Review of Commands & Colors: Ancients

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all my content linked here. And you can follow me on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

An Overview of Commands & Colors: Ancients

Commands & Colors: Ancients is a board game designed by Richard Borg that is published by GMT Games. The box states it plays 2 players and has a playtime of 60 minutes.

From the designer (about his Commands and Colors system, C&C: Ancients, and Memoir’ 44):



“Commands & Colors: Ancients depicts warfare from the Dawn of Military History (3000 BC) to the opening of the Middle Ages (400 AD). Quite an ambitious undertaking for one game, yet Commands & Colors by design is a unique historical game system which allows players to effectively portray stylized battles from this time in history. The 15 battles, showcased in the scenario booklet, although stylized, focus on important terrain features and the historical deployment of forces in scale with the game system. The battles include Bagradas, Cannae, and Zama.”



“The scale of the game fluctuates from battle to battle. For some scenarios, an infantry unit may represent a legion of fighters, while in other scenarios a unit may represent just a few brave warriors. But the tactics you need to execute conform remarkably well to the advantages and limitations inherent to the various units, their weapons, terrain and time.”



“Unlike its older brother, Battle Cry by Avalon Hill Games, Inc., Commands & Colors: Ancients is moderately more complex and contains additional historical details without the battlefield clutter. Most scenarios will still play to a conclusion in less than an hour.”



“The command card system, drives movement, creates a true fog of war and presents both challenges and opportunities. There are four types of command cards: Leadership cards, Section cards, Troop cards and Tactic cards.”



“The battle dice system resolves all combat efficiently and quickly. Each battle die has one Light, one Medium, one Heavy, one Leader, one Flag and one Swords symbol.”



“The game mechanics, although simple, will still require strategic card play, historical tactics, timely dice rolling, and an aggressive yet flexible battle plan, to achieve victory.”

My Thoughts

Tension is the word I crave in a lot of games, and this game has it in spades at times. This game, in particular, had a funny sequence of learning that had each step enhance that tension. First, I learned I actually get to draw a new card after playing one – increasing my options and how to maneuver my forces based on what I have and what I hope to accomplish. Second, I learned about the retaliation in Close Combat which opened up the floodgate on tension during battle, as the surviving force rolls the same number of dice regardless of how few remain. Then I learned about Evade following my First Impressions post and that helped offset the decimation of the Heavy Infantry and Commander bonuses some of the time. It almost felt like a video game tutorial where, with each step of progression, a whole new technique unlocks that spices up the experience without piling too much on. And while I absolutely advocate playing this one with the rules being correct from the start, the misplay experiences haven’t hindered the joy since that first sour play.

Timing is everything. Sometimes the obvious turn to take presents itself as you look at cards, but most of the time there are several good options to consider. While the game is short enough that this could easily be played as a tactical engagement, rushing the forces together to see which side rolls better, there is just as much space here for strategic planning and spending turns not really attacking to set your forces up for one brilliant stroke – just be sure you have that brilliant stroke card in your hand instead of depending on drawing into it. Because no matter how many copies of a card are in the deck, there are a lot of cards you don’t see in a given game that planning for something that might never come is a recipe for failure.

As a whole, the player aids for this game are outstanding. It takes a little time to figure out what you’re looking at, but once it clicks this little thing saves a ton of rulebook referencing since most units have at least one unique thing about them. Without this, the game would be a nightmare of remembering how many dice to roll, how many spaces to move, how far they can fire, whether sword results hit in Close Combat, and so much more. This is how a game, with so many exceptions built into the system to add uniqueness to the units, should be presented: with a player aid that minimizes the number of times a player needs to open up the full rulebook.

I really enjoy the uniqueness of each unit type on the board. It provides variety beyond the number of dice rolled or which part of a table to check for combat rolls. Not only can you visually see the difference in the units, but they also have traits that are specific to them – even if it is as small as having an extra Range or roll an extra die in combat. This opens up a lot of decision space when planning how to maneuver your troops with your cards, and I enjoy that thinky space to explore. I am just now beginning to get to a point where I can start considering those aspects of the army composition and placement during a scenario, rather than just look at “X can move and attack this turn so I should do that”.

