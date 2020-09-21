Top Wargames We’ve Played So Far in 2020

This post is going to be something a little different, to celebrate hitting post# 50. So special, in fact, that we had to split things into two posts. So in a few days, come back for a similar post. Right now, Carl and I will both reflect upon the games we’ve played so far and share some of our favorites. Enjoy! And this is David kicking it off with this, so when you see *** appear on a line of it’s own, that represents a change in who is writing.

***

Hello! As David has mentioned I’m Carl, his primary opponent when he is not trying out or playing solo games. My gaming background and the evolution of what I find fun is like David’s, but with less exposure to CCG’s LCG’s, and deck builders.

I started with some solid AmeriTrash games, progressed to midweight Euros, and then eventually heavy Euros. I won’t go into why my tastes have shifted in this post as it could turn into a novella.

What matters is that at the beginning of this year I found myself wanting a gaming experience that:

Provided high player interaction. Players should be able to take actions that cause chaos. This leads to player uncertainty and a need to be able to adapt to a constantly changing situation. Each player has limited control over this situation.

Have what I’ll phrase as “true balance.” If two equally skilled players are playing the contest should be able to be close. End state scores should not be designed to be a tight grouping to provide an illusion of balance.

Has sharp edges. If I make a mistake and my opponents capitalize on it the continuing game state should reflect that. Catching up should be a test of skill, not a function of a catchup mechanic.

Random factors should not be able to be completely mitigated. There does need to be an element of chance, and ways to influence the outcome, but nothing that provides a one hundred percent guarantee of success.

Enter war games. They check all those boxes. I also count 18xx games in this category.

Here are my top five “played” games in no particular order. They are all games that I would be happy to play given a place and time to do so. I purposely left off some games that I feel need a second play in order to accurately establish a feel for them. These include The Scheldt Campaign, Holland ’44, and Warriors of God. Each of those three are high on my list, but due to only having played learning games I want to give them a second try.

Commands & Colors system by Richard Borg

OK, this is cheating. So far we’ve played three games that use this system. Commands & Colors: Ancients from GMT is where we started. It is also the series we have played the most. Commands & Colors: Napoleonics from GMT was the second game in the series we played. We only have one play of this (at the time of this writing), but the changes between Ancients and Napoleonics are welcome. More unit types and differentiation are one welcome change. Another is that as units lose blocks the number of attack dice they roll decreases. There were times in Ancients where the fact that the dice did not get reduced allowed a heavy infantry unit which was on its last leg to completely wipe out a unit at, or near, full strength. That does not happen in Napoleonics.

The third game using this system we’ve played is Red Alert from Plastic Soldier Company (PSC). We’ve played this one twice. At this time I would place this as my favorite of the three, but the sample size for Red Alert and Napoleonics is small. This may also change as we play more games that use the Commands & Colors system (we have access to almost all of them).

Supply Lines of the American Revolution: The Northern Theater, 1775-1777 by Tom Russell

Remember that I said I wanted games with sharp edges? Tom Russell’s games provide that.

This game was suggested as an entry point into operational wargaming. From the title it should be obvious that logistics are important. This game illustrates that, for lack of a better word, bluntly. This intense focus on logistics forces one to start thinking in terms of supply, which is a key feature of operational games. The first series of games we played were tactical engagements. At the outset of playing operational games I found myself slipping into a tactical mindset and setting goals like “get rid of this pile of units.” That is not a plan for operational success. In supply lines it can leave deep scars.

Lesson learned – plan ahead and adapt the plan as needed.

Arquebus: Men of Iron Volume IV – The Battles for Northern Italy 1495-1544 by Richard H. Berg

This is the fourth entry in the Men of Iron series from GMT. It had a smaller scenario which allowed us to play it on a weeknight. This scenario was our first encounter (other than the less imbalanced scenarios in Commands & Colors) with a lopsided setup. We knew going in that the Spaniards were heavily favored, but the true scope of the imbalance was unexpected. It was a bloodbath for the French.

