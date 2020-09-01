Insights and Impressions: Antony and Cleopatra

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all my content linked here. And you can follow me on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

It has been long enough now for the wounds to heal after the operational demolition I suffered in my first play of Antony and Cleopatra from Hollandspiele. I was gifted the side of Antony and Cleopatra and, well, one of those two are useful leaders for the purposes of combat. My flaws in here were too many to count, beginning with some of what I did during the initial setup of troops. I can look back on the game now and see some things I would change from the word go using this side, but by the time those errors became clear to me, there was no time nor flexibility to pivot in the way I needed to pivot. That’s the feature of some of these more operational games: screw up, and it might not be something you can recover from. However, you CAN learn from it and do better next time.

Which is the boat I’m in on pretty much every operational game that hits the table: figure out how I screwed up so badly and realize how to change it in order to be more effective later. We did jump into what I believe is John Theissen’s most complex operational game in the lineup of operational games he’s published with Hollandspiele – probably my fault, as I’m more interested in Ancients/Medieval so Carl tends to cater some of his selections into that period when possible – so the first thing I learned was to try the entry into a system whenever possible. Because, like so many Hollandspiele titles out there, there are so many layers to the game that you need to grasp and learn from that the playing of those games is an experience all of its own. So our next time revisiting this game will actually not be A&C at all, but rather a journey into Objective Shreveport: The Red River Campaign. And legitimately, I’m both excited and intimidated by the game. Not nearly as intimidated as the upcoming planned play of Holland ‘44, hitting a game Carl has wanted to try for quite some time now, but after my miserable showing in A&C and other operational games, I’m expecting to do poorly the first play.

Which is exactly how I used to feel going into new-to-me heavy euro games – it was a freeing mindset for those games, accepting that mistakes will be made and I’m playing to learn rather than playing to win. I hope, starting next week, that it’ll make the one-sided losses a little easier to swallow, as it won’t be my pride on the line. Plus I think we’re planning a first play of Dinosaur Table Battles beforehand, and I can at least be excited about being competitive for that game!

Insight #1: Prestige is important, at least in the rulebook

I think we played something wrong, most likely missing times to reduce prestige, because by the end of the game (we had to end early, near the end of the 2nd year), I had Low Prestige and Carl was still close to maxed out. If I had to hazard a guess, we both had moments where we should have lost Prestige and forgot to make that adjustment – I was juggling a grumpy daughter so it wasn’t exactly an ideal scenario on my part, either, so I don’t have any blame to pass here. Just an awareness that it is highly likely we did something wrong, because things would have gotten more interesting on my side had he ever dropped into low prestige. It would have been a balancer that could have evened things out between the two sides, although I was suffering from too many losses on other fronts to even begin to fool myself into believing it could have changed the outcome. But when part of your mental gameplan involves the opponent getting into low prestige, and it never comes close to happening, that is a little disappointing and disheartening. And it could be that I simply played that poorly overall, to where it was extremely lop-sided. My recollection of fine details is a little fuzzy, but I do remember making many mistakes.

Insight #2: Transport, transport, transport

Here is one area that I completely and totally failed: utilizing Transports effectively. I didn’t grasp quickly enough just how essential they are for movement of troops across the water, and it wasn’t until I had one stuck in port, one across the map doing nothing of value, and one destroyed that I started to see just how restricted I was allowing myself to become. See, units cannot move across the water on their own, they need to be transported. These transports can move one unit at a time, though, so by spreading my transports around the map I ran into a realization: I could shuttle one unit at a time, rather than 2-3 if I had several moving together. Granted, the Transports get a healthy number of movement points to spend, which is why they spread out so far, but the real thing they need to do is shuttle units from Alexandria toward Roma, so they can invade the enemy capital, or try and impact the enemy supply lines.

Insight #3: Don’t bring a Squadron fleet to a Land Battle

This was 100% my own sheer stupidity at work. I shifted four Squadrons around the map, working to flank Roma and conquer it while he was busy pushing in toward my capital. I had a few land units attacking Carthago and making headway, so my idea was it would look like they were moving to reinforce those efforts, but really I had an eye toward Roma. They moved closer. And closer. And when they were in striking distance, I finally realized my critical mistake: I couldn’t attack Roma with just Squadrons. I was bringing a knife to a gun fight, so to speak. And unfortunately, I was so off-guard by this sudden realization that I completely missed the opportunity to bring them up into Carl’s reinforcement area to mess up his steady flow of new forces onto the map.

Insight #4: Don’t charge in blind

The thing about operational games is they are, by nature, going to reward long-term planning and execution more than reactive play. We’ve played so many tactical games that it is hard to shift the mentality sometimes. If an enemy stack of 3 is approaching, the temptation is to swing over with my stack of 6 to clear it out. However, being the aggressor is not always a good thing – sometimes the best defense can be to place a tough obstacle in the path and dare them to break it on their turn. There is one moment that really stands out, where I had a good-sized fleet of Squadrons along the coast, cutting off his path to his destination. He was faced with either attacking head-on and risking losses, or circling around through the sea and risking rolls on the Sea Hazard table. He opted for the latter, moving through 4 sea hexes and taking an extra round to get them where he intended. It was a small maneuver, but one of the only good decisions I made during the game. Had I charged in with my own forces, I might have come out victorious, but this saved me from taking unnecessary losses – something I did far too often as the game wore on.

Insight #5: Column shifts are your best friend

I haven’t done my write-up yet from my solo play of Genesis, but playing that prepared me for the combat in Antony & Cleopatra. Looking at a ratio of force size and determining losses based on percentages is a really unique approach, and I like it a lot. There’s a pretty strong difference in making sure you hit the desired ratio, especially as the attacker since things round in the favor of the defender. So getting a 2:1 ratio is almost sure to be a good thing for the attacking army. Regardless of the side you are on, you want to really pay attention to what earns you column shifts in combat. For instance, if you are the attacker and you go into battle with that 2:1 ratio in your favor – a column shift on your side would make it so you roll on the 3:1 ratio table instead, making it even less risky for you as the attacker. On the other side, being the defender with a column shift could take that 1:2 deficit and make it so the roll is on the 1:1 table instead. Yes, you’re probably still losing troops, but it makes it more likely that they will, too. I love the combat in this game, even if it does make you do math sometimes.

Wrap-Up

There’s so much more that I could talk about in this game, in spite of my horrible loss. There’s a risk of bad stuff happening if you stack too many units together, depending on the season. There’s a radical risk for seafaring voyages rather than coastal treks. Supply lines are important to maintain, but not so much so that they require you to gameplan around them…until your opponent cuts some of your troops off and you are kicking yourself for overlooking that little detail. Reinforcements are a slow trickle, and purchasing them simply places them 1-2 turns down the line before they come in. There’s a ? result possible in combat to where both players roll on that table which could be really good, or really bad, and you almost always want to see that result if you are in a losing situation as the defender. On and on and on I could go.

Did I mention the beautiful map? Every dang Hollandspiele game has amazing maps, and this is no exception there.

Let’s face it, I like the game. I hated myself during the self-destruction process mid-game, and I would like to think I will be prepared to do better the next time. And hey, one of these operational games might actually go well the first time, too. There has to be some way for that to happen, beyond lucking into the “right” side in Nevsky for the scenarios played. Or maybe I’m just hopeless at operational games, destined to witness my troops and my plans die horrible deaths as it all collapses around me. Either way, as long as I’m able to enjoy the game (and in spite of myself, I’ve enjoyed them all so far) I’ll gladly continue to bash my head against the wall of operational wargames.