There is so much content for this game, even without consideration of any expansion material. There are 15 scenarios in the base game, plus another 5 if you download the Truceless War scenario book on the GMT Games website. At a bare minimum that right there can offer 20-40 plays of the game, depending on whether you play through them all once with one side or try them all a second time, playing the other side. This is so refreshing compared to the Euro Game background I have, where most games have given you what they have to offer after just a few plays and anything beyond that is just trying to learn to be more efficient or effective within that same “sandbox”. Then consider there are 6 expansions for Ancients, and that is a lot of ground you can explore within a single game’s system. Will you want to play other games along the way? Probably. But this game will give you a lot of mileage if you’re willing to invest the plays.

It seemed really bizarre at first, but I’ve come to enjoy the combat system in this game. I still want to think the dice should be trying to roll the symbol of the attacking unit rather than the defending, and I still have to check when/if Swords are relevant when using Light units some of the time. But in general, the combat system is fast and easy to follow. The fact that the defending army can retaliate if they are not eliminated adds so much tension to a decision on whether to attack or not, and which unit to use for that initial attack. It makes you think twice about attacking Heavy Infantry units, knowing that you might get 5 dice rolled back in your face if you fail to finish them off but also knowing he’s probably using them to attack next turn if you don’t try to kill it, and your odds of surviving that attack to retaliate are far lower. And then there’s…

The elephant. As the Carthagnian army, I have to make mention of the elephants because, well, they are the most unique unit in the core game. I’ve seen a pair of elephant markers mow down several full units, I’ve seen them make units pay for not killing the elephant, and I have seen them fall with too much ease in combat. They’ve decimated units on both sides in a retreat, and they’ve sat back and watched without enough activation cards to bring them to bare on the opposing army…but they always present that variable which both players need to consider when weighing decisions. No other unit yet has been able to have such a profound impact on the game experience, even when under-utilized. I both love and hate these Elephants, and I am always happy to see at least one on the board when setting up a battle.

The scenarios are not balanced. If you are looking for a game where both forces always have a 50% chance of victory, this is not the experience you are looking for. Rarely in history did two armies clash with an equal chance of victory. Is every scenario winnable, regardless of the side you play? I’m sure they are, although some will require a lot more luck to fall your way than others. This is something that bothered me at first – the first two scenarios heavily favored the Romans with their Heavy Infantry rolling buckets of hits and stronger Commander presence on the battlefield. As our sample size has increased, so have the balancing of scenarios. Had they all favored the Romans, it might have been disappointing. We’ve already seen a battle where the historical winner ended up losing in our game – a lot can, and will, go wrong upon contact with the enemy. And ultimately those lead to memorable experiences that we can talk about for years, like the time I whittled down so many Roman forces to a single unit but just couldn’t finish off enough of them to secure victory. My suggestion? Pick a side and stick with it, and know that your time for winning and losing will come and go like the tide. Let out an evil laugh when you see the scenarios that feel one-sided for your side, and be a good sport about taking your wounds when faced against insurmountable odds. Maybe, just maybe, you’ll change history as you try clever things to overcome the stacked deck.

Piggy-backing with the above, a very small thought I had was regarding the opening scenarios for the game. In one sense, the first battle is a good one to play because neither side uses any of the fancier units, there is no terrain, and so it is a simple “go kill the enemy” approach to get used to the mechanics. And I’m all for that, with one exception: the Romans are so heavily favored with their heavy presence of Heavy Infantry here. It is the difference-maker in the first two scenarios, and most folks picking it up for the first time will probably start with those two scenarios. They might be the first historically, but they aren’t necessarily the best ones to start with if you have two new players to the game. One will enjoy the bloodbath, but the other might be a little soured by the beatdown and, well, that could lead to the game getting shelved permanently.