It was so good that I wanted to immediately switch sides and play as the French as I had some ideas…

From a rules standpoint the features of the MoI series were a good step up from what we had experienced to that point. Overall, it helped me learn to keep track of more complex rulesets. Several of the new rules are also present in other games we have yet to play, so this was a good steppingstone.

Table Battles by Tom Russell

A second appearance for Mr. Russell. This is a relatively simple game that is just fun to play. There are decisions to make. Not all are easy. This is on the lighter side of the complexity scale, but it shows that a good game does not always need a complex ruleset to be enjoyable or capture the essence of a battle. That is a hallmark of Tom’s games. Table Battles has rules that are four pages long, and the first (the cover) is an image and table of contents.

So, number five…

It’s a sign that you’ve been playing good games if making lists like this is hard. David is aware of the list we are both working from, and we have been going back and forth about the games we’ve played and the games we want to play. In the end, number five is:

Nevsky: Teutons and Rus in Collision 1240-1242 by Volko Ruhnke

This is another operational game where supply is important. We have yet to play the full game. True to form, the Russians (me) tend to have some inertia to overcome before they start taking things seriously. With the early scenarios this can be challenging, especially if you’re new to operational games. Both sides play fundamentally differently, as I would expect from a game by Volko. If you are not in tune with how your side needs to operate things get painful quickly. I long for the day of playing a scenario that is longer and gives the Russians more runway to get things moving. That day will come.

Again, this list is in no particular order. I would be happy playing any of these. Part of our efforts moving forward are to increase the interval between trying new games so we can revisit old friends. These five fall into that category (although technically Table Battles is often our opener or closer for the evening). When we get to David’s one hundredth review I hope to come back and do a top ten of what we have played. Who knows, David may let me start contributing to Swords and Chits as a second voice that is progressing into the wargame genre.

***

Much like Carl did, I’m going to cheat and lump together the three C&C games we’ve played into a single entry. After all, how can one really distinguish between them? Having 2 of them in my Top 5, and the 3rd just outside of there (mostly because we’ve played it only once), it would be a relatively boring list without doing this and would necessitate breaking what I told Carl to expect by covering more than the 5 games. In theory, I could do this for the others on the top spots in the list but we haven’t played any of the other titles in those lineups (yet). I’ll forego more preamble and get right into the top five I’ve enjoyed so far.

#1: Commands & Colors series

This game series is the pinnacle of our experience so far, enjoyed for its simple-to-manage system and incredible depth in both varying tactics and expansive swath of scenarios to play. There are definite flaws to the system, as having an entire flank remain idle for turn after turn because you get no cards – or simply play other cards – doesn’t seem realistic. However, the puzzle of making the most from what you’re given is something that strongly appeals, even when it all doesn’t go the way it could have with different card draws. We’ve explored Ancients six times, Red Alert twice, and Napoleonics once so far – I’ve also suckered my wife into playing Ancients once and, while she didn’t love it, she also didn’t hate the experience (so BattleLore might be one to introduce to her). We’re excited to get all three of those to the table some more, as well as dive into the remaining games in the series. We have access to most of them, and I might go ahead and look at Memoir ‘44 eventually as something to play with my son when he gets a little older. Regardless of which title hits the table, when it is a Commands & Colors game, we know we’re going to have a good time.

#2: Undaunted: Normandy

I’ll be honest: this one came to the table during a time when I still refused to look at most anything more recent than Medieval. We needed something to play-by-email as I was going to be with my daughter in the hospital, so Carl gave me a deck and off we went. I wasn’t excited about it, but was eager to find some way of continuing to play games, and he insisted this would be a good candidate. Turns out he was right (although we still haven’t played a 2nd PBEM game of it): this was a very good game for that situation, and a very good game in general. One that I’ve been craving more plays of, and we’ll get it back to the table soon enough. Now that we both have a copy of North Africa, we might just have to get a side play of that via email once Holland ‘44 comes to its Allied victory in a week or two. I’m very comfortable with deckbuilding games, and I am greatly enjoying the various scenarios along the way. I can’t wait for the expansion that adds solitaire play – I’m genuinely bummed it isn’t supposed to release until August 2021. This game system has become a must-buy for me going forward.

