Insights and Impressions: The Coin Tribes’ Revolt: Boudica’s Rebellion Against Rome

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

This one has been in my pending queue for far too long. To put it into perspective, I played this the week prior to my birthday play of Pendragon, which was back on June 8th. I’ve completely failed in my attempts to circle back to this one, usually because there have been more pressing games to try and cover or more pressing personal matters to juggle. I would say I feel bad about the long delay, but honestly no one knew it was in limbo so the only pressure was the internal pressure I felt in the back of my mind about the game getting coverage. This is taking me one step closer to getting current, which is a vital step forward on lifting any sense of self-inflicted pressure from my shoulders as a content creator.

This game was interesting. I remember wanting to play it years ago in its first iteration but failing to do so because it didn’t have a solo mode beyond “play all sides”. So it sat, unplayed, and was eventually given away because I’d rather see it go somewhere to be enjoyed than to sit in purgatory. Well, an updated edition came around and it included solo bots so the time was right to strike in there. I chose to play as the Iceni in this one, playing against the other three factions as a way to ease myself into learning the COIN concepts before playing Pendragon. And ultimately, I feel like that was a really good idea because it hammered home the key things of event cards, choosing options on what sort of action to do, and the asymmetric faction actions and end game criteria. It turned out to be a victory on my end, I’d like to think due to clever play (and a great foreshadowing toward my Pendragon victory a few days later), but there was a lot to learn from this one. Please note, this is written as insight from, and for, someone who is still really new to COIN games so some of the things in here will seem extremely basic.

Insight #1: Understand your win condition, and how to make progress toward it, as soon as possible

For old hats with the COIN system, this is probably a self-explanatory thing to mention. But for COIN newbies like myself, this is the bottom line of what you need to really grasp in the COIN system first: what do I need to accomplish to win, and how do my special set of actions help me get closer to that goal? The delightful nuance is that every faction plays, and wins, in a different fashion from the others. A lot of the gameplay will see some ebbing and flowing of the board state as every faction vies to gain the upper hand, and you might have a stretch of the game where you need to spend time building up to take a stronger set of moves later. For instance, spreading out with just a single unit in three territories was unlikely to allow my Iceni to destroy regions with much effectiveness since at least two are needed to destroy a city, and the territory needs to be in Rebel control. A few turns of bringing in strategically-placed troops, and hoping they don’t get whittled away by my opponents in the meantime, is far more effective than trying to swing things with the bare minimums.

Insight #2: Plan for a best-case 3 turns per Reckoning, but prepare for only 2

There are a few factors playing in on how much you’ll get to do. First comes the varied timing of the Reckoning, which could happen anywhere from 3-6 turns into each 6-turn segment of the game. If it goes to 3, you might get a single activation to alter things in favor of your win condition (but the good news there would be getting more time to affect the board before the next one, assuming no faction wins during the Reckoning). Second comes from the order of play – sometimes you might even prefer to pass versus taking any of the dwindling options given to you, meaning a higher chance of Reckoning happening before you do take your next turn. And when you stop to think about things, this game goes at most 24 rounds. You will get, best case, up to 12 turns since you will be an inactive faction in the round following your actions.

Insight #3: Pay attention to the card events, but don’t let them deter your plans

Events are like squirrels, they can be distracting to watch. It has the factor of “Ooh, I can do _____” by choosing that card. But keep in mind the shortage of actions you already have to accomplish your goals better than the opposing factions. If the card doesn’t meet one of two criteria, it is probably best left alone so you can take the turn you need. Those criteria? It needs to either further you along toward your goal in a way that is at least as effective as your normal turn options would be, or if you act first, it is worth using if the next faction in order would use the event to your detriment. Deciding that give-take ratio isn’t always easy to determine, but even if the card does something cool, it probably isn’t worth doing outside of those circumstances. Sometimes I’ll even forego using a semi-useful card and pass rather than taking a subpar card event or a limited action phase, opting to either (most likely) go first the next round with a full action or take the upcoming card’s event.

Insight #4: Don’t get sidetracked by only half of your goal

I’m so guilty of this. I was focused, at the start, on destroying cities as that was the first half of what I needed to accomplish to win the game. It says so right here, population of destroyed cities plus total Defiance in all regions needs to be 11 or higher. Well, eventually I realized there wasn’t enough population to destroy to hit that 11 mark, so even if I destroyed it all I’d be in a non-winning condition. It required a delicate balance, as destroying a city removed some of my units from the board, slowing me down. Yet the Romans were particularly insistent on restoring Sympathy every time I made any shift in my favor. Balancing my focus sooner would have certainly made it so I had less ground to regain on bringing about Defiance.

Insight #5: Don’t “win” too early

The game can hit a point where you see the light at the end of the tunnel. I can lock down my victory by doing this and this, holding on for an extra turn, and then getting an early Reckoning phase to bring it all to a glorious end. And, well, only part of that turned out to be true. The problem came about because the previous Reckoning happened early, triggering just a little before I was ready to secure victory. After a little tug-and-pull, I snagged the victory conditions a second time right before the chance of Reckoning came back around. It was four more tense turns of trying to outplay the bots, retaining control of victory conditions, which definitely made for some good moments of uncertainty when I could see a chance to lose my winning state appear and just know, deep down, that would be the time when a Reckoning would happen (it didn’t) before I could react to reclaim my position. Since you don’t know when the game’s end triggers will be checked (unless it reaches the end of the 6-turn section without one), it makes it a real challenge to ensure an upcoming victory.

Wrap-Up

This one has stayed off my table since the first play, mostly because I needed to get this written before bringing it back out. After playing Pendragon, I can definitely attest to there being strong COIN influences in the gameplay, and it certainly feels like a smaller, shorter COIN game. Which makes me really excited, considering it is a relatively small, easy to make print and play game sitting out there. Whether you are a veteran of the COIN series willing to look at this small game as a way to get a taste of COIN when you don’t have time for something longer, or if you are just learning the COIN system and want a game that can help solidify some of the unique concepts within the COIN system, this game is one I definitely recommend checking out. It’ll be well worth the paper and ink used to print it out, so long as you have a handful of d6 dice in a few different colors to use for the gameplay.