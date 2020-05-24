Weekly Recap May 24 2020

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

Today I am going to continue a habit of sharing a recap of the posts that appeared during the past week, mentioning what rulebooks are currently on my table, what books are on my nightstand, and speculate on what games might hit the table in the upcoming week. Right now my wargaming window is short and sporadic, but I have a decent backlog that I’ll be importing over to this blog as we go, too.

In Case You Missed It: Posts From The Previous Week

Insights and Impressions: Commands and Colors: Ancients

Insights and Impressions: 13 Days: The Cuban Missile Crisis

Insights and Impressions: Undaunted: Normandy

Publisher Spotlight #3: Turning Point Simulations

On the Table: What Games I’ve Played in the Past Week

Constantinople, 1 Play – I had printed, and played, this game years ago around the time I first started reviewing games. So sometime in 2017. I remembered it being among my absolute favorite Print and Play game experiences, and I happened to find my old copy. The rules are short and simple, and gameplay moves quickly. Unfortunately, so did defeat. This one will be seeing the table again, and again, and again in the very near future since this is my only way to experience the States of Siege engine so far.

Sekigahara: The Unification of Japan, 1 Play – After nearly three months, we finally got this beautiful game back out for a rematch and I am so glad we did. Random chance dictated we would switch sides, and so I had the Ishida this time around and three turns in I felt like everything was falling apart on the map around me. So I did the only thing I had left: I took out Tokugawa Iesayu in Round 5B to secure another win. It felt like we both were far more prepared for the game, and both had much better approaches to playing that made it even more exciting than the first time we played.

Plus…some playtesting of a game in design…

Rulebooks on My Table

Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain

Arquebus: Men of Iron IV

Books on My Nightstand

The Lay of Aotrou and Itroun by J.R.R. Tolkien

Recent Acquisitions

Commands and Colors: Ancients

On My P500

Great Battles of Alexander – Expanded Deluxe Edition

Banish the Snakes

Almoravid: Reconquista and Riposte in Spain, 1085-1086

Anticipated Plays for the Next Week

MORE Commands & Colors: Ancients

The Coin Tribes’ Revolt: Boudica’s Rebellion Against Rome

Constantinople

Anticipated Posts

Insights and Impressions: Watergate

Insights and Impressions: Vikings: Scourge of the North

Publisher Spotlight #4: White Dog Games

At the Top of the Wish List

1. Wars of Marcus Aurelius: Rome 170-180 CE

2. SpaceCorp

3. Time of Crisis