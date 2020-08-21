Insights and Impressions: Star Wars X-Wing (Second Edition)

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all my content linked here. And you can follow me on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

One of the games I was always interested in trying but never pulled the trigger one was the Star Wars X-Wing game. On the surface, it was the perfect miniatures game since it comes pre-assembled and pre-painted, cutting out the aspects of miniature gaming that I probably don’t have as much time for. Shoot, I could even reasonably get going locally, as my FLGS has a weekly meetup to play X-Wing (and I believe Armada, which I still really want to try as well). BGG lists this one as a Wargame, and it definitely is a skirmish-style game of conflict. The larger the fleets of ships you amass on each side, the more this probably would feel like a full-scale conflict rather than a simple dogfight. But as of right now, I have a handful of ships and those came about for two reasons:

1 – My son, who just turned 4, showed an interest. He loves watching Star Wars with me (working our way through The Clone War cartoon series), so he knows some of the basic identification of ships. So I was able to snag a core set to push ships around with him, getting him to grasp some of the mechanical basics before he’s ready to learn more of the intricacies of the game.

2 – Fantasy Flight released a way to play the game solo, which meant it could get to the table far easier than before. I am always able to play games with myself if I have free time. The same cannot be said for others.

So I pushed around some ships with the core set and the solo rules, which had me running just my one X-Wing against the two TIE Fighters in my possession, with the opposing ships “reinforcing” with stronger ships as they get destroyed. Ideally, I’d have a second X-Wing and six TIEs to fly against, so that the reinforcements arrive in the allotted rounds regardless of the status of the earlier ships. And there’s recommended forces for each of the six factions in the game, so it doesn’t even need to remain X-Wing vs TIE Fighters as the collection expands. Regardless, it let me test out the game’s system and mechanics, adapting to planning flight paths based around obstacles and unpredictable enemy ship movements. And truth be told, it was a pretty solid AI system, with just enough unpredictability combined with enough sense to remain relevant and dangerous to a careless pilot. The game boils down to either playing until your ships are destroyed, you destroy all waves of the enemy ships, or a set number of rounds have transpired. My single X-Wing lasted until the end, destroying 3 TIEs along the way and sustaining a single point of damage after shields went down. So here’s some thoughts on the game, both as a whole and on the solo system in particular:

Insight #1: The solo system is smooth and easy to navigate

Solitaire systems tacked onto existing games tend to run into issues with being too unwieldy. After all, they are typically an afterthought, and in this case could have easily been a way to capitalize on generating excitement and sales for an evergreen title by providing a way to play at home. Rather than finding a rushed, unpolished product I found the rule set to be easy to understand, and the system an easy one to implement along the way. It had the opposing units emulating decisions a player might make without forcing it to try and act exactly like a player would. Could a flowchart have made it a more realistic challenge? Perhaps. But it also would have made it more challenging system to use and slowed down gameplay.

Insight #2: The AI pilots aren’t smart, but they aren’t stupid, either.

If you want a fierce competition where you have to outwit the opposing side, the solo system will probably not check that box all the time. What is good about it is the system checks first where your nearest ship is in relation to that ship (based on front, side, rear zone arcs) to determine which table you roll on for the AI turn actions. From there, it depends heavily on the symbols rolled as to whether it plays aggressive, defensive, etc. – sometimes it’ll make a play you wouldn’t have expected, and it’ll ruin your move or get to take some shots at you. Other times it’ll circle right where you want it so you can blast it to pieces. The good thing about it is the AI avoids doing dumb things like flying off the map, thanks to the system it rolls with. But you will likely see a turn or two where a ship takes the scenic route away from the action, and that’s okay.

Insight #3: The game requires planning a few turns ahead with a willingness to pivot

There is a surprising amount of planning that can, and probably should, take place with the game. The placement of ships will change every single round, and at the start of a round you will need to “lock in” your decision about how far, and in which direction, to move each of your ships. Ultimately, you want to make sure you can fire at the enemy ship as often as possible without letting them fire back at you. And while you’ll never know exactly what those enemy ships are going to do, whether a live opponent or the solo AI, although in both instances you can try to make educated guesses about what they might do. This provides a nice blend of predominantly tactical decisions but rewarding prospects for those who also try to think strategically. Plans can be made, and sometimes they will pan out like you hope as your opponent plays into your plans. However, it also requires flexibility in execution, including a willingness to adapt as the board state changes from round to round – sometimes in drastic ways.