#3: Arquebus: Men of Iron Volume IV

We’ve only played one scenario of this, as Carl mentioned, and it was extremely one-sided in how it played out. It was an exercise in frustration as the French, but it still helped show off a really fun and engaging system where the command of forces isn’t guaranteed to resolve as a you-go, I-go pattern. I was able to activate as the French for probably 70% of the battle, and it didn’t make a difference in the result as every activation dug my forces into a deeper hole due to the scenario special rules, and just being the inferior force in general. I learned a lot from the play, and we need to get this one back out soon…along with the rest of the Men of Iron series. Now that we’ve had a multi-week session of a single game, we’re ready to revisit this game knowing that our battle might not end on the same day in which it begins.

#4: Supply Lines of the American Revolution: The Northern Theater, 1775-1777

This might be one of the most unforgiving games I’ve ever played, and that includes Food Chain Magnate among the list of games I’ve played. It was absolutely brutal the first time we played it, as I painted myself into a losing corner and could only watch as I began losing every foothold on the map until I finally called it a loss. I was bitter and sour, but as the weeks went by I continued to think on the game and eventually scheduled a rematch, taking the Crown side a second time. And boy, did it play out completely different, in a very tight tug-of-war affair that could have gone either way hinging on several decisions. The time flew by, we enjoyed the experience, and it was a very memorable game. Simple enough rules with a bit of a learning curve, this one is worth the time spent trying to learn the game – something that I should have done prior to that first play. I’m excited to play next as the Patriots, getting a few more plays of this under our belt before moving to try the Southern Strategy.

#5: The Great Heathen Army

Part of this game’s appeal is the simplicity of the system. This is the Swords & Shields II system from Tom Russell, which one assumes he refined since the earlier titles appearing through Tiny Battles Publishing (two of which are now in my possession!). Even though I have a soft spot for this particular period of history, it is the game system itself that drives this one so high. The really fun quirk of this is how the forces are broken into different wings, and you have set command chits to spread among them for a specific number of activations. There’s some fun nuances in the game, and I can’t wait to start to integrate cavalry and archers into the next battles as this returns to the table in (hopefully) the near future.

After Thoughts

Knocking just outside there are other excellent titles, such as Watergate, Nevsky, Warriors of God, Time of Crisis, Sekigahara, and Table Battles. The ultimate difference between the #1 and the #20 (we’ve played 24 unique games, although those include ones such as Watergate, Battle Line: Medieval, 13 Days) is relatively minimal. I’ve enjoyed them all in my own way to where I wouldn’t object to any of the games hitting the table again. It is both a good problem to have – there hasn’t been a disappointment among the lot of them – and a bad thing – the field of games to play isn’t getting smaller.

And then there are ones he hasn’t played, either because solo only or we haven’t played together. As a gamer who enjoys true solitaire gaming (not the playing both sides concept that is popular in this branch of the hobby…I’ve tried several times and just can’t get excited about that) there will always be a handful of titles I get to play that Carl will not experience – as well as some games hitting the table separately if they have a true solitaire mode that I can test out prior to playing against him. I did this, for instance, with his copy of Pendragon for my birthday week – a game we still haven’t gotten out to play against each other. So while the above list is just inclusive of those games I’ve played against Carl, the below list is those he hasn’t tried either because it is a solo game, or I’ve played it solitaire (or, in the case of #5, with someone else):

#1: Charlemagne, Master of Europe

This game is everything I could ask for in a solitaire game experience: tough decisions, an unpredictable threat to manage, multiple paths to losing but only one to victory, and a set way of determining how well you’ve done. I’ve reached turn 10 out of 12 before losing, and mark that as quite the accomplishment. This game is tough. I absolutely love and adore it. It has driven me to read a little more about Charlemagne, and I’m excited to explore even more about him and this period. I love the chit pull system, and how every action I take has a potential for an unpredictable reaction. If you were to press me to name my top solo game of all time, this might get that nod. It is my favorite title from Hollandspiele, and while I acknowledge it isn’t for everyone…I do believe every solo gamer should at least try Agricola, Master of Britain to try the system and pick this up as well should Agricola suit their gaming tastes. Just don’t be surprised if you cannot finish this one in a single sitting (unless you do poorly).

