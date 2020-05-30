Publisher Spotlight #4: White Dog Games

One of my favorite things about looking at the catalogs for smaller publishers is finding little gems of games out there. I can thank the guys over at the Player’s Aid for turning my attention to White Dog Games, who publish Solitaire Caesar, which they’ve recently been covering on their blog. So join me as I talk about a selection of games they offer which fall into my range of historical interests but I know nothing about gameplay-wise. Definitely check them out, as I have done, because they have a pretty strong and interesting selection of titles available for purchase!

Solitaire Caesar: The Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire 350 BC – 1453 AD

A few things to keep in mind here, which you can see from just the title and the components list: the game spans nearly 2000 years in time, and is played on an 11×17 map with under 200 counters and a play time of about an hour. If you are looking for a deep, detailed historical simulation of Caesar or the Roman Empire, this is probably not the game you are looking for. However, if you want a solo game that captures broad strokes across time of managing and expanding the Roman Empire across great swathes of time with a relatively short gameplay, this one could be a real winner. I love solo-designed games that have a short enough play time that I can bust out a game after the kids are in bed on a weeknight, and this is certain to fit that bill and is probably at the top of the games from White Dog that I’m most interested in checking out soon.

Shield Wall: Hastings, 1066

I mentioned last week that I’m immediately interested in anything to do with Hastings, and it still holds true here. Much like Solitaire Caesar, much can be discerned from the components and description of this game. This is very much a tactical treatment of the game, with the rules only coming in at 4 pages in length – something easy to learn and get to the table in a short timeframe. I’m really curious to see this designer’s treatment of the battle, especially with the host of things this game is designed to explore: the effects of the Saxon shield wall, the limited arrow supply of Norman archers and their relative ineffectiveness, the advantage held by the Saxon side of the high ground, the withdrawals (or “routs”) of Normans from their assault of Saxon positions on hill terrain and their potentially undisciplined pursuit by Saxon warriors, the requirement for battlefield space management by the Norman side, and the important role leaders played.

Nubia, Egypt’s Black Heirs: Medieval Conflict in the Nile Valley 1172-1504 AD

Here is a topic I know absolutely nothing about, but I am intrigued nevertheless. It caught my attention as being a solitaire game, and then I noted the time period. What? The African Kingdoms of Nubia, a Christian region, get invaded and conquered by Muslim forces. Sign me up. Like Solitaire Caesar, it is likely more of a region management game than a pure war-driven conflict simulation but that’s okay – I enjoy those a lot as well. Only 88 counters, but also containing event cards, this one is sure to hit a sweet spot on gameplay time and interesting educational opportunities about an area in Medieval history that I know almost nothing about. Looking for accompanying book recommendations on this one, so feel free to chime in if you know of any good sources to read!

Reconquista: The Struggle for Moorish Spain

The website itself doesn’t provide much information here, but I have heard whispers about needing to try this one based on my love for the trio of Hollandspiele solitaire titles I’ve played. This game won the Best Wargame in the 2014 Print and Play Solitaire Contest, and I’m sure there’s a great reason why. Like several other games by White Dog, this spans the 8th through the 15th centuries so don’t expect to get lost amidst the individual events or battles of the period. Coming with 19 different scenarios, this might be the most replayable design on this list from White Dog Games, and everything I’ve heard has led me to expect great things when I try this one out some day.

The First Jihad: The Rise of Islam 632-750 AD

I wasn’t quite sure what to expect from the title, but the time period was right. This one got even more interesting as I looked into its description on the website, as you are taking control of fourteen different empires and kingdoms to fight back the spread of Arab (Muslim) armies that historically ran rampant during this time period. And that sealed it, to basically be a “united” force of separate areas of the map fending off the aggressive push of a singular force sounds really intriguing. Another 45-90 minute solitaire game, hitting a sweet spot on time and table space, this is yet another game I’m looking at picking up sooner than later.

All Is Lost to Me: Pavia 1525

This is one of those titles where I genuinely wish the publisher provided more information on the game. I would assume this is a 2-player game, and that it has a pretty decent play time with a large enough map and about 250 counters in the box. But all it really tells me beyond the component list is about Pavia historically, which while interesting doesn’t inform about the game itself. I am almost positive I have this battle on deck soon in my copy of Arquebus: Men of Iron IV game that needs played, and this battle is apparently considered the first modern battle with the introduction of the arquebus.

World War Zed: USA

11 scenarios, 7 historical setups. A quick start guide. All of these things are strong features for any game, but especially a solitaire game. I’m relatively neutral on zombie games – it doesn’t immediately make me interested, but it also doesn’t keep it off my radar. There’s a strong catalog here of solitaire games, and there’s no reason to think this would be a disappointment. I can’t put it more strongly than this description: You must manage population centers, farmlands, refugees and the scientific and military response to the outbreak. Use the Army, Marines, and National Guard to fight the spreading Zeds. That sounds like a game I’d enjoy and, like the others, it sounds small enough in terms of components to make it a perfect solitaire experience to enjoy late in the evening during a weeknight – or played several times over the course of a longer gaming session at home.

The Lion of Khartoum: Gordon’s Last Stand

Let’s be honest, that name sounds really cool. And the small box cover image wasn’t enough to give me a feel for the time period so I clicked to check it out. My heart sank when I saw the time period (1884-1885) but then I saw a key word that always captures my interest: siege. And that was enough, coupled with it being a solitaire game, to earn its place on my radar. Like the Nubia title above, I know nothing about the conflict. But sign me up, I’m ready and willing to learn alongside this solitaire game that is supposed to create an interactive narrative and gaming experience rather than an accurate simulation of the siege. And I’m totally on board for that.

Wrap-Up

Eight games, and six of them are solitaire titles and one is Hastings, which I always want to play. To be perfectly honest, this is exactly the publisher line-up of games I need to find right now, as the backlog of 2+ player wargames is quite extensive between my friend’s collection and my own handful of games. To find such a trove of solitaire games in one place is, well, quite the delightful find. I’ll be ordering at least one of these titles sometime in the near future, with the hope of probably getting them all at some point.