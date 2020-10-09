Review of Table Battles

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all my content linked here. And you can follow me on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

A few months ago I purchased Table Battles and Horse & Musket from Hollandspiele. The first of those games hit the table relatively soon after purchase, mainly because it is a really quick game and therefore a perfect one to pull out at the beginning or end of a game night. We played the first scenario and, frankly, I was pretty lukewarm on the experience as a whole. The battle dragged on because we kept getting forced to screen attacks, and my side was extremely limited with its one formation and limited range of useful numbers. It was a perfect storm to be perfectly uncertain about the game’s longevity, and that probably came through in my Insights & Impressions post.

But I was not to be deterred from playing the game more going forward. The second play was improved, at least in terms of the decision space on both sides of the battle. I started to see a rhythm in the game, the push-and-pull underlying the decisions to be made. The third play was, well, extremely short and one-sided and introduced the Counter mechanic – part of what sped the gameplay along rather than letting things stagnate in a Screen cycle. Even in the brutal loss, the third scenario finally let the true elegance of the game shine through – something displayed even more as we ventured into the next scenarios. Which leads me to this review.

Game Information

Designer: Tom Russel

Artist: Tom Russel

Publisher: Hollandspeiele

Players: 2

Play Time: 20 Minutes

Description from the publisher:

The Table Battles system is a light battle game that recreates battles throughout human history with broad strokes and an emphasis on playability. Players roll and allocate dice to Unit cards, with each card accepting specific die results or dice combinations. On a later turn, those dice are removed to activate the Unit and attack an enemy formation, removing wooden pieces assigned to the formation in question. But the enemy may be able to screen the attack (cancelling it), counterattacking (inflicting extra losses on the attacker), or absorb it via a strategic reserve. In fact, in most cases, the enemy MUST do so if they’re able to. The result is a tense cat-and-mouse game in which both players make feints and counterfeints, looking for an advantage and acting decisively once it presents itself.

In this base game, there are eight different scenarios and 84 different formations. The battles included are:

Bosworth, 1485

Ivry, 1590

White Mountain, 1620

Marston Moor, 1644

Battle of the Dunes, 1658

Malplaquet, 1705

Plains of Abraham, 1759

Brooklyn Heights, 1776

My Thoughts

The trademark feature of this game is the beauty of the rhythm. Something you’ll read several more times before this review is done, I’d wager. There is an ebb and flow to this game that a player simply cannot ignore, because to do so risks undermining any prayer at victory if the other player is paying attention to that rhythm. This all stems from the brilliance of reactions, and how they can be exploited by the opposing player. You see, if I have four 5’s on my card, prepped to be used for an attack that deals 1 damage per die, that’s a problem. And sure, you could play defensively and try to set up a Screen of the incoming attack to nullify it completely (which assumes you do have someone that can Screen my particular attacker’s strike). Or you could have planned ahead and realized I was going to save up for a big strike there, and put just enough dice on the right person on your side to attack, making my 4-dice troop use his Reaction to stop your weak attack and thus remove all of those dice AND make me forfeit my next Action step (because a Reaction is mandatory, has the card use all its dice if it triggers, and has the Reaction player skip their next Action phase). Now instead of choosing to go defensive, preparing to deflect the attack at the cost of a future action, you’ve forced your opponent to regain the die rolls needed for the attack AND cost them an attack AND potentially opened the board for your next turn to get an undefendable attack through. This is the rhythm of the game. And it is even more wonderful when you consider…

Sometimes the right play is the play that makes little battle sense. You’ve got a pair which sets your guy up to attack next turn. I can’t trigger a reaction on you, and with my roll I’ve got decisions to make. Do I put the dice on the guy who will then be forced to screen your incoming attack? Or do I use them on someone else, taking the hit that I see is coming with the hope that I’ll be able to strike back the next turn with something that could be devastating. This is the other half of that rhythm, learning that sometimes you need to leave yourself intentionally open in order to get in an attack that matters.

Another clever aspect of the game can come from carefully positioning things so you can take advantage of a cruel rule. You see, every time a player kills an opposing unit, they get to take a Morale cube from that player. Get your opponent to 0 Morale cubes and you win. Simple, right? Except that it can (and will) play out where you’re exchanging cubes at times. Got a unit that is about to snuff it? If your unit kills a unit AND gets defeated himself in the same action, both units get removed. But, no one exchanges a cube. How does this help, you wonder? Well, it is a way to avoid losing your final cube. And, more importantly, the game also can end when a player has no valid targets to attack. Automatic victory to the other side. I end my turn knocking off your unit and, even if I have less Morale, if you have no valid targets left I will win. Yes, it has happened. Yes, I was the one on the winning side of that twist of fate.CARL (it did happen, David did win, and it was an evil twist) Even when you have no prayer of victory via Morale, you can work to position them into a stalemate.

