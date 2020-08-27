Insights and Impressions: The Scheldt Campaign

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all my content linked here. And you can follow me on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

What a difference a little time, and reflection, can make on impressions for a game. Wednesday night we played The Scheldt Campaign. Going into the game, having read through the rules, I felt confident and excited. I had glanced at the map, understood the basic premise of the game, and pre-selected to play the defensive side of the Germans, as the terrain should help favor them in the gameplay based on what I read. I like being the defender, usually, and so I felt like it would be a great fit. Even after setting up and taking 6-8 hits on several HQs during setup (thanks for the bad rolls, 2d6’s) and losing 3 units before the game even began, I was ready to rock. And then the first battle happened.

Me: I play a G-2 to retain initiative in battle and defend first. I roll 8 dice…2 hits!

Carl: Okay, I’m rolling….30 dice.

My jaw hit the floor at that point and that, folks, was how my experience as the Germans began in The Scheldt Campaign. It was Carl’s copy of the game, so I had no idea going in about the difference between forces. I knew my C2 levels were going to give me fewer actions, fewer troops per HQ, and that I would be defending more than fighting. But I wasn’t ready for just how drastically different the two sides were going to be in terms of sheer power and capability. And it led to a lot of disappointment during the first half-dozen turns, which took us a long time to wade through as we learned the nuances of the game. 2 hours in, I was on record in the Player’s Aid Slack channel saying “Oh, the Germans aren’t standing a chance. Almost to the point where it isn’t very fun. I think I have rolled 10 + dice once in defense. He rolls 20-30+ in attack pretty frequently. I should wave the White flag of surrender.”

It didn’t get a lot better after that, although I did bring out my two really good reinforcements mid-game and made him bleed, even eliminating an entire HQ of his with one impressive 17-die defense. But in general, my assessment of the German odds were correct: they didn’t stand a chance. And I am still not 100% sure whether it was “fun” or not playing as the Germans, being completely outgunned and outmatched in every aspect of the game. But, with some writing and reflection, it does present a challenge that I surprisingly want to try and do better with again in the future…although not until I get a chance to feel powerful as the Allied forces.

Insight #1: The Allied player will rack up a body count

There’s no two ways around it, the Allied player is going to roll enough dice to decimate German forces, and the German forces are weak enough that they are going to take losses, even with favorable terrain. The Allied player, however, does not get any points for destroying a unit: they need to wipe out an entire HQ to get a single point. And, if they happen to kill all units in an HQ but not get an extra hit beyond what was needed to wipe the units, the HQ goes back to the German board to be reused later – something that I had happen twice in the game. Ultimately, if you play as the Germans, you need to go into the game knowing that you are going to shed units like a snake sheds skin. Is it less painful because you know it is going to happen? No, but you can try and use that information to your advantage in making decisions.

Insight #2: Play with the designer variant from the start

Brian Train posted a variant on BGG recommending that players can use a variant where the Staff Chits used during your turn are not available to reselect at the end of the round. What this does is make it so the Allied player, in particular, cannot stack their hand of 7 Staff Chits for optimal execution each and every turn. We did not use this variant for our first play, but had I known what a lopsided experience was awaiting us in The Scheldt Campaign I would have definitely chosen to use this. It will be of minimal impact to the German player, and will help them to make the game last a little longer because the Allied forces will have a small barrier to work around as they mow down swaths of Germans across the map.

Insight #3: G-2 Staff Chits are a German’s best friend…at a cost

The importance of the G-2 Chit has become even more apparent after reflection. It was already valuable, because it lets you play it at the start of battle as the attacker to gain initiative and strike first, or lets you as the defender negate the attacker’s use of a G-2 chit. It was used a LOT for that second effect in our game, and in a match where the defender usually rolls 5-10 dice as an average anyway, it is extremely important to roll as many as possible so the Allied forces roll fewer for their attack. The bad thing, as the German, is that each one you take represents 25% of your command pool, whereas the Allied it is only 14.28% since they get 7 markers. So it is costly, in terms of actions, for the German player to choose them…especially if choosing two to ward off a trigger-happy Allied player sweeping through. If you don’t spend them during the Allied turn, you can use them to either look at their selected hand of Staff chits to know what 7 things were selected, or you can use it to look at their player mat for 30 seconds. I dismissed the latter, because it felt like nothing I did mattered. I didn’t kill a single Allied unit in defense until the game was winding down because he was always able to spend 3 G-1 chits to heal up units on his turn (the variant mentioned above would slow that down!) – however, using the G-2 chit to see his board, and how damaged the units are on the board, could help determine if you want to push a G-3 to attack (which is rarely a good idea as the Germans) to try and finish off a unit or two or if it should just be spent for positioning. Suddenly having a pair of G-2’s, one for information and one to steal initiative, seems like less of a waste if the Allied force didn’t use any on their last turn.

