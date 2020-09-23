The Next Wargames We’re Looking Forward to Playing

This post is going to be something a little different, to celebrate hitting post# 50. So special, in fact, that we had to split things into two posts. A few days we shared the favorites we’ve played so far. Now Carl and I will both look ahead to the games we are excited to get to the table “soon”. Enjoy! And this is David kicking it off with this, so when you see *** appear on a line of it’s own, that represents a change in who is writing.

***

Carl here again. For this post I originally intended to post the top five games David and I have not played but I want to try. I’ve decided that is too limiting. There are several reasons for this.

The first is that there are more than five games where my desire to play them is roughly equal. This is after pre-screening games and removing “monsters,” games I really want to play where the ideal player count is more than two to three players, and games that take a long time to play. We have started to play games over multiple sessions, but I do not want to be blocking too many sessions with one game.

The second is that I have detailed knowledge of games I own, but less information on what David owns (with a few exceptions). I’ve been looking closer at his collection and have several games that I want to try. These have just not been on my radar as long, so I’m having to process through his games as well as my own and find some balance. Between us both we have a good sample set of games covering ancients to modern war. David has more knowledge of early history than I do, and our tastes reflect this.

One of the aspects of playing wargames I enjoy is seeing the change in tactics as new technologies are introduced. Elephants are not necessarily a technology, but on the battlefield, they required developing new tactics to deal with them. Early French participation in World War I saw huge losses of French troops. Bright red trousers are not tactically sound uniform elements considering the weapons being used.

I’ve also left out games from systems we already have experience with such as the Commands & Colors family, newer and upcoming games in the Undaunted family, and general expansions to game systems.

In no particular order here are the ten games that I hope to add to our played list:

Men of Iron Tri Pack from GMT, by Richard H. Berg, et al.

Having played Arquebus I am very interested in trying the earlier games in this series. Technically this is three games, but they are now sold as a tri-pack bundle so I’m counting it as one entry.

The rules are a nice step up from some of the other tactical games we’ve played. Having the option to play over multiple sessions now available to us expands the list of scenarios we can try. Our first game in the MoI series was not a balanced affair, but history is not always balanced.

This also covers a nice period of time to allow for comparing unit formations, equipment loadouts, and tactics based on the evolution of warfare.

SPQR (Deluxe Edition) from GMT, by Richard H. Berg & Mark Herman

I’ve had this for a long time and have yet to play it. I have the Simple Great Battles of History rules as well so that is an option. From what I have heard we should be able to do the full Great Battles of History rules based on other games we have played to date.

With the deluxe edition of the game there are an unbelievable number of scenarios available. I like that. It again allows players to see how different opponents and time periods changed ancient warfare. This is a common comment you will hear from me. I like to think of this as Commands & Colors on steroids, but I will not know how correct that is until this gets played.

A Victory Lost: Crisis in Ukraine 1942-1943 from Multi-Man Publishing, by Tetsuya Nakamura

The first operational game on this list. This came highly recommended and upon getting the game and reading the rules I understand why. The rules for this game seem simpler than other operational rulesets. That is a welcome relief. Play time is also shorter than many other operational wargames.

This game has also been on my “want to play” list for a long time.

I also have a fascination with Russia and the Soviet Union. As I was growing up the Warsaw Pact broke up, the wall came down, and the Soviet Union ceased to be. Obviously, things are not all daisies and sunshine, but those were significant events and lead me to study the Russian language for a time (I’ve forgotten most of it). I also tend to draw the Russian/Soviet side when randomly determining which of us is playing which side. I believe I’ve been “red” in every game that involves them.

Maybe in A Victory Lost I will get to play the Germans. The greater of two unsavory factions.

Fornovo 1495 from Compass Games, by Brien J. Miller

This represents a battle which is also in Arquebus. Ideally, we will play both and compare the Orders of Arms treatment in the Compass Games version to the Men of Iron treatment in Arquebus. This is another aspect of wargaming I like. Experiencing the same battle through the lens of different systems and game designers. This will be an opportunity to experience this battle from the late fifteenth century from two perspectives.

Front Toward Enemy from Multi-Man Publishing, by Joe Chacon

Another tactical game from my “want to play” list that is long overdue to see the table. This would be our first game based in Vietnam. This is a time period where my father served in the Air Force domestically at a Strategic Air Command post and my father-in-law was based in Guam and Thailand.

This game is also held in high regard within my group of war gaming friends.

