Insights and Impressions: Dinosaur Table Battles

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

My plan, for post #50, was to make a big celebration of what we’ve played this year, what we want to play yet this year, and all of that. Those are still coming in the next two posts (roughly…there might be another post between them) but I wanted to dedicate #50 to the game that was intentionally held to be #50 for one of our favorite publishers: Hollandspiele. Yes, Dinosaur Table Battles hit our table and was delightfully different from the regular Table Battles in ways that made this fresh and exciting, even without doing a draft of the dinosaurs.

In our fashion, we overlooked a few small things in our opening play of the game. The game technically should have ended as soon as we both went down to a single hit token which would have changed the dynamics of the second half of the game in terms of decisions made – and how soon it ended. Basically, we tried to keep dinos intact until we couldn’t anymore. We also missed that self-damage attacks by Dinos do not hit yourself if you have only one hit token remaining.Oops. Live and learn, neither were major factors in determining an outcome. He took Team T-Rex, giving me the four smaller dinos. I am sad that I only pulled off the Velociraptor special once, stealing a single hit token from Carl.

Insight #1: Choosing a target makes for meaningful decisions

It took a little time for this to sink in, as each unit in standard Table Battles has a list of units they can target on their card. Instead of adjusting decisions based on the die rolls and the flow of the game, there is a lot more control of pacing here. Do you target the dinosaur who has dice on it, knowing it can’t screen your attack, or go for the diceless dinosaur in order to force your opponent to react and use those dice and their subsequent action phase? Careful choosing of what dino to attack and when is the key to controlling the pacing of the storm. Especially when looking to counteract an especially lucky roll on the previous turn before it can unleash on your own dinosaur troops.

Insight #2: Splitting dice between dinosaurs is even more essential

On my side of things, I believe I only had one dino who did more damage with more dice on his card. Unfortunately, there were a few “dead” numbers that I could roll, meaning the useful ones could almost always get split among several options. Because you can allocate dice to two places at a maximum each turn, you’ll get to make some tough choices about where to allocate some of the dice. Sometimes it’ll be an easy choice. But, like human Table Battles, the best allocations will consider what your opponent has allocated and could do rather than blindly placing the dice wherever you feel like it.

Insight #3: Special abilities are king of the prehistoric era

Each multi-card dinosaur has a card that does nothing but provide a special ability unique to them – at least in the 7 dinos we saw in our game. These range from useful to downright awesome, sometimes in theory moreso than in practice, but they are all worth paying attention to on both sides of the battle. His T-Rex, for instance, has a Counter ability on both non-special cards so you might think the best time to attack is when he is diceless, but he also deals a damage when attacked if there is no reaction triggered. It pains to attack the king, right? My own MVP special belonged to the Utahraptor, who was my odd-dino-out in terms of dice utility (needing 1-2, whereas memory serves that the other three all needed 5-6) but had the absolute best special: being able to send a die off him to another dino before they attack or react, changing the die face accordingly. Suddenly that Triceratops who gets better with 3 attack dice only needs 2 to attack as long as there is a die on the Utahraptor. And since that Utahraptor only needs a single die to trigger his attack, any time a double drops onto him he becomes useful to all your dinos while keeping the threat of remaining useful himself. The abilities are what separates the game from human Table Battles, placing this in a whole new division of interesting fun.

Insight #4: As useful as they are, specials will be sacrificed first

Inevitably, you’ll get to a point where you’ve taken more damage than you can stomach and will need to find a way to slow the bleeding of hit tokens. Enter the other interesting aspect of this game: each dino is made of several cards, and so when taking damage you can either lose hit tokens equal to the damage incoming OR flip a dino card assuming the incoming damage is equal to or greater than their breaking point value. This means big attacks are great at chipping away the health of your opponent, but they also can be absorbed completely by the removal of a single card – and you will always flip a special ability card first when you have 2-card dinosaurs because that special is probably useless without the ability to place dice on the dino. As you can imagine, this slow chipping away at an attack force is a great way of eliminating how strong a side can attack or counter and, usually, if you are needing to lose forces it is a sign that the end of the game is drawing near.

Insight #5: Control the tempo, increase your odds

My first impressions of the human Table Battles were rather lukewarm, mostly because the reactions were limited to screening an attack and I had the side with one formation and a narrow range of dice needed. With more plays under my belt, I’ve come to see and embrace the sometimes chaotic and unpredictable nature of the game, and have seen much faster plays and better decision-making experiences. Like the human Table Battles, the game boils down to tempo – being able to manage that better than your opponent will set you up for greater success. Unlike the historical scenarios that can be intentionally lopsided, here you should (in general) have somewhat even battles to where control of the pacing is even more critical. I can’t emphasize enough that awareness to what your opponent is capable of, and where they are allocating dice, can make all the difference. Yes, the instinct might be to load up dice on your big hitter, but perhaps that leaves you taking too much damage, or using those dice as reactions instead. Other times the instinct is to defend, defend, defend until they roll poorly on the other side. But sometimes what you need to do is leave yourself vulnerable to a strike so you can land something even more powerful in return. The game has a flow, a tempo, a pacing that is elegant once you can see it, and utilizing it to your advantage is a key to success…I’d argue moreso than simply “rolling well”. And boy is it ever present in the Dinosaur Table Battles.

Wrap-Up

For all the hesitation I had about Table Battles after the first play of that, there’s none of that reservation here on Dino TB. It is pure, unabashed fun to play and I can’t wait to actually draft a team of dinosaurs and see how well they stack up against the competition. Sure, there’ll be matchups that feel lopsided but that’ll be on us for poor drafting, or poor utilization. We’ll probably blame the dice, because dice are used to taking the blame, but ultimately this dice-driven game is less about what you roll and more about how you use those dice. Will it suck to roll a ton of the one number you cannot use? Sure, and it’ll happen. But those are offset by the times you roll a ton of the number you need to unleash a hit-per-die massacre on your opponent. It is fast, fun, and might just be one of the most enjoyable games in all prehistory.

At least until we get Supply Lines of the Dinosaur Evolution: The Northern Hemisphere…or a Dinosaur Hex & Counter game in the new Stomps & Spikes system.