Insight #4: Bottleneck whenever possible, exploiting “sticky” defender units

I should have done a lot more of this in the beginning, but hindsight is always 20/20. When a unit moves adjacent to an enemy unit, it ceases movement. It also completely prevents the G-4 special movement from doing even that much, as it cannot go adjacent to an enemy and thus limits the range of movement. Deploying troops throughout the map and positioning them in inopportune locations is one of the most effective delaying tactics the Germans can employ, especially with the Scratch Battalions that are usually only worth a single die in defense anyway. Bringing those troops in early and spreading them around while the Allied forces are trying to break the southern guns is one of the best ways to spend early actions, something I didn’t see at all in the beginning so I wasted far too many of my first 20 action selections on things that did nothing of use.

Insight #5: Heal up early and often, but don’t forget the special forces

The Allied player is at a disadvantage as the attacker because they cannot heal a unit and then use them in the attacks that turn. As the defender, you are at no such disadvantage, because you can heal up and have them ready to fend off the Allied attacks. This is a great thing to do early, while the Allied forces are likely focused on the southwest, allowing you to be prepared. But don’t forget that in Turn 5 you can bring in Paratroopers – these guys are your only beastly units with a whopping 7 defense dice at full health. The catch? You have two of them, a single G-1 reinforcement only brings in one of them, and they can never be healed. That last part especially stinks, meaning you want every other unit to fall first (because you hopefully have more Scratch Battalion to bring in to absorb hits, right?) – but there was nothing more satisfying than seeing Carl’s face when I grabbed 17 dice and rolled 14 hits, wiping his entire HQ in one swoop. He admitted that, in the moment, his initial thought was how unfair it was for me to roll so many dice. Then he realized he’s been doing rolling that many (and more) most of the game, giving him a small taste of his own medicine.

Wrap-Up

This game is definitely the most unique Operational game we’ve played so far. And I’ll be honest: so far, Operational games have been my Achilles Heel in Wargaming. I’ve had more moments of feeling outmatched, idiotic, and genuinely frustrated than in all my other years of gaming combined. And honestly, I don’t think that is turning out to be a bad thing. Sure, I’ve had sour moments when everything is crumbling around me and there’s no prayer of victory. I had it happen in Supply Lines, and again a few weeks ago in Antony and Cleopatra (gee, these Hollandspiele Operational titles sure know how to kick me around!). The only positive experiences in Operational games have come through Nevsky, and that is probably only because I played as the Teutons and we played scenarios that favored them by default – both were won by slim margins, as I was able to hold on just long enough to win. I’m not good at these sorts of games, because they require a very different way of thinking and approaching the game than I am used to using.

But I am learning.

My biggest takeaway, whether considering The Scheldt Campaign or any of the other Operational Wargames in general, is that there is only so much you can anticipate going into the first play. Sure, I could study the map, set all the counters up, and really start to analyze the board and how it might play out. I’m not convinced even that would be a guarantee of better success, although it might help temper expectations in the early game. I expected one kind of experience going into the game, and the game delivered something very different from what I anticipated which led to some of that early frustration – kind of like when someone says a Wargame is great solo and what they mean is they like to play both sides in it solo (which isn’t the solo experience I’m looking for). The real key is that the first play is likely going to see failures on my part. I’ll make mistakes, sometimes fatal ones that break my forces to the point where surrender is the best option because there’s no easy path to recovery. And that’s okay. Being mad at myself, the circumstances, and how I blew it is all something I can accept as part of the growth process. Because the next time it hits the table, I’ll be ready to do better. These games might knock me down again and again, but I’ll continue to dust myself off and try again until I do better.

The Scheldt Campaign 100% favors the Allied forces. There’s no two ways around that fact. However, there are ways to still have a fighting chance of delaying the inevitable. Delay long enough, and things might shift just enough that a few points can bleed over to the German side. Now that I know this, the next time I play the Germans I’ll have expectations on what the experience will be like AND plans on how to accomplish those delaying tactics from the start. It’ll lead to less frustration early on, because I’ll know what I am getting into and what I need to improve upon from the first failed attempt.

And in spite of what I thought after the first 2 hours of the game last night, I will definitely be playing this one again as the Germans in the future. Not because I’m stubborn enough to want to suffer again, but because I’ve grown a little more from the process and I can do better and be better.