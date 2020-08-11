Insights and Impressions: Warriors of God: The Wars of England and France 1135-1453

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all my content linked here. And you can follow me on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

I am slowly, but surely, making ground here on catching up on the backlog of impression posts to make. Of course, I expect this coming Thursday to add at least one (and hopefully two) more into the queue to get out quickly, but that is all the more reason to hopefully grind out a pair of them this week in advance of the planned play of Antony & Cleopatra from Hollandspiele (and hopefully followed by Battle Ravens from PSC Games or Dinosaur Table Battles from Hollandspiele). I am genuinely excited for all three of those, and those are likely the next three new titles to hit our table, even if we decide not to play any of them this week and instead revisit some of our old favorites. But this post is not about the future, rather it is to talk about a game we played nearly a month ago now on the reopening weekend on our FLGS Gameroom. It was the right choice for that venue, mainly because it allowed us a little more time to play during the earlier part of the evening, although it was not without drawbacks…

I played as the French, allowing him to have the English as we sat down to do the 100 Years War scenario in the game. I was genuinely excited at the prospect of Joan of Arc coming into play eventually but, as we discovered, we didn’t get a chance to go far enough into the game for her to become a factor. There were three issues, really, that made us not complete the entire gaming session.

* Setup took far longer than anticipated, in particular trying to find specific units for the setup and realizing after a while that they have different names on the backs of the tiles, and that the tiles are color-coded based upon the scenario. This issue of setup time is something I’ve noticed more often with Wargames, and it isn’t a big deal except that it definitely can cut into how much we get played, which on an evening during the week is already truncated enough. My plan is to shift things to a table in the basement where I can set up a game prior to our gaming session AND to where we can keep it set up for multiple weeks if necessary – allowing us to hit longer games that have been held in reserve until now.

* Learning a new game always takes time. Although we both had independently read the rules in preparation for the game, a first play is always slow. We’ll need to stop to reference what happens when (especially in a sequential game like this), and try to find exceptions we recall seeing in the rulebook. It happened here, although the pace did pick up a fair amount after the first two rounds.

* General fatigue kicked in early. We called it a night just before 9, and we’ve played as late as 11 before. Sometimes nights call for an earlier ending, and so with the earlier start it ended up being close to a normal gaming session overall. Had we pushed through more, it would have easily gotten a lot closer to an ending. As it was, the game took a pretty hard swing in the last two rounds we played. Would it have continued for a premature end, or would the English have been able to swing things back in their favor later in the game? With a system like this one, it is anyone’s guess…

Insight #1: Embrace the chaos or embrace disappointment

This game is a multi-generational game by design. Kings and generals come and go within the game, sometimes defying the odds and sticking around for 5-6 turns and other times they might only be there for 1-2 turns. They vary in command rating, battle prowess, homeland, and other important factors. Sometimes you’ll get to rejoice at the lucky roll keeping a key linchpin unit on the board for one more round. Other times you’ll lose them before you can even really make use of their positioning. Learn to accept it as a feature of the system – it impacts both sides – and you’ll be getting several new ones every round to deploy onto the board. While it stinks when things go wrong – especially with a few poor rolls in a single round – it adds a layer of unpredictable chaos that is somewhat refreshing.

Insight #2: God save the Longbows

If I was on the English side, that probably would have been my feeling. Boy, do those Longbows wreak havoc in battle, allowing the army to roll more dice than their typical limit allows. And in a game of statistical probability, the side rolling more d6’s in battle is probably the side that will deal out heavier losses, even if they have little hope of winning the day. More than once, my French fell victim to lopsided losses against an inferior army. And the beautiful thing about the Longbows, from the French side of things, is that they aren’t exactly easy to bring into play at will, as you can’t just drop them anywhere you have control. A small mercy, but a mercy nonetheless.

Insight #3: Want control? Deploy into home territories

Accursed die rolls, even when the odds are less stacked against me, I failed time and again to roll to get control of a territory. See, having a leader in a territory at the end of the round allows you to attempt to roll to gain a control marker there (which will remain until a round where your opponent has someone there and you do not, at which point it is simply removed instead of flipping control). The number to roll is equal to their command star rating (so a 1-3 scale), meaning at best you get a 50% chance of success. You’d expect even a 2-star leader to eventually gain control, right? Well, the only good news here is that a leader in their home territory automatically succeeds in gaining control of the territory, and every leader entering the game on either side has a home territory – when you deploy them, they can either go into that home territory or another territory where you have control. Dropping them into the home territory and letting them “sit idle” for a round is an easy way to gain control of territories which, in turn, translates to points for your side.

Insight #4: Fight to the pain, not to the death

Knowing when to cut your losses and retreat is a critical aspect of the game. Sure, there’s a chance your retreating army will take another big hit in the process. But the process of losing a leader in battle is one you want to avoid whenever possible. An unlucky roll will have them die outright, giving your opponent points and putting their alternate side onto the timeline to come in at a predetermined turn. A lucky roll puts them into the Routed box, ready to redeploy at the end of the round but unable to provide any benefit such as rolling for control of a territory or bolstering the defenses of an area you already control. Or he’ll get captured, meaning one of three things happens: he gets exchanged with your opponent in a transfer of prisoners, you pay his ransom (removing control markers to pay his star cost), or he rots in prison and gives your opponent points every turn he is still captured. When the writing’s on the wall that a loss is inevitable barring incredible die rolling on both sides, don’t hesitate to retreat to keep him (and any troops he can salvage) on the board…assuming he doesn’t die.

Insight #5: Pay very, very close attention to both the command limit of a leader and the number of dice he’ll cap out for rolling

One of these things is easy to see: a leader can command troops equal to triple his star rating. You get to stack guys up and move them around and it is a simple process to figure that aspect out. Perhaps more important is the number of dice they can roll – bringing 13 troops into a battle to find your battle commander can only allow 3 dice rolled is a big disappointment. Note: the French have a leader who is almost certain to be the King and a commander for any army he joins…and he allows a lowly 1 die to get rolled. Oof. I’ve never been more happy to see an early death happen than when he passed on. What an ineffective leader! And the leader system here is the strong point of the game, because it impacts so much of the game, and yet it also is the part that brings in chaos of the unpredictable deaths.

Insight #6: The you-go-I-go approach to movement here makes for really interesting decisions

One player will get more moves than the other during a round, and players alternate movement of troops around the board until both pass or they run out of actions. This means the board’s state is constantly changing, and planning out key strategies in advance is essential here. Moreso, deciding whether to go after your pivotal point with early moves, freeing up your later moves to react to their decisions but also letting them react to yours, or choosing to slow play the important battle until they cannot react is a wonderful decision point in the game. Odds are, neither of you will be perfectly happy with the state of the map at the end of the movement phase. And because the units are sticky, moving a leader or two in early can help lock some of the opposing troops in place and allow you to sneak in a bigger strike nearby that they cannot help defend. There is a ton of room for clever play here, and I feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface on its potential.

Wrap-Up

Sometimes writing these thoughts out helps to find the flaws in a game. Other times, like this, it helps me to wrap my head around how perceived flaws are actually traits of the game that make it unique, replayable, and enjoyable. I genuinely expected to enjoy the game heading into it, but was surprised at just how much fun it was to go from feeling beat down and suppressed the first few rounds to having everything shift to where it felt like the French were on the verge of snowballing away with a victory. This is one I cannot wait to explore again, revisiting the same scenario and exploring the other scenario (with Robin Hood! I better make sure I’m English in that one…) – and we’ve got a few similar titles from the same publisher waiting to be explored soon as well. My guess is we’ll be ready to explore those as well sooner than later.