Combat Commander from GMT, by Chad Jensen

I’m including this as the entire Combat Commander series as we have access to everything, and I am equally interested in both the European and Pacific theatres. The variety and number of scenarios included means there is a high level of replay value. I like the card driven nature of the game and the lack of dice rolls, while still maintaining an element of chance.

The rules and the way the game scenarios are structured also look appealing as there is a “guided learning” aspect to them. The rulebook flat out says not to read the whole thing, just a specific subset of sections. I learn best by doing, and I appreciate anything that takes that approach.

District Commander series from Hollandspiele, by Brian Train

Hollandspiele has a special place in my heart. They publish games that fall outside of the “mainstream.” Tom Russell, the owner, has a knack for making games with “sharp edges.” I’ve heard some people describe this as brittleness. Basically, it amounts to a single mistake potentially ending any likelihood of you winning well before the game is over.

Brian Train has published games with many different companies, including his own. He also works with Hollandspiele on occasion. We’ve played his The Scheldt Campaign and it forces you to unlearn things you thought you knew so you can learn something new. That new element is important to the game in question, but it also provides a broader perspective to bring to all games. This can lead to seeing opportunities that your opponent won’t anticipate.

I expect District Commander to provide a similar experience. My experience with Brian’s games as well as conversations via BGG have made me respect him and how he designs games. I hope one day to be able to meet him in person.

Genesis: Empires and Kingdoms of the Ancient Middle East from GMT, by Richard H. Berg

Richard has a knack for showing up on this list.

This is an ancients game that I am looking forward to as it is something other than Rome. Most of our ancients period games have Rome as a primary faction. There were more people living in the Mediterranean region so a game looking at other cultures is welcome.

This has also been recommended as the last step to being ready for the Great Battles of History system in SPQR, so I’d like to play Genesis prior to SPQR.

Heights of Courage: The Battle for the Golan Heights from The Gamers, Multi-Man Publishing; by Steve Newhouse

This game is included for two primary reasons. The first is that it uses MMP’s/The Gamer’s Standard Combat Series rules which I would like to try. The second is that it covers the Arab Israeli War.

This conflict is outside of my personal window of experience. Growing up there was always something on the news about conflict in this part of the world. Playing this game won’t make that conflict make any more sense, but I will learn something from it. I also have friends who have first-hand experience of the ongoing conflict in the region. That is one thing that playing wargames has done. It’s given me a greater appreciation of history. As a result, I am learning about that history due to my own interest, not because it is required to graduate.

This is a much better incentive in my experience.

Korea: The Forgotten War from The Gamers, Multi-Man Publishing; by Dean Essig, Rod Miller

Another conflict that I want to learn more about. It uses the Operational Combat Series rules. I like trying different systems. This allows for that.

There are other games in the OCS that I want to try. This was the first I acquired, and it represents something different than anything else we’ve played, or that is on this list. That is the main reason it is included here. It’s operational in scope, it’s a new system, and it’s a new theatre.

I enjoy and hate making lists like these. There are so many games that I want to try. We will eventually get to them all. I am just an impatient person.

Honorable mentions that I had a tough time excluding but are worth mentioning:

Silver Bayonet: The First Team in Vietnam, 1965 (25th Anniversary Edition) from GMT

Old School Tactical from Flying Pig Games

Paths of Glory from GMT

Unconditional Surrender from GMT (it was excluded due to play time)

The Dark Sands from GMT

Nemesis: Burma 1944 from Legion Wargames LLC

Maria from Histogame – We need a third player and this may need to wait until COVID-19 starts to wind down.

***

Like the last post, I will follow suit with Carl’s approach and go with 10 here. That is a challenge enough as it goes, and so I will likewise remove the same-system titles from the options to give us 10 fresh titles. Unlike Carl, I’ll be counting the Men of Iron Tri-Pack among those we’ve “played”, but it would be in one of the top spots. This list is also going to be missing Undaunted: North Africa, BattleLore, Commands & Colors: Medieval, We Happy Few, and others I am extremely excited to explore. This will open the path for some fresh faces, some in “systems” and other standalones. I will also willingly withhold two games I’m familiar with already and want to play with him (878: Vikings – Invasion of England, War of the Ring 2nd Edition) because those would both plug nicely into a slot on this list and it should be assumed that they would appear near the top, if only to get him up and running on the same system. This also is absent of any filler-level games, so we’ll be visiting Fort Sumter and Air, Land, & Sea sooner than later because we can fit them in before, or after, plays of the other games. And like Carl, it is far easier to prioritize my own titles because of familiarity with them. There’s a line of about 40 more titles after this between us that I am genuinely excited to play and, honestly, I don’t care what order we play most of these. There are a few here that I would love to play sooner rather than later, but I’m confident we will eventually hit them all. Maybe some day at a rate faster than we get new ones to consider. Any attempt to rank these would be extremely arbitrary in execution, so I’ll opt to alphabetize them instead:

