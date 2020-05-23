Publisher Spotlight #3: Turning Point Simulations

This week I’m focusing on a publisher that came to my attention because of the order from High Flying Dice Games. The order included a free Pocket Battle Game (The Siege of Alesia 52 BCE) which came as a postcard game, and there was an insert letting me know about this company. What is this company all about? They set out to take Mitchell and Creasy’s Twenty Decisive Battles of the World and turn all 20 battles into games. And, well, they have finished making all of those games and so they are available now, allowing you to either get them all in one purchase at a discount, or get 2-3 of them at a special price.

And, well, I’m not opposed to picking up a few of these, as there are a good number of them which fall into the sweet spots of my historical preference. It would be fun to read the corresponding section of the book (which I actually found yesterday at a used book store…talk about a great coincidence!) and then play the game about said battle. It appears all of the games have an option to come a little cheaper in a ziplock, or pay a little more to get them in a box (my guess is about the same size box as a Hollandspiele title) which helps provide a little flexibility on how to make those purchases. For what it’s worth, when I pick some up they will probably be in boxes!

The Battle of Marathon, 490 BC

Persian forces, specializing in missile combat, against the Greeks who preferred to fight up-close and personal. One side outnumbered, and a quick rush on the Persian forces helped to equalize the odds for the battle. This one comes with both a historical set-up of the battle as well as some variant set-ups to mix things up. Apparently even with the possibility of the Spartans joining into the fray. All I know is I’d rather run a simulation of this Marathon than try to run the real thing (although years ago I did train for and run a half marathon…never again!)

The Siege of Syracuse, 415-413 BC

I have a weakness for siege warfare and I am not ashamed to admit that. Here you go from rooting for the Athenians historically to pulling for the Syracusians in this battle. At this point the Athenians are a force to be reckoned with, and Syracuse is the place they needed to take during the Peloponnesian War and, well, they failed to do so. Can you do better? Something tells me I will be building mile upon mile of siege walls when this enters my collection and hits the table…

The Battle of Arbela, 331 BC

Like Alexander the Great and his conflicts against Darius III? How about battles against incredible odds? Card-driven conflicts (in this case, the units themselves are cards!) and the designer Richard Berg? This game will check every one of those boxes for you, and the more I dig into Alexander the more I find I want to explore things further. This promises to be an interesting and unique game, including a way to run both the historical deployment or to do better deploying things yourself.

The Battle of the Metaurus, 207 BC

Want a Richard Berg game but not the cards? This battle has you covered, as you pit the Romans against Hasdrubal – brother of Hannibal – in this battle from the 2nd Punic War. Romans have the numbers and the better troops, the Carthaginians have the superior position. Your task for either side? Do better than history. The real hook, though? The game system emphasizes Morale and getting troops to execute the correct commands. Sign me up.

The Victory of Arminius, IX AD

Caesar with a superior force walking right into a perfectly-laid ambush by an enemy who grew up Roman and thus knew them in-and-out. The historical slaughter here is quite the military tale to reflect back upon, and should also provide quite the interesting simulation to play. Can you survive the ambush as the Romans? Can you spring the perfect trap as the German rag-tag army? Like many others, you are trying to improve beyond the historical outcome, which might be a more challenging task than you’d expect for the Romans…

The Battle of Chalons, 451 AD

This could be considered either Ancient, as it has the remnants of the late Roman Empire, or as Medieval. What it does contain is two armies that are quite the melting pot of diversity facing off. Attila the Hun squares off with his super friends against the Romans and their mix of allies. This is another card-unit game by Richard Berg, and even comes with a bonus solo game: Bloody Hunlikely! I mean, I’m tempted by that on its own. With a name like that, it has to be gold. There is great chaos that comes from the varied sets of units, as they might not always do what their commanders want…

The Battle of Tours, 732 AD

This is the battle that started the pushing of Islam out of France. Taking place prior to Charlemagne, it features two armies that operate very differently and therefore feel different, not just in the composition of the armies but in how they activate. For the Islamic side, they activate via tribes. The Frankish forces activate via type. And after issuing commands, only then do you see if they followed the orders. Another great design (I am sure) from Richard Berg in this lineup of games.

Hastings: 1066 AD

There are two historical battles that, when a game is made, I’m instantly interested in checking out. One of them is Hastings, the battle that ended the Anglo-Saxon era of England and took it into the Norman conquest that shaped so much going forward. Not much is shared about how this battle is portrayed in the game, but rest assured that this is a battle that I can revisit time and again.

Joan of Arc’s Victory, 1429 AD

I know, Joan of Arc is interesting to me as well. I’ve always wanted to explore more of her historical feats, and this would be a great place to begin as the game covers the entire siege and relief of Orleans. And I already made my feelings on sieges known. What stands out here is that there is a Joan of Arc events table to add some unexpected things for both players to deal with, making every game unique in what you must overcome along the way.

The Invincible Armada, 1588 AD

The English Navy versus the Spanish Armada. Historically, this could have changed a lot had the Armada succeeded and, historically, it never appears they had much of a chance to win. Here’s our chance to change history, complete with fleet displays in a simulation of Naval Warfare before the era we usually associate with for massive naval battles. With both a strategic and a tactical map, along with event counters, these will more than make up for a reduced number of chit units represented on the board.

The Battle of Blenheim, 1704 AD

If you like the idea of recreating history in a battle that shattered the idea of an army being invincible, this one should be right up your alley. A little later than I usually look, but this one still sounds really promising because of those incredible accomplishments during the War of Spanish Succession. Each side here has two distinct commands of forces, meaning you choose how to bring each portion to bare upon the enemy. Do better than history, or lose trying. Right?

Poltava’s Dread Day, 1700-1722 AD

Oh wow, just reading about this one has me interested. The Great Northern War between Sweden, which at the time was a relative powerhouse, against Russia. The coolest thing here is each counter represents a single unit, and once eliminated they are out of the game for good. A true battle of attrition with a distinct Summer and Winter phase for each year on a battle spanning nearly a quarter of a century. You could want more from a game, of course, but this one sounds like it delivers a unique experience on a unique battle.

Wrap-Up

This is a really interesting line-up of games, with the vast majority of the catalog falling into, or close to, my historical preference on gaming. Which means if I happen to pick up most of these over time, there’s a pretty good reason to round out that collection and get the remaining few titles for variety in my collection. I can’t wait to check them out in the future!