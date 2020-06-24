Insights and Impressions from Arquebus: Men of Iron IV

Note: You can follow me on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

The bruises have started to heal from my first play of Arquebus: Men of Iron IV. It certainly is an interesting game system, with a lot of small nuances to keep track of but eventually hits its stride in terms of flow. Why the bruises? We started off by playing the shortest scenario in the box, which is a delightful little lop-sided affair with the French trying to break across ditch and rampart with most of their troops having no ranged weaponry and every Spanish troop possessing either crossbow, arquebus, or javelin. There are a lot of unfavorable modifiers placed on the French forces, and even an extra 10 in flight points isn’t enough to offset the bloodbath in this battle.

And I pulled the French for the battle. Heck, we both knew going in that the French were likely to be routed hard. I expected it to happen from the onset of the battle. But in the heat of the battle, when trying to make progress, it really freaking sucks to realize you end up with a -5 DRM due to terrain, disorder (thanks to the cheating Spanish getting to fire at you as you approach), and the defending unit’s modifier and thus need a near-perfect roll to even stand a chance of disordering them. It was during those moments I realized I never had a prayer of breaking any part of that fortified line of troops, and my ineffective Mounted Crossbowman placed me in a tough spot to pivot out of on the north wing.

But I’m getting ahead of myself here. In spite of the wounds from that bloodbath (hey, in my final activation I did retire a unit to get me to 4 Flight Points before his last activation cleared me over the 25 mark…and that was without ever activating his Infantry battle, just decimating me with Reaction Fire), I can see the fun in the system and I know that not every battle in that box (or the previous three installments) will be as harshly one-sided as this one turned out to be. And so I’m excited for the potential that this game system possesses. But I might not play the Battle of Cerignola ever again.

Insight #1: Reaction fire can decimate your armed troops before they ever lift a sword or pike

This was the biggest takeaway by far from the game. You have one side who is all equipped with ranged weaponry, and one side who has only a few units with said ranged weaponry. Guess who the Most Valuable Units were on the French side? Those handful of Sword & Buckler guys carrying crossbows, as they were the only ones to retire and eliminate units. They swept up to the north wing, fired some shots, and fought their way a little further into enemy territory thanks to the absence of the ditch and rampart where they fought. The rest of my guys? Well, at least half of them were Disordered upon moving adjacent to the enemy. If you didn’t know, that adds an automatic -2 DRM to combat while Disordered, meaning they are less likely to hit that 5+ in Shock Combat needed to Disorder the enemy. That already sucks, and doesn’t even consider the -1 from the Ditch and the -1 from the Rampart for terrain DRMs.

Insight #2: Rolling low as an attacker in Shock Combat is bad. Really, really bad.

Let’s just say that melee attackers really don’t want to have to retreat and then reenter the hex adjacent to an enemy on a future turn. My die had an obscene number of low rolls that night, and the “Attacker Disordered, Retreat” result was fairly common even with my attacking units that didn’t get Disordered upon moving next to the enemy. My opponent didn’t have to actively do anything in the battle, really, other than stand in his line and fire when I approached. It was more than enough to devastate my own forces, enough to the point that I eventually had too many units around my Flag to where a Retired unit ended up Eliminated instead. That 1-point loss turned into a 5-point loss that I couldn’t afford to keep.

Insight #3: Rolling low does have its benefits with Continuation. But sometimes going more isn’t necessarily good

My die was hot on rolling low for the evening, which is a terrible thing in combat but a great thing in trying to maintain, or steal, activation. And sure, it felt great to get to activate so many times over the course of a battle. Had it been a more evenly-matched scenario, that might even have been a strong advantage for my forces – commanding my battles more often should mean more corpses for the opposing side, whether via picking them off ranged or getting up close and brutalizing them in Shock combat. As alluded to, between the lack of ranged combat on my side, the terrible onslaught of negative DRMs, the low-value rolling ability of my die, and the unwillingness of the Swiss to participate at times…well, even though I played 75% of the battle time, it was never close. His 25% of the activations was more than enough to play clean-up. I kept hoping for some miraculous break that would let the floodgate open, but it never came. It did, however, allow him to completely nullify the risk of an explosion for the scenario by never activating that line of Spanish on his turns.

For the record, I think this idea of continuous turns and the nuance of deciding whether to try for Continuation, to let your opponent have it, and when to try and Seize Activation to be one of the best qualities in this game. Unfortunately, this battle it ended up not playing a factor in the outcome.

Insight #4: Special attention should be paid to the position of your Commander

More than once I made a “clever” move, breaking off a small contingent of troops to try and be fancy. And more than once I realized, an activation later, that they were out of command range. Each time it was a moot point, as my opponent Retired them before I could use them ineffectively again, but it stuck with me as something to watch for: placement of that Commander and the position of your troops in relation to that Commander. Sometimes it is okay, because you have a line and thus continue that Command structure. But I saw what you cannot do with a unit that begins out of Command and, well, it isn’t the worst thing in the world but also not really how you want to spend those activations…

Insight #5: You have more troop types that cannot Shock combat than ones who can

This should have been apparent from the beginning, but I am a slow learner. See, the player aid’s cover has a chart of what DRMs are used based upon the attacking unit type and the defending unit type. The attacking type’s portion has four unit types. The defending has WAY more than that. If you were expecting an exciting set of battles where it is weapon clashing against armor, think again. It really is emphasizing how drastic the shift in battlefield tactics with the implementation of gunpowder in a prominent role. The Battle of Cerignola was an excellent reminder of that fact, as even without the defensive advantage via terrain it would likely remain favored for the Spanish simply because they possess ranged weaponry on all units. This is likely to create some really interesting battlefield dynamics and tactics between us as we try and balance between “get close enough to shoot” with “let my heavy-hitter get a few swings in to mow them down”.

Wrap-Up

As bitter as I still feel about that first scenario, I have ample excitement for the next ones. We only chose that first because its timeframe was about 90 minutes, the shortest by an hour. Most of the scenarios appear to fall in a 4-6 hour range, which is great for a dedicated game day but not so great for a late evening play, which could make it a challenge to get many more plays of this logged until our FLGS opens its gameroom – which should potentially be in July sometime. I know this will be one of the first games I reach for to hit that table once we have an extra 2-ish hours added onto our gaming session, and now that the first play is behind us the pacing should go a little faster as well.

Because of the length of those battles, combined with a desire to offset any sour impressions that Cerignola might have given, I’ll likely try my hand at a real AAR following our next play. I’m really looking forward to more plays of this, as well as diving into the trilogy of predecessors in the Men of Iron Tri-Pack that is shipping out now.