Alfred the Great: The Great Heathen Army 871AD

Months ago I hit High Flying Dice Games for a small feature coverage of the games they have and the ones I was interested in. I purchased this game that weekend, and on my shelf it has resided ever since. Recently, it was brought to my attention that this was an operational-level game. Now Carl is a big fan of operational games, so cue lightbulb moment. This game also parallels a game we’re already enjoying: The Great Heathen Army. It’d be fun to play the two in consecutive sessions to compare how they approach the same period of history in a different manner. We could even cycle in 878 Vikings: Invasions of England into the mix for a nice trifecta. You see, I’d love to do those sorts of things more often, to plan out game sessions intentionally to center around a certain period. Something you’ll see me bring up a few more times throughout this list, too, as we’ve already got a decent amount of overlap for battles across a few different systems – and there’s bound to be more that I don’t know we have because of my level of ignorance regarding more recent warfare and what a lot of his games cover.

Britannia: Classic and Duel Edition

This is one of the few review copies in my possession, so that in itself makes me want to get it to the table as soon as possible. However, it also has been a game I’ve been interested in playing for several years, long before I fell hard into Wargaming. Because this covers such a broad range of history, it’ll provide a real interesting high-level overview of the ebbs and flows in medieval Britain’s landscape and the different factions and leaders of prominence during different periods. It’d be a real challenge to find a perfect pairing with this one, although Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain would cover a good chunk of this and would provide a nice one-two punch to go along with this.

Combat Commander Series/Conflict of Heroes Series/Old School Tactical Series/Advanced Squad Leader Series

One could argue these are one and the same, as they deal with things from a tactical perspective and all provide an interesting take in system approach. I don’t know enough about any of the four systems to gauge which one might be more interesting than the other, but I do know we have access to at least introductory content for all four of them. It’d be really interesting to see if all four have a battle in common and try all four systems with the same conflict – but even just making a point to engage with each of them to sample some highly-regarded tactical systems (and maybe use it as an excuse to play a more modern conflict via a C&C title) would be a fun exercise in gaining exposure to what is out there. ASL intimidates the crap out of both of us, but I do have the Starter Kit #1 so we can get our first sample of that behemoth. Want me to pick one to start with? Honestly, I am really interested to try Conflict of Heroes because of the hidden effect that you get when attacked so the enemy doesn’t know what effect they caused by attacking.

Dixie: Bull Run/Eagles: Waterloo

This is a really unique one to appear on the list, as these are a pair of collectable card games that Columbia Games made back in the mid-90’s. I picked up a complete set of Eagles: Waterloo a few months ago, and just got a pair of starters for Dixie: Bull Run, and I am completely intrigued by the game and itching to try it out. Card-based gameplay is probably a few steps out of Carl’s comfort zone and completely into mine, so it will likely be considered a fair payback after a month of dedicated Holland ‘44 play on my table, preceded by a few other operational affairs the month before that. Mostly, I’m curious to try it to see if I will be interested in watching for more Dixie: Bull Run cards and whether or not I should look at Dixie: Gettysburg and Dixie: Shiloh as well to round out the four card games produced during that time period. Also lumped into the card-based gameplay could be Anachronism, a really fun and fast one produced by the History Channel, and Ortus Regni, one of the most beautiful and well-produced games I’ve ever seen with the twist that cards have absolutely no text or iconography on them. My guess is all of these are on the shorter side for gameplay, so why not have them be the opener/closers for some plays of the Undaunted games, right? #cardsnotcounters

Fornovo 1495

Carl already mentioned this one and gave the exact same reasons I will here: the system sounds interesting, and I’m excited to play the battle in this game and in Arquebus in relative short succession to see how two designers approach the same conflict. From what I can tell, this one is going to be quite different from the Men of Iron system experience, and it’ll also be really fun to see if the same side wins in both plays. I know this was intended to be the first game in a system covering Medieval battles from Compass Games, and so I’m hoping those are still being developed and will one day get released. While I do wish there were more scenarios within this one box, it is still one we’re anticipating a play of in the near future.