Luck plays a factor, and there is no getting around that fact. Yes, it is something that can and will happen in war. I get that, but it still deserves some attention here. Not only is combat resolved by a die roll (which is acceptable), but you are restricted in your options by the hand of cards you are dealt. The latter is where the problems can come into play, really. I don’t mind being forced to adapt and do the best I can with what I have. But when I can play the final 33% of a scenario without getting to issue a command to my Right Side which, for the record, had 3 opposing forces down to a single unit…it sucks to take that loss knowing a single 2-3 Unit Activation over there would have made it far more likely that the battle ends in my victory. Was it still close? Absolutely. And I enjoyed every minute of it. But I’m still going to wonder how it could have played out had I been able to freely choose an area to activate rather than be limited by the 5 cards in my hand at any given time.

Holy stickers, Batman. My friend laughed when I got Julius Caesar and had to sticker such a small number of blocks. And now I see why…a fresh copy (2nd edition) arrived about a week ago and there’s a lot of stickering in my future on a rainy day. This isn’t a downside to the game itself, per say, and I know it won’t change. But I give this disclaimer: expect to spend a fair amount of prep work on stickering before you can begin to enjoy this game. But know this: it is worth it.

Final Thoughts

I almost have to laugh when I look back upon the first experiences I had with this game, as they taught me a lot and reinforced some really valuable lessons along the way. Had I been more stubborn, I would have just danced around the idea of returning to this game for a long, long time until it eventually fell out of my friend’s cycle of games that he might bring along. After all, we currently have no shortage of games to play for the first time, nor of ones to revisit enough that I feel like I can review them (or until we both feel that we’ve explored them enough). We’re learning that these Wargames aren’t like your typical euro where 3-5 plays in you’ve seen about all it can offer and return to it when the mood strikes – shoot, the base game alone for C&C:A has 15 different battles to explore, each being unique in army composition, allocation, and how the commands play out via cards.

Our recent run of plays on this game has shown, more than anything yet, just how easy it can be to fall into a cycle of “let’s play the next battle of this game” syndrome, which is a beautiful and refreshing thing to experience. I’m writing this review after six plays of the game, and I don’t feel like we’re anywhere close to done with this game…and not just because my friend has the first three expansions for us to explore, either. Because the game moves so fast now, we can finish a battle in about an hour and move right along to the next, knocking out two without any issues during a short evening of gaming. There are still fringe cases, such as a Leader Retreat, that we need to look up on occasion and we still check the chart from time to time to see whether X unit counts the Sword results in Close Combat, but as a whole the game has a nice pacing and flow to it that makes this a valuable part of our gaming cycle.

We’re also both aware of the expansive swath of games out there using this system. I believe my friend has both Medieval and Napoleonics, the former of which I am really excited to eventually dive into as that is my personal sweet spot and the latter he is excited to explore. Which means we’ll be doing Napoleonics next, because he’s been so generous with his time, and collection, to explore some of the games (and time period!) I am excited about. I’ve also got a close eye on the Red Alert: Space Fleet Warfare game from PSC, which looks incredibly good and I wouldn’t mind commanding fleets of ships in space battles. It feels like, if we wanted to, we could probably spend the next 5-10 years playing nothing but games using this same system and have a blast doing just that…there is so much content out there across several titles, plus all the expansions, and so if you want a game to provide a ton of mileage, this definitely deserves a close examination.

This game taught me a lot of important lessons: first impressions of a game aren’t always true impressions of a game, listen closely to rules explanations, read the rules ahead of time whenever possible, small details like Evade matter, scenarios don’t need to be balanced to still offer a fun experience, games can have near-infinite replay value, and more. Ultimately this game has also become a valuable part of my own collection, opening up the possibility to teach this game to others (hopefully my wife among them!) to get even more enjoyment out of this game and its system. As things open back up, this is going to be among the first games I grab to pack when going out to any game day because this has enough to offer that new players and veteran players can enjoy it. And I am far from being finished with exploring what Commands & Colors: Ancients has to offer – starting with placing the expansions on the P500 on preorder.

Final Rating

Commands & Colors: Ancients gets six out of six swords. I think it is an excellent game using an outstanding system, with a lot of depth and replay value. This is the type of game that will remain a staple in a collection for years, and its overall ease of flow and short playing time will allow it to be a game that can hit the table frequently.