Weekly Recap: June 1-15

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

Today I am going to continue a habit of sharing a recap of the posts that appeared during the past week (in this case, two weeks because it has been one busy pair of weeks!), mentioning what rulebooks are currently on my table, what books are on my nightstand, and speculate on what games might hit the table in the upcoming week. Right now my wargaming window is short and sporadic, but I have a decent backlog that I’ll be importing over to this blog as we go, too.

In Case You Missed It: Posts from the Previous Week

Insights and Impressions: Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain

Insights and Impressions: Peloponnesian War

Publisher Spotlight #5: Academy Games

Insights and Impressions: Nevsky: Teutons and Rus in Collision, 1240-1242

Review of Commands & Colors: Ancients

On the Table: What Games I’ve Played in the Past Two Weeks

Pendragon: the Fall of Roman Britain– If you want a more detailed set of information, be sure to check out the post linked above on this game. Ultimately, I finally tried out a game I had been waiting to play since 2017. I took the Saxons against three bots over the course of two Epochs and had a successful venture due to a combination of fortuitous bot decisions on pestering the Scotti more often and sometimes subpar decisions made by the bots on how to spend their turns based on how I interpreted the flow charts. I felt this game would absolutely shine with at least one other human opponent, and that the solo game would likely be more challenging and interesting overall as the Dux or Civitates factions. Also, those bots sure did consume a lot of my solitaire playing time! I’ve heard it improves with more plays, and hope to see it play out that way.

The Great Heathen Army – My friend and I jumped back to the earliest scenario of Ashdown, which had the interesting division of troops on either side of a river. Clever tactical decisions by my opponent combined with the disadvantage of fighting out of the bogs combined with several key turns having really terrible dice rolls ultimately allowed the Vikings to rout the Saxon forces, decimating most of Alfred’s army before Aethelred could offset the balance enough to recover. I think we’re both excited for the next scenario, which adds in Archers to step up the complexity by a half-step. After that we’ll need at least one including cavalry in order to give a full review of this game which, ultimately, I’ve really enjoyed so far through its nuances combined with its simplicity of execution.

Nevsky: Teutons and Rus in Collision, 1240-1242 – We planned out a longer gaming session with the intention of playing this or Twilight Struggle for the second time, as both of those games felt like they might be a challenge to squeeze into a 2-3 hour playing window. He chose Nevsky, to my great delight, and we continued into the second scenario: Watland 1241. From the setup instructions, it felt like it would strongly favor the Teuton forces for the scenario. That was confirmed mid-play on Twitter by Volko himself, as he provided a fantastic link (check it out here!) regarding balance and some potential adjustments to equalize things a bit. Well, we didn’t make any changes and the Teuton force did end up victorious. However, it was a really close contest, as several complete failures in battle combined with losing the service of a good chunk of Teutonic lords paved the way for a strong counter-strike by the Russian forces, who took back most of the conquered areas. Only a late voyage via sea, combined with a card to auto-conquer a city, allowed the Teuton forces to hold onto the point advantage long enough to reach the end of the 5th 40-day turn. I felt completely outplayed in the final two turns, and the final score definitely was reflective of that. Because it took us 4 hours to play 5 rounds, we’re looking at playing the longer sessions via email, allowing us to chip away at our leisure and really think through the plans for our turns. Nevsky does seem to be particularly suited for such an arrangement – and we’re both extremely excited to see how the next game in the Levy & Campaign series turns out.

Star Wars: X-Wing (Second Edition) – I blame my son here, who turns 4 this coming Sunday. I took him to what he calls the “Star Wars Store” – a local comics & game shop where we find the occasional Star Wars or Superhero action figure (the Galactic Heroes set for Star Wars are the perfect size, and there’s similar-sized ones in Superheroes…we’re collecting both for him to play with). While browsing there on my birthday with him, I came across the X-Wing 2nd Edition Core Set. He recognized both the name of Star Wars, as well as both ships included, and wanted to see them. I happened to remember seeing official Solo Rules released by FFG last month, and considered the opportunity to work on teaching the game to my son, so I picked it up. The two of us have pushed around the ships and rolled dice together (with no other rules added yet, starting slow!), and he’s having fun playing the “Star Wars Ships Game” with me. I also got it to my table with the solo rules, as they are still functional with a single core set, and really enjoyed the experience. Enough that more ships are probably in my son’s future…maybe one for his birthday…

Rulebooks on my Table

Scourge of God: The Campaigns of the Mongolians, 1206-1259 AD

Books on my Nightstand

The History of the Kings of Britain by Geoffrey of Monmouth

The Landmark Arrian: The Campaigns of Alexander

Recent Acquisitions

Genesis: Empires and Kingdoms of the Ancient Middle East

Simple Great Battles of History

Star Wars: X-Wing Core Set (Second Edition)

Scourge of God: The Campaigns of the Mongolians, 1206-1259 AD

Fornovo 1495

Table Battles

Horse & Musket: Dawn of an Era

On my P500

Almoravid: Reconquista and Riposte in Spain, 1085-1086

Banish the Snakes

Commands & Colors: Ancients Expansion #5: Epic Ancients II

Caesar: Rome vs Gaul

Commands & Colors: Samurai Battles

Musket & Pike Dual Pack

The Barracks Emperors

Commands & Colors: Ancients Expansion #6: The Spartan Army

Great Battles of Alexander – Expanded Deluxe Edition

Hoplite

Anticipated Plays for the Next Week

Arquebus: Men of Iron Volume IV

Scourge of God: The Campaigns of the Mongolians, 1206-1259 AD

Anticipated Posts

Review of Vikings: Scourge of the North

Insights & Impressions of Constantinople

At the Top of the Wish List

Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain

The Wars of Marcus Aurelius

Commands & Colors: Medieval