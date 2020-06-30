Insights and Impressions: Table Battles

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

It probably comes as no surprise to folks who have read my earlier stuff, but I am a big fan of Hollandspiele. One of their titles that always appealed to me was Table Battles, which sounded like a great way to kill some time and play something fun. With my birthday order this month, I picked up both Table Battles and Horse & Musket and, well, Table Battles was much easier to get to the table quickly. We used the introductory scenario, The Battle of White Mountain, which admittedly on the card is designed as a “get your feet wet” sort of scenario. And while we’re going to continue to explore some of the other scenarios, there are definitely some thoughts on both this first scenario as well as the system as a whole after that first play.

Insight #1: Mandatory reactions can make the game drag

This scenario probably suffers from it more than others, but both of us had units that needed Triplets of a number to use their attack, and Doubles to trigger their reaction ability. And because the game’s rules explicitly state that if a unit CAN use that reaction ability on the opponent turn that it MUST use it, that means placing 2 dice on those units runs the high risk of using (and thus losing) those dice. Even placing that triple on there isn’t safe, since you cannot use it for the attack until the next turn, and a perceptive opponent could be set up to ensure you use those dice to react tp their attack rather than using them to hit their unit. And even if you have a second unit ready to attack, that react also costs you the action phase on your turn. There’s plenty of room for interesting nuances here in future battles. There was a pocket of at least 10 minutes where we exchanged useless attacks that were unresolved time and time again, making the center part of the game feel bloated in this scenario.

Insight #2: Needing only a small range of numbers/combinations isn’t very exciting

My side was the less exciting side to play. I only had one wing under my command, meaning I can only do one action and assign one card dice per turn. My spectacular range of units also could only use 4-6 on die rolls, meaning rolling low was never a good thing. When every die has a 50% chance of being useless, even when rolling the full 6 there are times when I might get only 0-2 dice I could use. The worst was getting a 4, a 5, and a 6 all in the same roll (with the rest being low numbers) as I have to choose which single die to place on a unit. I can’t even use all of the useful dice. My opponent, on the other hand, had two wings and at the start could make use of any die value. That also meant he could place dice on one card in each wing, maximizing his effectiveness (but also opening up the trap of working on Triplets for a unit in each wing and being stuck rolling 2 dice and hoping for exact results…). As a whole, my side was not very enjoyable as it was pretty much auto-pilot for decisions apart from deciding which of my units that both want the 5 will get it this turn.

Insight #3: Don’t forget the alternative win condition

It can be easy to focus on the visual win condition of exchanging Morale Cubes with every unit retirement that you forget about the alternative condition: positioning your opponent to where they cannot attack with any of their units. This is how our game ended, even though I was down in Morale Cubes, which I suppose could leave a bitter taste to the “victor” who was doing really well with wiping out armies. If you can hold on just long enough, then maybe you can jump up and shout “The Eagles Are Coming!” as the hordes of Mordor threaten to sweep over your remnant of an army. Wait, that would be for the upcoming Middle-Earth Table Battles. I mean, if Mary could get Dino TB made, maybe petitioning for a Tolkien TB could eventually happen…right? Anyway, don’t forget that there’s more than one path to victory. Even if you are on the ropes, finding a way to hold out just a little longer at least leaves the door open for stealing a win.

Insight #4: The game involves constant evaluation of the board state

Because the die-rolling phase comes after actions, you can see where your opponent is likely to activate on their turn or, potentially, what they might be able to use as a reaction action. This means the players can be rewarded for knowing what the opposing units can do, how many dice they need to trigger that effect, what counters you have on your side, and paying attention to which units on your side you want to use first (when able) to whittle down their biggest threats. Add in the potential reinforcements, which can swap in with a specific unit (again, his side had this fun thing that my side lacked…) without losing a Morale, and there’s plenty of tactical decision space on a game that will have you constantly paying attention to what is happening. The turns move fast, so there’s little downtime present, and much of that “downtime” can be spent evaluating what is going on with the other side of the table.

Insight #5: There is plenty of risk-reward present in a press-your-luck format

Even in the first battle there was some risk-reward available, as we each had a unit that would lose a hit when using their attack (but could deal multiple hits if they had several dice, still losing just the one themselves). Do you use it, even though it has one die there, knowing that you’re equally weakening the units. The worst scenario? You both lose a unit with the same attack – even though you technically killed their unit, by losing your own as well there is no exchange of Morale cubes. This robbed me of a potential swing in momentum early in the game, although I did hang on long enough to see the units drop like flies. The dice allocation also offers plenty to consider here, especially as you focus on units needing matching dice in certain numbers to trigger their effects. Do you put those two 5’s on this unit, knowing they need another 5 to even use that ability, and reduce the number of dice you roll next turn? Or do you put that single 6 on this unit instead, keeping more dice in the pool to roll? Assuming the latter, do you then trigger that single-die attack for a less effective strike, putting the die back into the pool to be rolled, or keep it on the card to try and get a stronger attack at a later point – which, the longer you wait, the more chances they have to be ready to react to the attack. For such a light wargame, there’s plenty to consider here and the opening scenario hardly used any of the available combinations/abilities that were mentioned in that short rulebook.

Wrap-Up

While the first scenario itself – probably due to the side I played – was disappointing as a whole, I’m still really excited to dive deeper into Table Battles. Not only are there a good handful of other scenarios in this base game, but there are three expansions I definitely want to pick up based on the time period (and let’s be honest, at that point I’ll probably just get all four, should I be enjoying the game). Even if some of the other battles in here fall flat, I have strong faith in Tom Russell’s designs, as well as the knowledge that he used feedback from the base game in making tweaks to the mechanics and design for the expansion material. I should be able to get a taste for some of that when I jump forward to the Ancients-era battle included in the 2nd edition of the game, which might be the one I push to do next. There’s a lot of elegance in a fast, simple system. Hopefully the next battles will have a little more going on with my own side of the conflict, and avoid the stalemate problem we encountered for a good portion of the first scenario (making the 15-20 minute scenario last about twice as long as it should).

I only have to look back to recent history, with my initial experiences on Commands & Colors, to discover that negative first impressions may not stay negative with more plays. And this one wasn’t even negative overall, just kind of a lukewarm scenario impression. If you’re looking for a strong negative first impression post, stay tuned. One is coming on the horizon, actually – although it doesn’t mean the game in question was bad or that I don’t want to play it again. Just that, by the end of that first play, my experience with it had soured so much that it stopped being fun anymore. But that’s getting ahead of myself, because that is another post which will appear during another month.