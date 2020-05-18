Insights and Impressions: 13 Days: The Cuban Missile Crisis

**Note: Previously posted under Cardboard Clash. Reposting to begin the process of pooling together all of my wargaming posts in 2020 under the new “brand”.



**Also note: You can find me on Twitter at @swordsandchit and, starting this week, over on Facebook.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

This is the one. The game that began the very deep hole my friend and I have plunged into. Exactly two months ago from this day we played 13 Days: The Cuban Missile Crisis at a local game day. Was it relatively “antisocial” to play an exclusively 2-player game at a regular gathering of 20-30 gamers? You make that call, but as a result we’ve been antisocial many more times, playing titles from Twilight Stuggle to Watergate to Sekigahara to Nevsky. Both of us have read about wargames, obtained new wargames, and played plenty of wargames since that fateful evening. And if I’m honest, without the opening plays of 13 Days, we might still be quite content exploring heavy euros in larger groups – and let’s face it, we both still greatly enjoy said heavy euros and will mix those into the cycle.

But this third Session Report of 2020 is on the game that started it all. Because of the time that has elapsed, combined with the shortness of the game itself, this will be a lot more abbreviated than my Twilight Struggle and my Sekigahara ones. There are a few things I do recall from the plays (we played it twice in succession), and while they didn’t translate into success at Twilight Struggle later on I think that I did pick up on some valuable insights.

1) Points don’t matter until they do.

There is a fancy little point track on the board that shows who is in the lead on the score. Only one side can have points at any given time – something players of Twilight Struggle will find to be very familiar. However this one has a limit: 5 points. That’s the hard cap. Unless we completely overlooked a key rule, getting to 5 points accomplishes absolutely nothing during the game. Getting beyond 5 points is wasteful, because your score remains at 5. The first game we played? I’m pretty sure if the track had allowed I would have been losing by at least a dozen points. The track was stuck at 5 for the Russians and I couldn’t do a darn thing about it. Until the final round of the game, when a clever set of plays (I wish they had been clever…I am positive it was more luck than anything) scored me 6 points for the round while he scored none. Just like that it went from down by 5 to winning by 1 as the game came to a close. It didn’t matter how many points he kept tacking on, they were a waste. Does that mean to completely ignore the points? Absolutely not! I doubt I could get such a perfect storm of a final turn ever again. But at the same time, don’t focus too hard on the score during the game. Focus more on setting yourself up for the final round.

2) The Defcon track will sell you out

There is no loyalty in the Defcon track. It will go from rewarding you with points in the Agenda phase to threatening to cause you to lose the game by getting too many markers in Defcon 1 or sneaking one up into Defcon 1. We both played far more aggressively on this area of the game in the 2nd play, and it very nearly cost me the game on two occasions. In fact, my final turn was spent exclusively toward making sure I didn’t automatically lose because my opponent played extremely well and put me in a place where I had to work to undo everything he did to force me up.

3) Agendas bring the Jedi mind trickery

You each get three cards and choose one of them for the round. And the problem is that you also mark the three “areas” you had in hand. This leads to a lot of guesswork about what Agenda you should play, as well as how to focus your own turn. Ignore the wrong thing and points flow freely – I should know, I bled points in that first game. Time and again I failed to choose wisely, getting no benefit from my own agenda while losing ground on his because I picked wrong – until the final round of that first play. This is a very small thing, but I think it might be my favorite part of 13 Days because of the way it can impact your decision-making.

4) Don’t overlook the Aftermath

This was a “learn from the mistake of my enemy” moment, as the first game I grasped the importance of the Aftermath while he used it to avoid playing cards with my events on half of the turns. 2 points may not sound like much, but it was the difference between losing by 1 and winning by 1. In a game with a hard cap at 5 points, that 2 is extremely powerful for the end of the game. Yes, it can be painful to toss a good event in there, or to toss an affiliated card with a lot of command cubes. But unless that card can earn you guaranteed points, it might be better long-term in the Aftermath.

5) World Opinions Matter

It would be so easy to focus solely upon manipulating the Defcon track and jockeying for control of areas of the small map. But there are three World Opinion spaces and, honestly, they matter. Mileage may vary here – for instance, the United Nations feels a lot more important to gain control of at the end of the game for that 2 points than for the +1 Influence that the Personal Letter provides. Television is important, allowing you to either escalate on a track prior to resolving your Agendas and thus add (or reduce) the points to be gained by the Agendas, or to deescalate a step in order to keep yourself out of danger. But perhaps most important comes in the Alliances space, and here’s why. It lets you have control of the extra card, adding it to your Aftermath pile for the extra cube advantage for those final 2 points at the end, or letting you discard it. And if you are discarding, odds are that means it was affiliated with your opponent and thus you get to deny them the use of that event on the card. Power. This could arguably be the most important space to control on the board.

Wrap-up

As promised, this was a bit shorter than the others but this is a far shorter game. I did win both games we played that night, although they followed very different paths. The first I won because of a perfect series of scoring my Agenda, not letting him get anything on his Agenda scoring, obtaining the United Nations points, and getting the Aftermath points. The second game was far closer, with it being a tug-of-war around the 1-point mark on either side. Ultimately I walked into the final round with the 1-point advantage and broke even with him across the scoring in spite of having spent the entire round mitigating my earlier aggressive plays on the Defcon track. It has been 60 days since our double-header on 13 Days. It won’t be too many more (I hope) before we get a rematch and a few more plays so I can collect these thoughts into a full-fledged review, although I am at my friend’s mercy since we must play his copy since I don’t own one yet.

But here’s tipping my hand a little: this game is pretty great as a short, quick-playing game with tense, interesting decisions and a nice tug-of-war over area control and Defcon leads. Which is pretty much all I could ask of a game like this one. I strongly recommend getting this to the table if you haven’t already.