Weekly Recap – May 17 2020

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

Today I am going to continue a habit of sharing a recap of the posts that appeared during the past week, mentioning what rulebooks are currently on my table, what books are on my nightstand, and speculate on what games might hit the table in the upcoming week. Right now my wargaming window is short and sporadic, but I have a decent backlog that I’ll be importing over to this blog as we go, too.

In Case You Missed It: Posts From The Previous Week

Small preface: I made the week an unofficial Hollandspiele week, as I had several posts to get done on Hollandspiele games as well as a few to reshare. Look for a much smaller volume in the future, with probably 2-3 posts plus the recap being the average.

On the Table: What Games I’ve Played in the Past Week

Battle Line: Medieval, 3 Plays – I gave my wife a choice of several games to play, including a few wargamish titles, and her initial reaction was that all of my picks looked boring and she didn’t want to play. She took a closer look and eventually settled on Battle Line: Medieval and it didn’t take her long to realize she had played this one before, but in the old version. We’re divided: I like the Medieval better, she likes the original. One thing that didn’t change: she wins more often than I do.

Commands & Colors: Ancients, 3 Plays – My friend and I played two different battles, with the first being repeated twice once we caught a pretty big rules miss. It didn’t change the outcome, but made it far more competitive along the way. We played the Battle of Crimossos River and then followed it up with the Battle of Bagradas to close out the evening.

Rulebooks on My Table

Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain

The Coin Tribes’ Revolt: Boudica’s Rebellion Against Rome

Arquebus: Men of Iron IV

Books on My Nightstand

A History of War in 100 Battles by Richard Overy

The Lay of Aotrou and Itroun by J.R.R. Tolkien

Recent Acquisitions

Root: A Game of Woodland Might and Right

Root: The Clockwork Expansion

Root: The Underworld Expansion

The Coin Tribes’ Revolt: Boudica’s Rebellion Against Rome (PNP)

Alfred the Great: The Great Heathen Army 871 AD

On My P500

Men of Iron Trilogy

Great Battles of Alexander – Expanded Deluxe Edition

Banish the Snakes

Almoravid: Reconquista and Riposte in Spain, 1085-1086

Anticipated Plays for the Next Week

Commands & Colors: Ancients rematch

The Coin Tribes’ Revolt: Boudica’s Rebellion Against Rome

Constantinople

Anticipated Posts

Insights and Impressions: Commands & Colors: Ancients

Insights and Impressions: Undaunted: Normandy

Publisher Spotlight #3: Turning Point Simulations

At the Top of the (Hollandspiele, because it WAS Hollandspiele week) Wish List

1. Wars of Marcus Aurelius: Rome 170-180 CE

2. Siege of Izmail

3. Table Battles