#2: Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain

I’ve played one official COIN game to date, and it was intentionally Pendragon. I wanted this game from the first time I heard the name years ago, and it took until 2020 for me to finally get to try it. It was a slow play. I made mistakes. A lot of time was spent fumbling through the management of 3 AI opponents. But dang it, I did it. And was victorious to boot (probably luck, or a misplay). This game has so much about it that is absolutely fantastic, and I’d love to get a game with 3 other players (or even two, each controlling two factions) in the near future. And explore the other titles. I’m still most excited to dive into Falling Sky, but I’ve warmed up to some of the other periods and wouldn’t oppose a visit to Liberty or Death and the others as well. COIN games are unique from other experiences out there, and so far I really like that novel approach.

#3: Agricola, Master of Britain

This is where it all began. My descent into Wargaming. My fanboy love of Hollandspiele and Tom Russell designs. It came about in the Summer of ‘19, although I didn’t know it. Up until that point, I had dabbled in Wargames and often walked away disappointed because of a lack of a willing opponent combined with disappointing “soloability” in them. Playing both sides doesn’t appeal to me. Playing against the game does. Enter Agricola. Holy crap, this game was challenging to do well against, but had simple enough rules to wrap my head around as a new-to-wargames player. It catapulted to be one of my favorite solo games of the year, but the success didn’t roll over to my attempt of Charlemagne that summer – I wasn’t ready for the meatiness of that experience…yet. I absolutely love this game, and even with Charlemagne on my shelf this one will always remain because it is a much smaller-scale and faster playing experience that still provides a very satisfying experience. That doesn’t mean it is any easier, though, as I am also winless on this: I’ve reached the end and fallen 1 VP short of the victory threshold. And haven’t come close again ever since.

#4: A Rusty Throne

If you had told me at the beginning of Swords and Chit a Print-and-Play title would make this list, I would have laughed. I’ve enjoyed some of them well enough, such as Constantinople, but there is often a difference between playing with finished components and anything paper I can print and cut out. Cut this game changes all of that. Playable on a single 8×11 sheet of paper with some cubes and the deck of cards, this game draws some unique influences from the CDG line of games with a really challenging and interesting AI implementation. It should come as no surprise, later this fall, if the review for this one ends up full of praise. For a free game with minimal components to make, this is one that anyone can get prepped and to the table. Just writing about it has me wanting to get this one back out for another play. I’d love to see this one get picked up and published.

#5: 878: Vikings – Invasions of England

The only non-solitaire one on this list, but Carl hasn’t experienced this one yet. This game was my first Kickstarter purchase years ago, and I’ve never had a regret. The game system is fun, it is something I can play with both serious gamers and more casual ones. My wife, who doesn’t really have an interest in Wargames, has played it with me multiple times in the past two years. Even with half a dozen plays already under my belt, I am approaching it this year with fresh eyes and, after a play of it about a week ago, I was able to remember just why I dig this game as well as how much there still is to explore in here. My biggest complaint is that I can’t decide which side I prefer to play: the raiding Vikings who have pressure to capture territory, or the defending Anglo-Saxons who only need to hold off waves of Vikings until the game reaches its end. They are both fun and interesting in very different ways, even though the core mechanics remain the same.

***

Note: This was added well after I finished my initial list and sent it off to David

Since David mentioned some of the games he’s played that I have not, either because they are strictly solo or we just haven’t gotten to them I thought I would list a few that fall into that category as well.

