Insights and Impressions: Tiny Epic Tactics

I played Tiny Epic Tactics with my wife a few weeks ago and it provided a much more interesting tactical skirmish game than I had expected coming into the experience. I was excited to try the game because, well, I have fond memories of playing games like Final Fantasy Tactics and this sounded like a love letter to that game genre. The game arrived, looked fantastic (apart from a broken sword on my blue Warrior meeple), and promised a nice visual with the multiple levels of gameplay terrain. I couldn’t wait to get it to the table except, well, I did end up needing to wait a few weeks to get it to the table.

It was a perfect morning for playing games with my wife. Our oldest was with his grandparents, having gone camping with them, and our daughter was extremely sleepy so we let her nap away while we played games. After a few plays of a game my wife really loves, I was able to pick a game and I grabbed this one off the shelf to give it a try. I’m glad I did. While the 2-player experience is definitely going to differ from a 3 or 4-player experience, it still provides just enough tactical thinking, adaptation to a changing board state, and sometimes tough decisions on whether to go for points or go for weakening the opponent. It fires on all the things I want out of a fun, enjoyable game and finishes in roughly 30 minutes to make it a really nice game to fill the time. So let’s dive right into a few of the things I learned from the two plays against my wife (both using the same team of 4 in each game).

Insight #1: Let your opponent do the work for you when possible

One of the qualities in the capture-the-flag format of the game is the presence of three areas on the map, each having six grid spaces with a colored flag. One of these is special compared to the other, and its control is required to start moving that color of flag along the track (which is only three spaces long – again, the idea is this game is on the shorter side). Regardless of who triggers the flag’s movement, the flag will continue to move forward during any turn where that player has a majority control over that flag’s markers on the map. It never resets, and honestly it doesn’t matter much who moves the flag unless it is the final movement of the flag (which scores that player 5 points…and our games ended with around 11-15 points so 5 is a lot). This also serves as the game timer, as in a 2-player game the game will end the turn after the first flag gets removed. With four units to work with, and three control areas spread across the map, you’re unlikely to control them all the entire game. So let the opponent do some of the work for you, allowing you to swoop in late in force and take the prize for yourself.

Insight #2: Don’t forget other ways to score points

In any game with a small scoring threshold, the scores are going to be close. And while there is a path to victory by eliminating all four of the opposing pieces, most likely in a 2-player game it’ll be about triggering the end via a flag. Which means you want to make sure you’ve set things up to actually win the game – and locking down those 5 points is no guarantee of victory. In two plays, I grabbed the flag in both plays and won one and lost the other. You get points for every unit alive on your side, points for every unit you defeated, and points for towns you control (in addition to flag points), and it is relatively easy to math out everyone’s points to see where you currently stand. The key would be to ensure your opponent cannot, through clever play, surpass you on their final turn once you grab that flag. After all, a killed unit amounts to a 4 point swing (the owner loses the 2 they would have gained, and the killer gets 2 points for the defeated unit) which is darn near a flag in points. So don’t be like me in my first game, where I was caught up on that 5-point flag and didn’t consider that it wouldn’t necessarily ensure a victory on my side.

Insight #3: Break the rules whenever you can

One of my favorite things in my pre-Wargaming history was games that had asymmetric player powers, and every player will have a different team of 4 units. Yes, you all have the same distribution of type, but each card within those types is very different through a combination of movement range, health, damage, and special abilities. I had one unit, in particular, who was especially good at breaking the rules (go figure, he was a Rogue type). His ranged attacks would Weaken the opposing figure, making it so my wife couldn’t activate them on the next turn unless she made the unit lose 2 extra health. And he had an innate ability of having attacks that could not be countered. I used him mercilessly in the second play and to great effect, crippling key figures and remaining free from retaliation which helped him to stay alive. A lot of the characters do similar things, so analyze what your figures can do and exploit every advantage in your arsenal.

Insight #4: Use the 3d Terrain to your advantage, too

I appreciate the visual element of the game, and its appearance is not just some gimmick to draw a crowd of onlookers. There is a real tactical approach to consider about the terrain, even though in the base game the setup will remain static. There are portals throughout the map where you can move into and pop out any other unblocked portal on the map. There’s varied elevation, which your ranged attackers can exploit to shoot farther (and even a few spots where they can target ANY spot on the board from). You can knock an enemy unit off a higher spot, or even push them back into a wall to inflict more damage. You can pass through towns to regain health and ammo/magic without even needing to end movement there. Don’t just look at the map as a place to move and congregate around the flagged locations. Use every feature to capture and hold an advantage that your opponent will have to overcome.

Insight #5: Plan your actions carefully

This one might be a little more challenging to consider. You have four units and only three actions per turn. Want to move and attack with a unit? It takes two actions, which you can do, but it gives them a token that lasts until the end of your next turn, rendering them unable to act again unless you sacrifice 2 health off that unit to remove the token on your next turn. The careful consideration of who to use, and when to double-action, is an essential aspect of the game even as you begin to lose units. You will almost always find yourself wishing for just one more action, or that your unit didn’t have that token because you don’t want to spend their health yet you don’t want them to remain idle. This all provides a nice ebb and flow to the game, forcing both players to decide when, and where, to direct their focus on certain tasks and which ones to leave uncontested for the moment.

Wrap-Up

All in all, I am really excited to explore more of this game. Within the same game mode, we can easily vary the teams to get a fresh experience. There is a secondary game mode to try out that we both think will be more fun, and there’s a whole solitaire experience baked into the game that involves exploring dungeons throughout the map. This game will be reappearing on my table in the near future because it was genuinely fun and provided a ton of room for tactical, meaningful decisions along the way.