Dice are rolled after the Action phase. This allows you to have the rhythm in the game, because you can always see what the other play might do before they can execute it, and then find out if you can trigger something to prevent it, stall it, or defend it. From an offensive standpoint, it can certainly feel frustrating at times because you might get that perfect roll which is negated by a lucky minimal roll on the other side of the table. But hey, the game is short and if the battle was all offense, it’d be 5-minute Table Battles instead (which would still be fun, but not in the same thinky, crunchy way)

I do enjoy the minimalist aesthetic of the game. It is function over form, and it works for what this game seeks to provide (and let’s be honest, art would work to restrict the scope of the game, as it would be budget-friendly to have units all look the same, etc. rather than leave an open playground. The lack of art makes the game affordable, too, for the price you’ll pay on this. And the game doesn’t need the art. I like the design, and delight when a card has some historical flavor to pass along to the player.

I want more. The battles have a card which gives a few sentences of summary about the battle, but I want more. So much more. Give me a scenario book! Let me have a page of Tom Russell writing on each battle (one of my favorite things in Great Heathen Army is that scenario book and the historical background contained in there). Make it something I can download on their website, if necessary, as a benefit to those who crave more battle background (complete with Further Reading recommendations, if you don’t mind!). What does this have to do with the game itself? Nothing, really. It provides a minimalist backdrop for the conflict, keeping in line with the design of the game. But more than once I’ve wanted to know more upon playing a battle.

It isn’t a frequent thing, but there can be times when your rolls are absolute garbage. “I need anything 3+” and you roll all 1-2. It happens. It sucks. Especially when your opponent rolls a perfect response, loading up to unleash upon you without mercy. It will happen. It will suck. However, the good thing is this game is supposed to be fast. If the dice hate you? Play out the loss, and then either switch sides for a rematch or move to a new scenario. The game is fast. Don’t cry foul over the randomness that will sometimes happen. More often than not, you’ll be able to do at least something with your rolls, and that’s part of the fun is figuring out the best way to make do with what you rolled.

Final Thoughts

Tom Russel, to date, has a habit of proving me woefully wrong. Not just with his own game designs, mind you, but even across the Hollandspiele catalog as a whole. So often I’ve had a rough first encounter with one of their games that, after future plays (and sometimes reflection), I begin to see where I was the issue rather than the game itself. There’s a wonderful brilliance in the designs which opens up to the player upon return visits, and that’s a depth that is simply lacking in a lot of games I’ve played in the past. My first gut feeling with Table Battles was lukewarm at best, and a lot of that was a result of the first scenario and its limitations. It was a long, drawn-out affair with a ton of Screening going on to extend the play time. The second was a little more flexible in die usage, but still long. Since then? The game is fast, fun, and furious. Those opening scenarios laid the framework for what was to come after, and it is elegant, brilliant, and a game I could play with nearly anyone (the exception being someone like my wife who is averse to dice. She claims allergies or some such nonsense…)

This game, perhaps more than any other game I have played to date, has an undercurrent of rhythm. The optimal move is not always the obvious move, and a lot of times it has less to do with what is best for you and is the best based on what your opponent is set up to do (or counter). Triggering an attack that they will Screen, forcing them to “lose” an action on the next turn, so they have to get that ideal roll of double 5’s onto that card is a valid strategy. It can open up the door for your other troops to get in some undefended attacks, whittling away at their forces. The game is a true battle of attrition, as sometimes NOT placing a die on your troop is the right move, taking the incoming hit without a forced use of Reaction so you can strike back harder. More than any other game I’ve played, this is a game about reading the board, and the exact situation, and making your decisions based on that. Trying to get clever and plan long-term, or even playing with your head down and ignoring the fluctuating situation, is a recipe for disappointment and disaster in this one.

What that does is keep players engaged at all times. What your opponent does on their turn matters as much as what you are doing, so being aware of what they CAN do and where they are trying to set up is vital. Reading the now is key, and that makes this game really fun for a 10-20 minute affair where you’re trying to read the ebb and flow of the battle to land that hit which secures the victory on your side of things. With a handful of expansions (four of them already, and it sounds like Hollandspiele is shooting to release 2 per year going forward) and some C3i scenarios (I have 2 scenarios from that which we’ll be exploring sooner than later!) to explore, there’s plenty of historical room to play around in. And honestly, I can’t wait to play every single scenario.

However…

I am an impatient person, Tom. Where’s my Campaigns of King Alfred? Where are the Crusades? Conquests of Charlemagne? Attila the Hun’s Assaults? At the very least, give me a Hastings and an Agincourt battle. There, I’ve said it. I want more Medieval, and not just the late-era ones already in our hands.

Rating

I’d give Table Battles four out of five swords. If it was a longer game, it wouldn’t be nearly so successful with what it sets out to do, but for the span of time a game takes, this is a perfect game to play at the start of an evening, after a longer game, or between games while waiting on others to finish, etc. There’s a ton of design space and potential for this to grow, and my wallet is going to hate that unlimited growth possibility.