Insight #4: Dice rolls can make, or break, your opportunities

Like most skirmish-style games out there, a lot of the combat relies on die rolls. I had a really lucky roll on the first turn of the game, blowing up a TIE Fighter from the start with a perfect attack roll and a terrible defense roll on their part. Never again did I run into that sort of luck, as the rest of the match was more of a war of attrition, chipping away one damage at a time. Every good roll of mine seemed to get matched or surpassed by theirs, and oftentimes the tokens played a big factor too in mitigating some of the damage. Luckily, most turns also saw their attacks being ineffective coming in at my lone ship. As a whole, I’m pretty sure the attack-to-damage ratio was pretty low, which might be par for the course on this game. It might be about positioning yourself in a way to get the most shots in, knowing that some will eventually break through and wear down their defenses. Then again, since you play the solo game without upgrades and using some of the weaker player pilots…maybe the solo system cuts out some of the heart that makes the game thrum. It is hard to tell in isolation, but the frequency of rolling to do nothing was a little frustrating at times – I didn’t need to see more one-shot kills or anything, but at least half the turns turned out to be a scratch in terms of making progress toward the goal of destroying ships.

Insight #5: The biggest barrier to entry remains the biggest barrier to entry

There’s a reason why I’ve stayed clear of most games that are almost “pay to play”, with tricky core sets that give you enough of a taste to know you’ll like the game but not enough to actually play the real game. It’s like downloading a free app game only to discover you can play for 5-10 minutes per day unless you pay – or to find you have the first few levels but need to spend more to unlock more levels. This is no different. You’ll get 3 ships total in the core set. While $40 isn’t a bad price to try the game out, taking into consideration the multitude of games out there that you can play in their entirety for that, or even just $20 more (about the cost of one more ship in X-Wing…) there is a pretty steep barrier to entry here. Want to play casually with a friend? That will be the ideal, because you only need to buy ships for the faction you want to play and really only need to get enough to field the fleet you want to pilot. Want to play with a family member? That means you need to collect at least two factions, but still being casual you can run with just the ships you want. Competitive scene? Here’s the worst scenario, as you probably need to buy new releases, and have duplicates to imitate, or defeat, the strong force that will be dominating the current meta. This means a shifting line-up of forces, oftentimes multiples of the same powerful ships or running the latest and greatest things. It can, and will, be expensive.

Wrap-Up

This was a tough one to write up, as I did enjoy my play of the game with the solo AI system. And I’m sure I would really enjoy playing this one against live opponents, adapting and reacting to the ever-changing board state and planning out the perfect flight paths. There is good reason why this game has lasted this long, and even was successful enough to merit a 2nd edition to freshen the rules and restart the meta for the game in 2018. There is plenty of product churning out and, well, that’s the heart of the problem.

Ultimately, there’s a cost to play this game. I won’t mind picking up the occasional $15-20 ship to push around with my son if he continues to show interest in flying the ships around and rolling dice. I won’t even mind pulling the solo system back out a time or two and trying to see if adding in more interesting features on my side breaks the game’s balance (it probably will). But there’s a serious price to be paid, even if I want to field a very basic team. For the price of a few ships (3-4 seems to be a target number, meaning around $80), I could get a full copy of a game like Space Empires 4X. For the price of a second team for my son to tinker with, I could get at least one expansion for it. Or forego Space Empires and get a full copy of Red Alert: Space Fleet Warfare. Heck, I could pick up several Hollandspiele titles for the price of one army in X-Wing, and that isn’t considering larger ships, extra add-on packs, or needing additional ships to tinker with variety in finding a suitable team to take into battle. The ends don’t justify the means, not for me.

My tastes in gaming have evolved this year. I can see that clearly now, as a year ago this one would have checked every box for me. I like the game. I’ll probably get a few more ships from time to time for my son, if he remains interested. Especially if I can get them cheap – picking up bargain 1st Edition might be the best way to go, since I doubt I’ll ever play this one competitively and my son won’t care if the ships are the latest edition and right now we aren’t even using the features when we pull it out – just the ships and the movement templates and rolling dice for fun. I just don’t have the drive to do a game like this, especially since I’d need to invest a lot of time into repetitive plays of the game and make weekly FLGS X-Wing nights, allowing the game to consume all of my playing time. It is a fun game, a fun system, and one that plenty of folks enjoy. And that is why I’ll keep my Core Set and the Y-Wing my son picked out on his birthday, because it is a fun game and one I’ll be happy to explore more with my little guy as he gets older. But until then, it will probably get pulled out only on occasion when I want to push some ships around by myself.