Fields of Fire

This is a solo game that has an incredible amount of detail. The rules are not laid out well, but at the same time with the complexity and attention to details that went into the design this might be as good as it gets. There were several aids on BGG that helped, and I slogged my way through half of the first scenario.

By that time I had understood the system at least 90%. I know where mistakes had been made and those mistakes were big enough that I reset the scenario. Looking at the game layout and imagining going through it again, even with my much, much better understanding of the rules and gameplay I realized I had absolutely no interest in doing so.

I might gift it to David and see if he can work it out.

Enemy Action: Ardennes

This was earlier in my solo gaming and was actually an exceptionally good experience even though I lost, I did not fully understand the nature of operational games, and it was a solo endeavor. It is one of the few solo games I plan to keep as it was fun.

I think the biggest factor in liking the game is that it does have complexity to it, but the rules have lots of examples and flow well from the context of how the game plays. This was also the first chit pull game I played, and I fell in love with that mechanic. It is simple, it provides a fog of war element, and it takes care of some of the randomization that I like in wargames.

Right now this is at David’s house so he can try it out. With is first interest being anything involving swords it may take him a while to play, although I could make him play it two-player if need be.

The Dark Sands

Another chit pull based game. The African aspect of WWII fascinates me. This game does an excellent job of providing some insight into how things played out on that front, as well as the difference in tactics that were necessary in that environment. I am holding out to play this two player with David as I think he’ll like it and the game components are so easy to keep track of with the turn based holding spots at the top edge of the map.

The Hunters (Hunted, Silent Victory)

Based on his interests I don’t expect David to jump on any of these three games. I got them as I practically grew up on a boat and that alone seemed reason enough to try them out.

Overall the games can be challenging. My first game of The Hunters lasted hours and It felt like it. At the end I grew tired of rolling dice (I don’t have anything against dice, but this game involves rolling dice a lot). Imagining playing the same format game, even with different models of submarines, made me cringe. For some people this is a great game. It is not for me.

Field Commander: Napoleon

It took a while to figure out the nuances of this game. It has interesting ways of introducing randomness. The battles and possibly buying special actions was nice. It eventually grew old to me.

This was in part to the number of restarts I made myself go through once I realized a mistake I had made. In this game my mistakes resulted in significant benefit to me, so continuing the game seemed like cheating. I finally boxed it up and it sat on a shelf for several months. At this point David and I had begun to actively play against each other (or it may have been about the same time as boxing up this game). Either way, I was excited about the games we were playing together, and thus the game went up for sale.

At the end of the day the main solo affairs I intend to keep and acquire are the Enemy Action series. Solo is fun for me, a non-solo player. They also support two player head to head. That is icing on the cake.

I wish I enjoyed solo gaming more. In my childhood we would always break out board games when friends came over or at family gatherings. I think this is part of why I desire face to face games and consider them a social affair.

I also prefer face to face rather than playing games via computer. Computer is better than solo, but not my preferred way to play. If I’m going to sit at a computer for hours and play a game I have plenty of titles in my Steam library.

I’ll close with play games that suit your tastes and your playstyles. There is no one “right” way to game. Do your thing.

***

And there you have it. There’s a lot that I covered here, and I really appreciate Carl providing his own perspective. After all, Swords and Chit wouldn’t exist without him and his willingness to explore these games with me. I am not sure who is the worse influence between us, as we both are frequently talking about a variety of Wargames we’re excited to explore. It sure has given me something to look forward to every week, and reignited my passion for blogging about games. He’s even gone so far as to corrupt my interest, as the copies of Labyrinth, Fort Sumter, and Advanced Squad Leader Starter Kit #1 will attest to. Come back (hopefully) later this week as we each share 10 games we’re excited to play in the future. We definitely won’t play them all in what remains of 2020, but we’ll probably make a decent dent in them after revisiting some of the games we’ve already enjoyed in the upcoming weeks.