed the outcome of my game had I played properly from the start? Possibly, but I don’t think it likely. I believe I had things managed extremely well and luck was strong on my side – at least from that point going forward – whether considering battles or otherwise.

Forgive the poor quality of taking a picture of the computer screen while playing in Vassal.

Insight #2: Forts and Demoralization Are Key Tools

An early realization was how important a Fort could be, as it not only could stop the forward progress of an invader, but it also can help to drive them backward. At the cost of a single card, it seemed like a no brainer to build some of them, and even to use cards to flip them to a more powerful side. And ultimately, if you want a reasonable chance of driving them off the map into surrender, you’re going to want them to be staring down a +2 Fort and be on their Demoralized side. And picking up on those 1’s during battle helped me see the benefit of said Demoralization. Suddenly it is a tiny bit easier to drive them back…

Insight #3: Off-Map Conflicts? Sounds Dangerous

I probably had a complete fluke of a play experience. I blame Vassal for that, because I never once had an Off-Map conflict enter play during the game. I’m not sure how or if that should be possible. But since I rely on the technology to draw the proper cards with Vassal, I can’t dispute what came out and what didn’t appear. Ultimately, I probably mark my victory with an asterisk because I don’t think I experienced much of the “teeth” in the game. Die rolls mostly worked in my favor, and I was able to keep things clamped down pretty well by the end of the second round. I had to triple-check the rules as a whole to make sure I wasn’t missing anything on my end…I think I just got exceptionally lucky and walked into an early and easy victory.

Insight #4: Don’t Let Off the Gas, Because There Are Oathbreakers

I made a key mistake, and it almost turned out to be costly. I had one tribe surrendered and one more close to the top at the end of a turn. So without thinking, I emptied my troops from the surrendered track in order to focus on the ones needing pushed back. I forgot about Oathbreaking. Oops. Suddenly I was staring down a die roll where I absolutely needed a 1 in order to maintain the tribe’s surrendered state (thank you, Level 2 Fort!) and, sure enough, my string of luck was very much in tact here because I rolled that 1. By the next threat of Oathbreaking, I had a much better presence and never had a situation the rest of the game where anything lower than a 6 had a chance (and several times when even that wouldn’t help them to break those oaths. Had that die roll gone poorly, the game might have contained enough time for things to turn sour.

Insight #5: Attrition sucks and there’s nothing you can do about it

Oh boy, the one thing that consistently went wrong for me was the Attrition at the end of a round. It hurt a lot as it could quickly undo my hard work, flipping forts to weaker sides or removing them altogether. The risk you run of chaining up a bunch of Level 1 Forts to the top is that Attrition can absolutely demolish a whole string of them if a lower Fort gets removed. And you’re going to want at least that +1 Modifier in combat toward the top of those tracks, where the enemies can get quite the modifier themselves. The safest way to build, growing up a chain of +2 Forts, is also really expensive in terms of cards and number of actions, and Attrition can even kick you hard there, reducing a low Fort and thus making those above it get reduced as well.

Insight #6: Every Roman card is useful. Yes, even that card. And that one.

Half the time (roughly), the text on the card itself is meaningless. Cards can be used to pay for Forts, to stop Barbarian Surges, move armies, and advance on the Imperium track. Because of this, every card has its use. The really neat thing here is that you get fewer cards as the turn winds on, but the Barbarians consistently trigger three. And while you cannot use cards (unless they have the right event) to prevent Barbarian movement, you can slow down the triggering of Surges where all three of them move. I like that every card, even the plain ones, feel like they are useful in the game because there is always something you can be doing – even if just moving on the Imperium track (although you really ought to be building Forts…)

Wrap-Up

It felt weird, after my repeated (and continued) failures to win at either of the Master of… solo games from Hollandspiele, to walk away with a victory on my first play of this game. I am 99% certain some incredible luck had a lot to do with that victory, and that a repeat play would lead to a lot more of the frustration level, complete with frequent cursing under my breath moments, that I am used to from the Hollandspiele solitaire titles. Regardless, even with the victory it was far from an easy feeling. There’s a difference between a solitaire game that has you feeling in complete control most of the way and one where you’re just trying to throw bandaids on fast enough to staunch the bleeding as you try and assess and gain control of the situation. That beautiful chaos is what I loved about the Master of… titles, and this game definitely gives me a similar feeling. I do believe it will turn out to be a slightly easier game to win, but at this point it is speculation and it is pretty much like saying it’d be easier to dunk a basketball on a 15’ hoop than on a 20’ hoop. It is paramount to a “well, duh!” statement, because those Master of… games are freaking hard.

There’s plenty to juggle here, without feeling like everything is completely hopeless. And I absolutely love card-driven gameplay – I’ll gladly trade chit-pulls and hostile reactions for the card-based gameplay at least some of the time. However, my biggest issue comes with the use of the word Surge. See, I’m a big player of the Lord of the Rings: The Card Game, which is a brutally difficult Living Card Game and, well, the keyword Surge in that game is never a good thing so I’m inclined to cringe at that word. And guess what? It isn’t a good thing in this game, either!

So my intention of playing this game to convince myself I didn’t want it backfired. Majorly. In fact, this might just be the game at the top of my birthday wishlist (along with the Kingdom of Dyflin scenario book for The Great Heathen Armies) because I can’t wait to explore the game again. Just not on Vassal. I want to shuffle the cards, to move the chits, and to roll the dice myself. And once this game arrives – because it will be coming sooner than later, even if it doesn’t appear for my birthday – I’ll be diving in several times in order to get a full-fledged review up and running! Because, like those Master of… games, once it hits the table it’ll be staying there for multiple plays.