Insights and Impressions: Battle Ravens

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all my content linked here. And you can follow me on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

This play was long overdue – I got this one right before COVID hit the world in a bad way and, well, it kind of sat in the realm of “I should play this but there’s no immediate rush right now” region of the collection. There were games high on my list, and my friend’s list, that we needed to explore as we delved for our first dozen or so forays into Wargames. It remained one always in the back of my mind, and always just barely making the cut of coming to the table – I partly blame The Player’s Aid because, on Twitter a few months ago, I asked about it they replied it was a nice light-hearted dice-chucker to play with kids. So it pushed itself back by another dozen or so games as a result.

Then we started watching videos done by The Player’s Aid, and one of them was Battle Ravens. And the discussion of the game there really highlighted the best aspect of this game: the tension of how to deploy, and use, the raven tokens. It suddenly sounded less like a dice chucker and more like a thinky game of chess involving dice chucking for resolution. And so it moved up the list in a big way after that, and we just played it a few days ago. The fact that I’m writing this one first, ahead of the three other games we played in the last 2 weeks, is a testament to both my desire to cover this game I’ve ignored for too long (sorry PSC, thank you for the review copy! The review will be coming a lot faster than this post did, I promise!) and how much I genuinely enjoyed the lopsided loss during the game.

Because let’s face it, this was a bloodbath. I did manage to steal 2 regions during the last round, and there was a snowball’s chance of even taking a 3rd if everything went perfect, but this was a Norse domination from start to finish.

Insight #1: Dice matter, but not as much as you would expect

Like many games, there are 6-sided dice that are used for combat resolution. There’s even a 50% chance of success with the dice, with the 6 being a 2-hit resolution and a 4 or 5 dealing 1-hit. Pretty decent odds, right. But here’s the thing, the other side can also roll dice in defense with the same exact odds. We legitimately saw a round of 8-hits rolled get over negated by the defending side having a near-perfect roll. Then you consider that 1/2 of your force on the board needs to receive 2 hits to be removed, and so a strategic sacrifice of the 1-hit units in a space will make it so only an even-numbered set of hits will have a full impact. Being able to move units from one space into an adjacent space is also key, allowing you to manipulate the composition of your defending force. Ultimately lucky rolls will happen on both sides, equaling out over time to where tactics will matter just as much (if not moreso) than what the dice are going to do. I refuse to blame my really poor rolling on this loss, although it did lead to an uneven board state early on in the game that I had to try and overcome.

Insight #2: Raven placement is a mind game, and the best part of this game

The phase of the game where you spend the least amount of time is also the best feature of the game. At the start of each round players take turns placing Ravens into their side of the six shield wall areas. You can place up to 9 of your 20 starting raven tokens in a single area, but once you place tokens there you cannot alter that amount – so if you put 2 into an area and then I later put 7 on my side, you can’t go back and add more (or take some out). This means you need to both have a sense of where you want to place tokens, as well as a willingness to be flexible if they are particularly strong, or weak, in an area you haven’t placed yet. And yes, those tokens matter so much because…

Insight #3: Deciding how many Raven tokens to spend at a time is also key

The other best part of the game comes with spending the tokens. If I have 7 tokens in an area I’m choosing to use, I can spend anywhere from 1-7 of them at that point for the single action. If it is moving, every token spent allows one person to move to an adjacent area from that location. If it is to attack, then every token spent is a die I get to roll for an attack. Obviously, rolling more is going to give you the best chance to damage the other side. However, they can spend tokens after your attack roll to roll dice to defend your attack and try to block some of the hits. BUT, maybe you roll really bad and only threaten with 2 hits. And maybe they just accept those 2 hits, spending the 3 Raven tokens on their side later to attack you back because you spent all of your tokens, meaning you can’t do a darn thing to reduce their attacking roll. This is the brilliance of Battle Ravens, that give-and-take, knowing when to take one on the chin in order to try and land a haymaker in return.

Insight #4: Usage of the thralls is important

I undervalued them early in the game, much to my detriment. You get three thralls per turn, each of which can be spent to reroll a miss on an attack die (sorry defense-minded folks, they don’t work to help defend!). You can spend all three of them at once, but you have to announce BEFORE rerolling how many you are spending. That means you can’t use one, reroll to a miss, and decide to spend another to keep rerolling. Which also means you are likely thinking to use them one at a time, like I did, to spread them out. But I think this might be the wrong answer. Use them all in one big attack, designed to push your opponent closer to a loss, rather than to try and add just a little more to a smaller attach which they might negate with defending dice anyway. I love the built-in way of mitigation, where you have some tactical decisions about when to use them but not too many chances to where it slows down, or impacts, the game in a negative way.

Insight #5: Tactic cards should be considered usable from the first play

The game includes 10 tactic cards per army, and each army has their own unique cards. These are presented as a variant in the rules, but there is no reason not to incorporate them from the start. You’ll randomly get 5 at the start of the game, and they are all one-time-use and only one-per-turn. They let you do fun things like reroll all misses on defense, move units 2 spaces instead of 1, bring back dead troops, or even spend Raven tokens on defense as auto-successes. These give the army a level of asymmetry, add some extra tactical decisions about when to spend the cards, and don’t impact the complexity of the game or the length. If anything, they let you have moments of feeling like fortune is able to swing in your favor…even if you end up with the same exact end result. Letting the players feel like they had meaningful decisions is a good thing, and there’s no reason not to add these from the first play of the game.

Wrap-Up

Honestly, I enjoyed this a lot. The game reminds me a lot of Table Battles from Hollandspiele, a game I really enjoy in spite of some of my nitpicks on the pacing and limited feel of power during the first scenario (we’ve played more and it got better from there for both counts, and will continue to improve in future scenarios). The game isn’t going to melt my brain, and sometimes I don’t need a game that will cause me to agonize over decisions. Sometimes what I want is a game where the decisions are more moment-to-moment, learning when to lean into the incoming attack a little in order to land a masterful counterstroke. It reassured me that, many months ago when I requested a copy of this, I had my eye on a game that was fun and relatively unique from some of the more traditional counter-based wargames hitting the table. It provides a nice breath of fresh air between sessions of longer, operational campaigns that drive me into the dirt. Sometimes that is the exact experience I need.

This game is one that probably won’t be a frequent visitor to the table after we hammer out some extra plays so I can review it, and that’s perfectly okay. It isn’t a game I necessarily want to play a dozen times with the same person. The great thing with this is that it is fast to play and fast to teach and a lot of fun, meaning it makes a great game to introduce to new players and get repetition from a variety of opponents. This is one that will be in my bag, alongside Table Battles, whenever I go to a game day at a FLGS, because it is the perfect game to play with someone new without overwhelming them with too much. And once that first game wins them over, I’ll be ready to help show them a whole new world of delightful gaming in Wargames.