Great Battles of History series

This has been the elephant on our radar for far too long now. We’ve both wanted to play SPQR since our initial plays of C&C Ancients. We’ve talked about it. I even picked up my own copy of the Simple GBoH rules to use in preparation. He’s convinced we don’t need the simple rules, and while that could be true a first play using them would help it hit the table easier and resolve within an evening. Sometimes it takes a turn or two for the finer complexities to sink in – something I found true with Holland ‘44, and so a test battle with the simple rules, followed the next week by the full system, would ease us in without necessarily losing anything in the process and would minimize (hopefully) the mistakes we’ll inevitably make. We have a great pairing with matching battles likely available in Commands & Colors: Ancients already on the shelf, and it could be the excuse I need to also pick up With It or On It from Hollandspiele.

Hammer of the Scots

I’ve loved the Scottish conflict for independence since my younger years, thanks to Braveheart and the Mel Gibson portrayal. Historically accurate or not, I still retain a soft spot for William Wallace, Robert the Bruce, and others from this period. So naturally the Hammer of the Scots is a title that appeals to me. We’ve played and enjoyed Julius Caesar from Columbia Games and plan to revisit that next week (hopefully) to help cement thoughts on that title. Which should then open the path to trying out another block wargame and seeing how that plays out. I believe there’s some cross-over in the Men of Iron series, and I think even Chainmail has a battle of Bannockburn in there so we can turn it into a multi-game experience to see how they are different from each other.

Horse & Musket: Dawn of an Era

This game marks the beginning point in history where my ignorance truly begins to shine. I could probably give a general overview of some of the major conflicts that happen, but until the World War hits, the only real familiarity I have is with battles in American History. Part of this I can blame on schools, who do a woefully inadequate job of covering so much history and approach things in a way that failed repeatedly to engage me. I’d love nothing more now than to go back and study history. Enough side tangent, this one appeals to me for several reasons beyond my marked ignorance of history. First, it is a Hollandspiele title, which is an automatic point in any game’s favor. Second, it has a swath of scenarios to play. I think around 20, if memory serves, and that is just for the base game…each expansion adds around that many more scenarios to experience. So playing this early will hopefully convince me that the game is good and the other Horse & Musket items are worth ordering to add to the to-play pile. Possible pairings? I know we have some in the 1600-1700’s, probably all in Carl’s collection. I bet we can find at least one suitable crossover to get to the table.

Stronghold: Second Edition

I have held grand dreams of playing this game for years, imagining a play of War of the Ring, which breaks to a Stronghold play when a Stronghold gets under siege in War of the Ring. Unnecessary bloat? Probably. But I’d love to get this game in really soon, playing twice in succession to taste both sides of this asymmetric fantasy experience. It is sitting on my shelf, looking at me to inflict shame for the months and months of neglect since it arrived. That will change in 2020. Period. While the stopping mid-War of the Ring to play this does not make sense, it does pair really well with that as a sequence of games to play. And our FLGS has a demo copy of The Battle of Five Armies on its shelf as a perfect opener to introduce some of the basic mechanics that we’ll play in War of the Ring. BoFA and WotR are both games I’ve played before – it has been a while since I last played BoFA, which should help even that playing field just a little.

We Happy Few: The Battle of Agincourt

I love the Battle of Agincourt. I don’t know why, but it has fascinated me for years, ever since I was serious about pursuing the idea of being a self-made Medievalist. Technically we are familiar already with the Swords & Shields system through Great Heathen Armies, but this is the original implementation of the system so it will be really cool to see how it began during Tom Russell’s time with Tiny Battle Publishing. And boy, he meant “few” in that title, as there are I believe a dozen English units in there. I want to try this one – maybe even more than anything else preceding it on the list – and to play both sides in one sitting against Carl. In theory, the French should be able to do some serious damage but history is against them. As a great pairing we have the Agincourt scenario for Men of Iron, and I also have Stamford Bridge that we could, and should, table afterwards.

Wrap-Up

The more I think about it, the more I love the concept of playing multiple games with the same battle across multiple weeks. I might just need to start combing through all the scenario books in both our collections to find out which titles have corresponding battles and have those dictate our approach rather than picking out a specific title. I’m aware this will likely mean a World War battle might mean 7-8 different games to play in a series. As long as they aren’t all multi-week affairs per game, that’s a choice I can accept. Plus, playing by battle will make it easy to pull in some light reading on the side about that battle over the course of the weeks of immersion.

