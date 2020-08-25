Insights and Impressions: Red Alert: Space Fleet Warfare

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all my content linked here. And you can follow me on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

In an attempt to waste little time and cover the games within a week of playing them going forward when possible, I’m hustling out the other game we played on Thursday of last week: Red Alert: Space Fleet Warfare by PSC Games. Yes, we played this and Battle Ravens on the same night and, yes, it was intentional to hit them both in the same evening. I like having themed nights, whether the games being from the same publisher or in the same era. I’d love nothing more than to schedule a full weekend with a room, a few large tables, and a cooler stocked with protein snacks and root beer and just play a dozen different games/scenarios over the course of 48-72 hours (with a little sleep in there…maybe…) – but I digress here.

Note: My friend, Carl, also did a nice write-up about the games we played. You should definitely stop and read that first, and let us know if you’d like to see more from him. We could easily make it to where we both make posts here, or he could do his own individual thing, or we could even toss around other ideas of a collaborative way of providing Wargaming content. But I want to hear what your thoughts are.

Carl and I both fell in love with the Commands & Colors system from the first few plays of Ancients, and it was reinforced by exploring Napoleonics. Between the two of us we have a fair amount of the C&C game system available to try out, and this was the third game in that system we got to the table. I had intended to set up the first scenario ahead of time but, well, the map was too large for my downstairs table so it would need to be played upstairs and we use that table all day for meals, kid activities, etc. so I knew my wife wouldn’t let me just set this up ahead of time on it. But I did get the ships all pegged and based ahead of time for the first scenario, making it an easy enough process of transporting them all upstairs when the time came to play the game. And that map filled the entire table, giving the experience a feel of being epic in scope even though it easily could have been much smaller and still been a great table presence experience.

We ended up playing the first two scenarios in the book, both of which had pre-determined, asymmetric armies on each side of the field. The first went about as good for me as Battle Ravens had earlier that night: I couldn’t roll well to save my life. I believe I destroyed a total of 5 ships, 3 of which were Fighters, before he got to 15 points worth of fleets demolished, putting it as an ending score of 0-15. Embarrassing, and an even worse defeat than I had suffered months ago during my original play of Ancients (when I misplayed a rule, not realizing I could draw a card back at the end of the turn…nor did we remember battling back or evading for that Ancients play. Somehow I still wanted to try the game again, and I’m glad I did!). But I was not to be discouraged. I channeled my inner Browncoat, became a leaf on the wind, and tore back in the second scenario to take an early 8-0 lead that then turned into a tight 15-16 match that could have ended either way. The luck was on my side, as he only managed to clear a single fighter squadron to give me a fighting chance of victory that I pulled off, winning 19-17 in a scenario needing 18 to win. So, that being said, here’s some of my thoughts:

Insight #1: Power up with star tokens

This is the most interesting addition to the system (it may be in others, but it is a new thing at this point for us) with the concept of the Star Tokens, allowing them to be used to extra movement, battling back, repairing Red Alerts, and more. When I first read about these being the way to Battle Back, I had a sense of dread in the pit of my stomach. After all, I played a round of Ancients without the Battle Back mechanic and it was a heavily one-sided affair. Without playing, I couldn’t get a feel for how scarce these tokens might bem just that it uses 2 to battle back against a single attack, and at most you can get 2 back at the end of the round. Well, I would say we had opposite experiences with the stars, as I seemed to almost always have some to spare while he usually had to decide which attacks to spend them on because he was usually depleted. This was likely a combination of my rolling more stars during attacks and using fewer Combat cards early on in the game. I found this addition of the tokens to be a welcome nuance, especially when you can consider using them to move a unit an extra space (sometimes that is critical for having a higher chance of success) but have to weigh it against all of the other ways in which the game asks you to allocate those tokens. Having a healthy stack late in that second scenario was the thing that let me officially swing the tide of fortune in my favor during my final two turns.

Insight #2: Combat cards change everything

Command and Combat cards. Two decks, two different purposes. Carl probably hated every time I had to remind him that he could only play one Combat card per turn, as he wanted to heap on tons of dice to wipe me out, but all in all I think we both appreciated the addition of this second set of cards. Remembering to actually use them them, however, is also important (I missed a key moment, in the first loss, where I could have played a card to ignore all Red Alerts rolled and thus could have negated the 3 RA roll that wiped a key fleet mid-game and broke my army and any chance of a comeback to pieces). They have specific moments in which they can be played, and almost all of them offer something nice in return – such as battling back with an extra die, moving extra spaces, adding on an additional fleet to activate for the turn, and more. It adds to the decision space without overwhelming the decision space, and also provide an interesting consideration at the end of a round as to whether to take a Combat card and a star token, or two star tokens.

