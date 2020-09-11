Insights and Impressions: Root

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all my content linked here. And you can follow me on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

My solitaire gaming time lately has been reduced to a minimal amount, between an increased workload for my second job and time spent diving into new weekly rulebooks for my weekly game nights with Carl, I’ve been unable to get much to the table because I just don’t have as much downtime for myself. My wife did encourage me, one quiet evening, to play a solo game and so I took down my fresh copy of the Root expansions, wiped off the dust that had already started collecting on the box, and set up to play against the new and improved (well, I can’t say it is improved because I didn’t get to try the original one) Mechanical Marquis. Since it was my first play of Root in about two years, I decided to go safe and play as the Eyrie and juggle their delicate balance of decrees while fending off the ferocious feline AI.

It did not take very long for me to remember what I loved about Root, with the easy gameplay and asymmetric factions requiring unique strategies to both pursue your own goals while also seeking to stop the other faction in their quest to win. Even if I question still how good the 2-player experience will be (which is why I sold it off 2 years ago, as it was better with more players and at the time it was almost exclusively just my wife and I playing games), having a set solitaire mode that is easy to navigate and provides a good challenge will help this game hit the table some even if we keep it around more for when friends are over to play games.

My own play took some time to get up and running, but that was as much from sorting things and reading the automa rules (and glancing through the main rules as a refresher). Two turns into the game, it was in full go mode, flowing nicely to finish in about 45 minutes. The Mechanical Marquis managed to defeat me, scoring far too often by drawing the same card type over and over for most of the game, so it was getting 4-5 points per turn in the second half. I only suffered one revolt, and that was fairly early on in the game, but I was in a position where I was going to have a second revolt on my next turn unless the Marquis took a specific area and removed a roost (which it did, scoring a point for doing so…but also netting it 5 points at the end of the round because it was the same card type it was always pulling so I was likely in a lose-lose situation as it probably would have won the following turn anyway and there was no winning on my next turn if I went into revolt)

It provided quite the enjoyable challenge, which is what you want, and was really easy to navigate once I got the rules locked in. For the most part, the AI turns take only 30-60 seconds to run through and place/move units, making it easy to keep things moving at a brisk clip. This is also the easiest of the four AI systems, so I look forward to seeing how the other three factions function as the AI (and trying the two new player factions!)

Insight #1: Figure out ways that the AI will score points that you can interfere with

I did a terrible job of this one. I was too focused on what I needed to do – granted, the decree almost forces that unless you play wild cards – that I didn’t spend nearly enough time messing up his plans. I removed only a single building throughout the entire play, which meant I not only missed lowering his scoring potential, I also missed a chance to score points myself. The Eyrie faction requires a delicate balance between long-term and short-term planning…they can be very powerful with the right set-up, but eventually they will get stretched too thin and be forced to revolt.

Insight #2: Use more Wild cards in the decree

My biggest issue was trying to minimize those wild cards into the decree, which meant eventually I was hitting times where I had to scramble to figure out how to move forces into another Mouse clearing that had forces I could battle, or get halfway across the board to the Fox clearing that didn’t already contain a roost so I could build one. Movement and recruitment turn out to be the ones easiest to be flexible with, so those should be the areas that get specific cards, while battling and building need to be flexible in order to adapt to the changing of the board from turn-to-turn. It was something I needed to remember, and is a point that is very specific to the Eyrie – but something to also remember when I play against them, too, as losing points equal to the wild cards in the decree (which will always be at least 2) can really slow them down.

Insight #3: Don’t let the appeal of a card scrap your long-term plans

First off, the Eyrie is a bad faction for crafting to begin with. They get a single point (depending on their leader) for crafting an item, regardless of the printed value on the card. I knew this. I was fully aware of this fact. Yet a card came along with a crafting item, needing a clearing type I didn’t control, and I spent several turns holding onto that card in the hopes of eventually getting to that clearing and building a roost to get that extra point. And guess what? By the time I accomplished that feat, I had already put the card into my decree. Had I just accepted that as the card’s fate sooner, perhaps I could have optimized those turns rather than having half a mind toward taking an area where the Marquis was already strong and didn’t match up with my current decree cards to take quickly.

Insight #4: Combat favors the aggressor

This one is obvious from the rules, but it is worth reiterating as a point of emphasis: the aggressor is favored in combat because they take the higher number rolled of the two dice. Their effectiveness is still limited by the die roll and the number of units in the combat (1 unit can’t kill off 3 units…), but it will always pay to be the aggressor whenever possible. Far too often that low roll ends up as a 0-1, which is exactly what you love to see as the attacker and hate to see as the defender. Plan around not only how to stay on the offensive, but look for opportunities to ensure the opponent has fewer options to go on the offensive when it comes back around to their turn. In the case of the Mechanical Marquis, that involves trying to make sure their number of units in a space stayed low and that my own units didn’t co-exist with their units whenever possible.

Insight #5: You can’t completely game the AI, but you can protect yourself

Tying in with the above point, you will know what the four possible options are for the AI’s turn. You won’t ever know which card is coming next, so you cannot perfectly plan for things, but you can see how things could go depending on which card gets drawn. There’s a 75% chance that they activate in only 33% of the clearings, and you even get to see which ones activate first, where the troops will get recruited, and even where a building is likely to go. You can account for these things and make certain that you reinforce any likely areas of weakness on your own turn, stacking troops in case they invade your space and attack (few things are more satisfying than getting 3-4 troops in to defend against the one cat prowling in to attack, and then seeing it roll a pair of 3’s. You’ll lose one, because it has just one unit, but you might take out it’s troop AND one of the buildings there for a point). You also want to consider the ramifications if it gets a Wild, because it’ll have more opportunities to damage your board position and score the maximum building points that turn. After the first half of the game, it should be relatively easy to “read” the board and identify what it could do after your current turn and prepare accordingly.

Wrap-Up

I forgot how much I genuinely enjoyed Root. I’m hopeful that the new content enhances the 2-player experience, but now that my FLGS is opening back up a little more with their game room, I am willing to wager I’d have few issues getting 3 others to play this during an evening. It is fun, accessible, and requires a lot of consideration toward your own faction as well as what the others are capable of and trying to achieve. While there are plenty of Wargames I’d pick to play over this one, this is one of the games that will be easiest to bring in new gamers – and get my wife to play. And the game is absolutely fun.

I’ll be trying out the other factions as a player, and the other AI’s as opponents, and talking more about both Root as a game and the expansions and what they offer to players. If you are a solo gamer, the Clockwork expansion already seems like a great investment – hopefully that continues to be the case as I challenge the other three factions and see if I can win at least one of those along the way. Either way, I know I’ll probably be having fun even when losing.