Weekly Recap May 31 2020

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

Today I am going to continue a habit of sharing a recap of the posts that appeared during the past week, mentioning what rulebooks are currently on my table, what books are on my nightstand, and speculate on what games might hit the table in the upcoming week. Right now my wargaming window is short and sporadic, but I have a decent backlog that I’ll be importing over to this blog as we go, too.

In Case You Missed It: Posts From The Previous Week

Insights & Impressions: Vikings: Scourge of the North

Insights & Impressions: Watergate

Publisher Spotlight #4: White Dog Games

On the Table: What Games I’ve Played in the Past Week

The Coin Tribes’ Revolt: Boudica’s Rebellion Against Rome, 1 Play – I had printed this game about two years ago and attempted to play, but at the time it was a smaller version of the game and lacked any bots for solo play so it ended up being something I put away and never came back to. Then Version 2.0 arrived with bots and I knew this had to hit the table, especially with the upcoming adventure into Pendragon on June 8th. I really enjoyed this, with minimal flow interruptions once I got out of the first set of six rounds. I played the Iceni and won in Round 18, with it being a very tough push to keep that victory threshold when the dice prevented the check. All in all I enjoyed it and will play it again!

Undaunted: Normandy, 1 Play – We revisited this one at the request of my friend, and it was a really fast-paced game in person compared to doing it via email. Continuing the tradition started with C&C, we both kept the same sides as we advanced to the next scenario. My German machine guns were fun to control, but ultimately he was able to secure a point as it takes a lot of freaking hits to “pin” down the enemy. Either way, we both enjoyed it and this will be returning to the table soon.

Commands & Colors: Ancients, 2 Plays – After Undaunted we pulled out C&C once more. I quickly stickered the dice on my new (2nd edition) copy of the game I got in the trade, and it was nice not needing to pass dice back and forth when using Heavy units. We played the next two scenarios – Ticinus River and Trebbia – the first of which was a runaway victory for my Cartagnigan forces, and the second a very narrow defeat that broke from the historical outcome, in spite of being able to trigger the ambush very late in the game. Both scenarios were fun, played in roughly an hour, and this game is cemented as great fun for us both.

Rulebooks on My Table

Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain

Arquebus: Men of Iron IV

Books on My Nightstand

The Lay of Aotrou and Itroun by J.R.R. Tolkien

The History of the Kings of Britain by Geoffrey of Monmouth

Recent Acquisitions

Pax Porfiriana Collector’s Edition

Expedition to Newdale – Neither are wargames, I know, but they both came as part of the Secret One exchange through the One Player Guild here on BGG and I’m excited to explore them both.

On My P500

Great Battles of Alexander – Expanded Deluxe Edition

Banish the Snakes

Almoravid: Reconquista and Riposte in Spain, 1085-1086

Anticipated Plays for the Next Week

Arquebus: Men of Iron IV

The Great Heathen Army

Constantinople

Anticipated Posts

Review of Vikings: Scourge of the North

Review of Commands & Colors: Ancients

MAYBE Insights & Impressions: Constantinople

Publisher Spotlight #5:

At the Top of the Wish List

1. Wars of Marcus Aurelius: Rome 170-180 CE

2. SpaceCorp

3. Time of Crisis