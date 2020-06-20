Insights and Impressions: Constantinople

Note: You can follow me on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

I’ve fallen behind, at least I feel that way, as things have really picked up in other areas of my life. So please forgive the inconsistency of the posts – hopefully the thoughtfulness I try to put into these will help offset the irregular posting habits enough that you’ll be willing to stick around for the ride. I’ve got a small queue of posts upcoming, including a review and a few more of these Insights & Impressions posts – this week’s gaming didn’t help that backlog by adding in two new games to talk about with two very different first experiences (but both of which I would love to dive back into soon). We have a ton of games to play for the first time, and a handful of them that are close to being ready (1-2 plays away) to review. So there is no shortage of stuff to be coming in the near future, much of which falls nicely into the timeframe I like to focus upon historically.

Today I am going to be sharing my impressions on a solitaire game that is simple, short, and addictive to play. I’ve tried to hold off as much as possible from binge playing the game, which is why I’ve pushed this post up the queue – I don’t want to be thinking about my first play impressions when I’ve added 4-6 more plays on top of it. This game is available as a free print and play over on BoardGameGeek, and is also a really inexpensive app on the phone ($2.99 last I checked). Everything I have done, and will do, with this game will be via print-and-play version of the game. I play games to escape from the screens, not to spend more time on a screen, but I have it on solid authority from the guys at The Player’s Aid that the app is done really well also. So you cannot go wrong either way.

Insight #1: Bring balance to your focus, you must.

Like many great solo designs, there is one real way to win and about a thousand ways to lose. Managing the level of your resources is key, as most of them trigger a loss if they hit 0, and some event cards will drop a very specific resource by 1. It rarely feels like the thing you want to do, but you need to make sure that those resources all stay above the danger zone, even if you do not intend to spend them. My loss came through a sudden drop in Economy that I wasn’t prepared for, and it stopped me cold in my tracks. Not that I felt like I could have lasted much longer, as my walls had just taken a severe beating the round before that.

Insight #2: You’re going to feel like you are fighting fires

Maybe this is a hallmark of the States of Siege engine for games, but this experience had me feeling like I was running to-and-fro fighting fires rather than making steps of forward progress on anything. But that isn’t surprising since my win condition is simply “last until the end of Turn 30”, meaning I don’t need to do anything apart from band-aid one problem area after another. This approach will probably turn some gamers away, as it represents a real issue for those who enjoy deep, strategic planning and execution. However, for a 15-30 minute game experience this doesn’t bother me one bit. It reflects part of what I enjoy about the Hollandspiele “Master of…” series of games: you don’t know what is going to be pulled out of those chit cups, so there will be times you need to react to a problem area. The difference is that Constantinople is almost exclusively reacting to problem areas after the first few turns.

Insight #3: Keeping the enemy force as far back as possible can lead to really easy turns

I lucked into a really early event that would allow me to remove an enemy force on Box #4, which is one of the key ways to earn points for your score. Because it came up so early, there were a handful of turns where the number of advancing forces were smaller than usual, meaning I could juggle more effectively. Eventually that army’s track had a new army come out, so it isn’t like you neutralize the area permanently, but having that room to breathe makes a world of difference along the way. I imagine there are cards that let you choose any on that step, but maybe also ones requiring a specific army to be at that point. But, in general, if you don’t know how to allocate your actions it seems like pushing an army back toward its starting space is a very useful way of dedicating actions.

Insight #4: Equal enemy placement is not ideal

Did I learn this one the hard way. I had an army on the 2 space, and the rest on the 3 space. My turn was, of course, spent pushing that one army back to the 3 space with my few actions for the turn. The next card? Move all slowest forces 1 space. Which meant EVERYONE moved one step closer. Talk about a major blow, right? I’m pretty sure that was the turning point in my game, as it all felt downhill from there. Suddenly they are all close to knocking on my front door and, well, there are more of them than Actions I get most turns, meaning at least one of them will be likely to get even closer. Assuming I can make successful die rolls.

Insight #5: Don’t forget to spend when you can

My earlier point was to make sure to balance your resources, and that’s true. But equally important comes in the spenditure of those. Those developments, in particular, can be used to let you re-roll dice or add to your DRM. One even lets you see the next Event coming up, allowing you to plan your turn accordingly with perfect information about what is going to happen. It feels painful, at times, to spend any of these because they all slide one step closer to that GAME OVER point on the board. But they are absolutely essential to effective play – unless you happen to be able to roll perfectly the first time every time. Don’t tell me if you are THAT guy or gal. I don’t want to know you, because then I would want to be you…

Wrap-Up

All in all, I really enjoyed this one. It plays really fast, in about 15-20 minutes or so, making it a perfect experience to get to the table even when I don’t have much time to spare. It also has simple, fast-paced turns and its reactionary nature means I can walk away as needed and come back later and still be able to pick it up with little difficulty in deciphering what I was going to do. I’ve heard the app is great as well, so be sure to check this little game out if it strikes your fancy. I know it’ll be revisiting my table in the very near future, now that this post is up!