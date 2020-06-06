Publisher Spotlight #5: Academy Games

This week I keep the spotlight going by taking a look at one of the companies that first exposed me to Wargames: Academy Games. I remember finding out about their upcoming 878 Vikings: Invasions of England kickstarter around the time when the Champions of Midgard expansions were on Kickstarter and I was left trying to decide which of the two I would back for my Viking-related goodness. Let’s just say I ended up quite pleased with my decision, and since then I’ve also played Freedom: The Underground Railroad but that is really all I’ve done in terms of playing their titles. As you’ll see below, several of them have my firm attention – with Mare Nostrum: Empires being the foremost of those and probably followed by Agents of Mayhem – I did leave off the Euro-based Tudor and One Small Step from the list because I’m focusing more on Wargames here, so I wanted to keep the focus mostly there – but both of those have my interest as well.

As always, these are the games that have my attention and fall within my preferred focal time period – although the Birth of America series is really sort of outside of that window – if they released a Renaissance or Medieval or Ancient period title in the Conflict of Heroes or the Fog of War series, I’d be all over those games. I do believe my friend has a Confict of Heroes title or two, so those will inevitably be helping to expand my exposure to Academy Games titles once they hit the table.

Mare Nostrum: Empires

I have been spending a lot of gaming time in Ancient History, and really enjoying my time with Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, Agricola, Hannibal, Scipio, Marcus Aurelius, and more. I’ve wanted to try out Mare Nostrum: Empires for years and never got my hands on the game, mostly because the base game is 3-5 players. With the expansion, though, there’s a Punic War 2-player game to explore and now that I’ll be needing games that can play with 2, but also possibly include a larger group (whenever we can try and recruit more troops into the Wargaming fold locally), this game is higher on my wish list than ever before.

878 Vikings: Invasions of Europe

This game was the first game I ever backed on Kickstarter. I was (and still am) that excited about games featuring the Vikings in that time period of Saxon England. It came with an expansion that I still haven’t used every module from, and even as the base game alone this game is absolutely wonderful for the 60-90 minute timeframe. I’m still waiting with breath held for the next game in the Birth of Europe series, which this kicked off, and I’m hoping to hear something on that soon. This game not only locked me down as a fan of Academy Games and the stuff they produce, but it also gained my interest in the Birth of America series because the system is simple and elegant in design.

Fief France 1429

I know, this title is not fully a wargame. Nor is Tudor, or One Small Step (both of which I’m still very interested in, as I’m not fully opposed to Eurogames going forward), and even Mare Nostrum: Empires might be pushing it. I’ve got plenty of great euro games, but the setting of 15th Century France combined with having shifting alliances and diplomacy makes this sure to feel more like a historical game than something like Crusaders: Thy Will Be Done. This one was like Mare Nostrum, being a game I always wanted to explore but never pulled the trigger on due to player count. Well, those excuses are soon to be gone and I would love to dive into Fief.

1754 Conquest: The French and Indian War

1775 Rebellion: The American Revolution

1812: The Invasion of Canada

The French and Indian War game here is the biggest reason I’m interested in the other two Birth of America titles in the series. My wife is more likely to play a historical game like this if she could play as the Native Americans, and the early part of American History is definitely more of interest to me than anything later. Having played and enjoyed 878 Vikings, I know there is a solid system to run the game, and there are some nice nuances such as the forts in this one – plus the fact that one faction isn’t off-the-board invading – to make it something really unique compared to 878 Vikings. The other two titles in the series are bound to be great offerings as well for something faster and lighter to play, covering historical parts of America that can draw in new players while providing enough interesting things for more experienced wargamers.

Freedom: The Underground Railroad

I have played this one a good number of times, and while it is a fun solitaire experience the strong benefit here is the lessons it can teach about that period in American History, the struggle of trying to maneuver folks from the South up to freedom without losing too many, and to just educate yourself on everything surrounding the Underground Railroad. In terms of great games that have been made, this one is a worthy title to include among that list. Every Middle School/High School should make use of this in their history classroom to help make Underground Railroad feel a little more real than a textbook and lecture ever could.

Agents of Mayhem: Pride of Babylon

I know what you are thinking. I’m still wondering the same thing: will a game set in a Video Game world I’ve never played be good? Independent of the franchise tied to the game, there are several good reasons why I am still excited about this one. First, I have enjoyed team skirmish games in the past, and this has several extras going for it. Most appealing to me is the radiant storyline, where things change as you play through a series of scenarios. Second, unlocks and upgrades for your team as you go along mean you can grow and adapt to what you encounter, making your team more prepared going into the next scenario. And perhaps the most intriguing is the use of 3D terrain. I wish I could go back to Gen Con 2018 and stop by the Academy Games booth to demo this game. I remember seeing this one and it sure has table presence. Best of all? It could be the game to play at a Game Day in your local store to get someone interested and, well, if they enjoy this who is to say they won’t let you then pull out a game like 878 Vikings: Invasions of Europe, which then leads down the long path toward exploring the thousands of Wargames out there?