And like the last post, these above games are just the ones I am looking forward to playing against Carl. That doesn’t include a handful of solitaire titles that I am equally excited about, so I thought I should share a few of those:

300 Spartans: The 9-Card Thermopylae Game

This is the entry that most of you probably won’t recognize, but you definitely should check it out. I’ve been a fan of Chris Hansen designs for years now, and he was legitimately my first step into enjoying Wargames with his Yeomen: The 9-Card Agincourt Game and his 9-Card Siege designs. All three games are free, require a single page to print and cut, and have some incredibly crunchy fun in the package. I’ve been meaning to give this a play for months now, and I need to stop with the excuses and just go through the rulebook and get it to the table. If it is anything like the other two, it’ll be excellent and I believe it has a CDG-inspired approach to the gameplay. And it’ll give me a reason to revisit those other two titles of his, each of which can be played in under 30 minutes as a perfect way to pass the time.

Enemy Action: Ardennes

Carl handed this one to me when we played The Scheldt Campaign and told me to try it out. Well, here we are a few weeks later and it still is sitting there, untouched beyond looking at the multiple thick books inside the box. Intimidating? Sure is, but less so now that I have a copy of Fields of Fire sitting next to it. According to the game’s description, the system is simple to learn and use and I’m hoping it proves to be just that. With Holland ‘44 finally leaving my table after 3 weeks, I can set up a longer solitaire experience to explore and, worst case, we can play some shorter games for a few weeks at our FLGS if my solo gaming dominates the table space. Just having that accessible again should go a long way toward letting me solo more through a chunk of October. I might ease into this one by hitting Rifles in the Ardennes first, which is a solo title from Tiny Battle Publishing that is sitting there, waiting to be tried as well.

Hapsburg Eclipse

I talked about Constantinople, which is a print & play game using the States of Siege system as an inspiration. I absolutely loved the game, and have a full review on that coming sometime soon…there always seems to be another post that needs to be made with a little more urgency, but that one IS coming. So when I had a chance to try and trade a game for Hapsburg Eclipse, I took a shot and lucked out. This arrived on Monday, punched and previously played but in good condition. And I cannot wait to get my first full experience in the States of Siege system to see if it is one I want to explore more. I’ve heard so many great things about it as a system that it should be a slam dunk for me to enjoy. For a pairing, how about I make it a goal to finish printing and assembling Castle Itter to give that one a go. I’ve heard outstanding things about that game as well, so it is worth giving a try.

Labyrinth: The War on Terror 2001-?

This is supposed to be outstanding. I have no doubt it is just that. I’ve pulled the board out twice since obtaining it, each time with the intention of setting the game up, and each time I decided to play something I already knew at the time instead. I won’t do that a third time, though, as there’s a very good reason to get this to the table: once I know it, it will be easier to play against Carl. I think he’s played it before, so that should get us onto level footing against each other when it finally reaches the top of the impossibly long queue of games we need to play (and replay). Being able to try it out solo should help tremendously. For a pairing, this one is a real challenge as I don’t really have anything to fit in the timeline. So I did a little looking at some free Pring & Play solo games, and I think Sans Allies might be a nice one to snag. Or maybe I should consider splurging and get NATO Air Commander from Hollandspiele. At least the PNP files, for now.

Wars of Marcus Aurelius

Yes, I’ve played this one earlier this year via Vassal. So technically it will not be a first experience, but I have the physical copy arriving this week and so I am genuinely excited to revisit the game and try it out moving the parts and pieces around on the board. It felt far too easy with my first play, and I look forward to seeing how that holds up across a few plays in person – it could have just been sheer luck that steered me to victory the last time. This will pair naturally with Agricola, Master of Britain which is always a welcome visitor on my solo table, although I would also love to try out a solo play of Time of Crisis or Falling Sky to round out some Roman-era solitaire goodness.

[b]Second Wrap-Up]

I confessed to Carl that I cheated with this list. Clearly. I didn’t pick ten. I name-dropped at least a dozen games beyond the ten, and grouped systems together and tactical systems together. That’s what happens when it becomes nigh impossible to pick just one game that you really want to play. This got me looking, though, at the scenarios in these games and organizing a list of what battles are in which games so I can find the cross-over. It will probably take me at least a month to get through all of that. It’ll still be entertaining to explore and prepare for a potential 2021 approach to grouping plays together in succession. Right now, we’re looking to revisit some of the familiar titles: Julius Caesar, Commands & Colors: Napoleonics, Arquebus. My wife also insists I should force him to suffer defeat in War of the Ring and, after a few months with a heavy share of losses on my end that might actually sound good. And hey, I already know what two other games can pair with War of the Ring thanks to all of this.

So drop a comment and let us know: which games that we mentioned should move high up onto the "try this next" list and why?