Insights and Impressions: Vikings: Scourge of the North

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

Another session report here in the format moreso of lessons learned from my first play than a blow-by-blow of the action. All in all, I think this approach provides more helpful insight than simply recanting what happened during the game, and it sure is a lot of fun to write.

This time I’m taking a look at a smaller game from Decision Games, but don’t let the size of the package sell you short on it. There is still plenty contained inside this little folio! I’ve actually played two games of this, but the first ended so quickly that I reset it all and tried again with much better results thanks to friendlier placement of quest tiles and learning from a few of the things that became apparent as I had my first fast failure.

Insight #1: The clock is ticking faster than you would expect

Oh boy, this game is definitely a SHORT game in terms of the time you have to accomplish tasks. Your Voyage deck is variable, depending on the Saga Card you are playing. Mine had a 9 on there, which sounded like a lot. Except you realize that every turn one of those comes out and movement can be slow enough to get where you need to the point where 2-3 of those can vanish before you even get to do something meaningful. Movement by land can only go 1 space, and movement by sea can be from 1-3 spaces depending on your luck of the roll. Which makes choosing the right Homeland to launch from is really important, and having a key group of troops wipe can completely cost you the game if they had to travel far to reach an important area. Add into the mix that some of those Voyage cards can cause you to LOSE cards from that deck, you might see your game shortened by several turns unexpectedly as well. There is little room here for trial-and-error.

Insight #2: There is a high luck factor involved in the game

Darn near everything in this game involves luck. You randomly choose your starting Jarl. You randomly draw from a random number of Voyage cards, which may or may not have really bad things happen to you. You randomly roll to determine how far you can move that turn via sea – ranging from 1-3 spaces – and then randomly roll to see if you lost anyone during said sea voyage (and the further you went, the higher the risk of losing someone). You randomly place the Quest tiles, face-down, on the map at the start of each game and their locations are randomly determined by rolling and referencing a chart. You roll to determine how many enemies you face. You randomly roll a d6 during battle, and the opposing force does the same. You must potentially survive a second battle if you are attempting to claim a quest on your turn, too. Bottom line here is that if you dislike randomness in your game, this game will give you heartburn because it is relatively random-heavy. Given the playtime of the game (30-45 minutes) it isn’t a major issue but I was a little disappointed as to just how much random luck plays a factor (especially looking at you, die roll to move via the sea…in two plays I got to move more than one space only one time, and it cost me a crew member…)

Insight #3: The game is about minimizing risk while maximizing reward potential

It should seem obvious from the above two insights, but I’m spelling it out plainly here because I need that connection made myself. You don’t have time to waste on high-risk situations unless you are pressed for time/resources. You also want to be very aware of how long something might take – my first game I planned to cut across the land map toward the quests rather than sail around and, ultimately, I had to abandon that when I realized how many days it would take to get there. My second game nearly was lost when I took a small team (a Jarl and a ship) to knock out a quick quest/pillage combo nearby and then sail to settle a nearby location. Well, sure enough, I lost that ship during combat and so I had a stranded Jarl who couldn’t leave his location because he couldn’t pillage to get money to buy another ship – nor was there a place to bring that ship into play with him – or a route further inland to walk where he needed to go. I had to use another troop to get the needed gold to get a ship out there to pick him up, making the game a last-turn victory when I could have finished with several to spare. Choosing your targets carefully, planning out the most effective way to get there, and then making sure you have a sufficient force to get there AND do everything you need is important. And always, always look at the connections around said destinations to see if, worst case, you’ll be able to march somewhere else. I didn’t, and it nearly cost me the game.

Insight #4: Money is tight. Extremely tight.

It should come as little surprise, but money is really tight in this game. For instance, I started with 10 Gold from the Saga card and that feels like it should be a lot. Except each ship costs 3, and even the weakest land unit costs 2 gold. Pillaging as an action gains you 2 gold back, which means every 1.5 pillages gets you a ship, which are essential to leaving your homeland and for the fastest route to most places on the map. There’s a forced march action to move extra on land, but that costs 1 gold per unit to go an extra (i.e. a 2nd) space during your turn. Oh, and settlements also cost you 2 gold to make. So that 10 gold, or whatever the starting sum you obtain, happens to be, it will vanish quickly. The grand ideas of getting Berserker units vanish quickly. I’ve previously made 2 fleets of troops, holding one in reserve to either take a different route to a separate target, or to deploy should the first one suffer a terrible fate. However, I’m not completely convinced that it might be best to just get some stronger units in one group (max. Counter limit is 4, so with a Jarl and a ship that leaves just 2 more hires) or to have those for forced marching or settling. I’ve never hit a point where I felt like I had enough gold to do well, but I’ve had plenty of times where what I can do is limited by what gold I did have in my supply.

Insight #5: Battles provide plenty of room for meaningful decisions.

Okay, so you can’t control how the dice will roll in the game. Fact of life. But you can control a few things going into the battle. The order in which you “deploy” your guys onto a battle makes a difference, because the enemy force will go down the line in order of attacks, meaning you don’t want your game-ending Jarl at the front line leading the charge, even if he has decent odds to hit, because he might get one-shot after your first attack an it becomes game over. Furthermore, when you get to attack you choose which enemy unit you want to attack and can tactically go after a unit who hasn’t attacked yet, or after the one with the best odds of hitting your troops. Because the combat is simple, based on the attack value of the attacking unit and whether or not the roll is equal to or less than their value, it becomes easy to parse what unit poses the biggest threat…but also makes it so all units are equally vulnerable in battle (except the wonderful Berserkers, who get a nice ability to ignore the first hit during the first round of a battle).

Wrap-Up

This is a lovely little game in a compact package. It is higher on the random factor than what I would prefer, but there are enough meaningful decisions, and tough ones at that, to make me want to get this one back on the table soon and try to do better. Because it plays so quickly, now that I have a firm grasp on the rules, it is something I can easily pull out and play a few times in an evening. Shoot, I could probably squeeze in all four consecutive plays of the campaign (assuming I win each time) in a single evening if I was ambitious enough. That makes this a great entry point into solitaire-designed wargaming, as well as something I can play when I need something I can definitely finish in one sitting. Look for a review on this one sooner than later, as it won’t take long to get this played a few more times now that this session report has gone live! I definitely have thoughts on this game beyond these insights, and I look forward to sharing those soon.