Insight #3: Plan your lines of attack carefully

This is true in all games, really, but it plays out especially impactful in Red Alert. First, you have range of attack and the dice rolled based on range to consider. Positioning yourself just outside of your target’s maximum range can allow you to blast them without any threat of battling back. Being mindful of your unit’s location in relation to enemy units is also important, as Carl realized right after illegally attempting to shoot my Battleships while being adjacent to Fighters: what was rolled, with Combat card bonus to add extra dice, was a one-hit TKO of the Battleships and it ended up being negated as soon as he realized his mistake – it led to instead doing just 1 damage to the Fighters and allowing my Battleships to strike another fleet before facing their eventual demise. Consideration should be given to their battle back potential, of course. But more than all of this comes from the ability of ships to ignore a certain number of Blast results from specific classes of ships. Those Fighters might be fast, but attacking a Battleship the first 2 Blast results are ignored. That makes it really hard to do consistent damage (but not impossible). Using this information to your benefit, attacking ships that will attack back with a lower chance of damaging you is a really good strategy to make it a good risk-reward ratio.

Insight #4: Terrain can be your best friend or your worst enemy

I enjoyed the way terrain was implemented when trying out Napoleonics, and it does have an impact here as well. The standard Asteroid Field fare is about what you would expect: blocking line of sight, slowing movement, decreasing odds to hit, but also at a cost of potentially getting Red Alert tokens by flying through the area. Capital Ship debris is an interesting addition, essentially blocking a space from the board if someone’s Flagship or Battleship fleet gets destroyed. The planet is a little tougher to grok, with it impeding combat based on locations of the ships, blocking line of sight in some cases, etc. I have a feeling we’ll both be studying the page of rules around planets in order to try and exploit them – something he leveraged well during the 2nd scenario to slow down the bleed of points I was earning early in the game.

Insight #5: Be mindful of point values

Not all fleets are considered equal here, and not just from a power perspective. Unlike other C&C games we’ve played, what you destroy matters more than how many you destroy. Picking off a handful of light infantry units doesn’t make the heavy infantry in this version suddenly be on the verge of retreat. Honestly, I didn’t even realize I wanted something like this in the game until I saw it in action. Of course destroying the opposing Flagship will net you 8x more points than picking off a wave of pesky X-Wings. The bigger the ship, the more points that fall into your lap. It makes all the sense in the world, and I enjoy this aspect because it not only makes certain targets more desirable, it also makes it easier for one side to catch up by going after the best units on the other side.

Insight #6: Everything is bigger in space.

I feel like the folks at PSC designed this game with a quote from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy in mind: “Space,” it says, “is big. Really big. You just won’t believe how vastly, hugely, mindbogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it’s a long way down the road to the chemist’s, but that’s just peanuts to space…” This game is massive. I have a pretty good sized table, and the mat took up all but about 3 inches along one side of the length (granted, my table could pull out to make it longer, but we chose not to). The hexes are gargantuan, the ship models for the flagships and battleships are monstrous. The game certainly has table presence, I’ll grant it that. But is it necessary? Sure, that’s a slippery slope to run down because technically the game could be played on an 8×11 page with colored cubes and be the same game. There is something to be said for the thematic presentation of the components. However, it felt too large. The ships were too difficult to move around with ease (although I love the chits for each fleet, meaning we could move each of those first to where we want and then bring the ships afterwards – and they are great references versus the player aid sheets in other C&C games). It could have easily been shrunk by about 20% and still had nice, detailed minis on a slightly smaller scale with a smaller map. Will it stop me from playing it more (or wanting to purchase a copy for myself)? No. But not everyone will have the table space for this monster, especially in a FLGS setting unless you can double up the tables and put something like plywood down between the tables like what I see a lot of miniatures players do in the store.

Wrap-Up

I knew this one was going to be fun. After all, C&C as a system was 2-0 so far and this was ranked highly by The Player’s Aid (as were Ancients and Napoleonics) so it was a low-risk venture to get this one to the table. We expected to enjoy it, but at the same time were excited to see what new features the game would bring into the system. And, honestly, this might be my favorite one so far. Granted the sample size is still low on all of these, as we haven’t even hit a dozen plays combined if you factor in all three games we’ve played, but I really enjoy the Star Tokens, the Combat Cards, and the point values for different sized fleets being destroyed. And I’m salivating at the chance to form our own fleets in the next scenarios, the other real feature of the game that helps to separate it from the crowd. The medievalist in me wants to expect to love C&C: Medieval more, but until that gets expansions to add in knights, crusaders, or even just swarms of heathen Danes raiding into Wessex as Alfred tries to fend them off…I don’t think Medieval will be able to topple what this one offers. There’s so much this one does right, for me as a gamer, that it might be hard to unseat this as my favorite Commands & Colors variation.

And I look forward to many more plays of all the C&C games out there to see if I’ll be proven wrong or not.