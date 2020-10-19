Review of Julius Caesar

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all my content linked here. And you can follow me on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! My aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. There are two primary reasons I wanted to start blogging about my wargaming experience: as a relatively new wargamer coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to me and I hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. Second, I have a very strong preference for games set in the Medieval period or earlier – although that isn’t where I’ll exclusively play, it is what I will focus on more than anything else. So I am glad you discovered this blog, and I hope you stick around for future posts!

Game Information

Designer: Grant Dalgliesh and Justin Thompson

Artist: Karin Chakroum and Mark Churms

Publisher: Columbia Games

Players: 2

Play Time: 120 Minutes

Julius Caesar is a two-player game, depicting the later Roman civil wars (49-45 BC). The forces of Caesar are pitted against those of Pompey.

From the publisher:

Julius Caesar brings the drama of the Roman Civil War to life. Players take control of the legions of Caesar or Pompey and fight to rule Rome as Emperor.

From the Designer:

Julius Caesar is a card driven block game. You use cards to Move, levy or play an Event. 13 victory point Towns or Cities are depicted on the 17″x 33″ (43 x 84 cm) game board of the Mediterranean. Take command of Caesar’s Veteran Legions or Pompey sprouting Young Legions around the Mediterranean. You decide how best to defend or conquer the Republic. With endless possibilities at your disposal this game will keep your adrenaline pumping. The only question I have for you, the game player, is, are you ready to prove that you deserve to be Emperor of Rome? Come prove it on the game board!

My Thoughts

The game is accessible. It has a fairly intuitive system, with the biggest snag probably coming from wrapping your head around amphibious movement. The map is point-to-point, and combat is fluid and engaging with some meaningful decisions. This is a game that is taught with relative ease to most gamers, regardless of whether they have played many Wargames prior to trying Julius Caesar. This gives the game a nice, broad appeal and made it easy to try with others beyond my usual opponent. Not only is it easily taught, but it was universally enjoyed.

I love the fog of war that blocks provide, at least in concept. Carl seems to think he had everything memorized on what blocks were where, and he sure seemed to have a leg up on his competition the last time we played this. Because there’s a heavy limitation on what blocks can be mustered where, it does get to be a little less like guesswork I suppose, but I’m dumb enough to forget the composition of an army that I just attacked on the previous turn. So I genuinely like the effect that the blocks provide, even though it rarely worked in my favor, which is part of what I am excited about exploring in other Columbia titles.

There’s something fun about “bidding” your card to see who goes first each turn. There’s the tension that accompanies the need to go first (see the next point) at times to execute your plans, as you need to weigh that with how much you might need those extra muster points with the lower movement values. Even more important come the God-based cards which have powerful, game-altering abilities on them. Those are incredibly powerful to play, but if both players bid one they are both cancelled and you each essentially lose that turn (which amounts to 4% of the game sacrificed in a single moment). That is quite the tension to decide when to play those, trying to read when your opponent might play one – or expect you to play one – in order to either fire yours off successfully or to stop theirs. Assuming they even have one.

Going first is powerful, particularly because of an important rule regarding “sticky” units. See, if I move in to attack your location with 2 blocks, that means when it is your turn you have to leave at least 2 units at that location. A clever foe can use this to their advantage, blocking movement out of an area in order to prevent the additional spread. However, there’s the benefit of going second in being able to move in units to reinforce the battle, allowing you to react to a move of aggression (provided you have units close enough to do so)

I do like the battle system in the game, with the different letter class of units, and the dice rolled being tied to the unit strength. It is a pretty fun and elegant system, with a lot of potential for some interesting battles where things hinge on a key die roll or two. The fact that it can’t go on forever is also a good idea, as it limits the time the aggressor has to whittle down their foes before being pushed back (for now).

Like any game with randomness, it can rear its ugly head. Bad die rolls. Bad card draws. Both of those can severely impact the game in defiance of the odds. We’ve seen it happen. And boy, did I have some great powerful cards, but those don’t let you move (unless the text says otherwise) or muster – something that came back to haunt me at the conclusion of a very early loss as the Romans against Carl. Even when you choose everything right, it can still go horribly wrong. This is something you get used to (somewhat) in Wargaming, and usually if you play enough times that evens out along the curve. But there’s some potential, especially when branching out to a more Euro-focused player, for there to be some extreme frustration.

Can I give it a negative here simply because I have failed to win a game of Julius Caesar across all my plays? No? Okay, well, I’m listing myself as a negative. Clearly the block wargame system is a challenge for me to do well with!

Carl’s Thoughts

My thoughts come after two plays. Once as Western Rome, and once as Eastern Rome.

I have to say a rulebook that is only eight pages is a welcome sight. It also may be an indication of a game that may wear out its welcome. I don’t believe that as many games from one of my favorite publishers have rules that range from four to 16 pages and everything in between. This game is easy to learn, but you will be referencing the rules during your first play to make sure you follow the order of operations.

In addition to being relatively short, the rules do follow the flow of what you need to know while the game progresses. That is nice as there are few, if any, ideas that are referenced in one part of the rules but are actually described twenty sections later (I’m looking at you Fields of Fire).

Part of what I found important with this game is knowing when to strike. Sometimes attacking is worth it just to get information on what occupies a particular spot.

Strategic withdrawals (retreating) can be used to minimize negative consequences. In this regard there are interesting tactical options of how to deal with different encounters. Attacking in force is not necessarily the best course of action. In this sense, the game does have more depth than other games. It is not operational, but all out assaults are not necessarily the way to approach encounters with thine enemy.

The block system, and block wargames in general, allows for an element of Fog of War. This is something that I greatly appreciate. It also has limited utility in this game until you move to the variable setup option.

With that option the starting units are still the same, but their placement is not dictated by the game. This is important as even though months had passed since we last played, I had a basic idea of what was on each starting space on the board.

There are two ways to win. Stay the course and make it to the end and whomever has the most victory points wins.

Or capture 10 points worth of cities.

I believe both of our games were won by the sudden victory condition. I don’t remember the exact order of events that lead up to victory, but holding a city with one point can be the difference between continuing to play or losing. This is important as David in our last game captured two of my leaders and had them as trophies. This did not offset things when I got ten city points. It is easy to get caught up in grand schemes to move on cities worth points that are not occupied. It may be better to focus on cities within reach. More plays may provide greater insights. This will touch on my final thoughts – there are other games I’d rather play that need multiple plays to understand all of the nuances. Read my final thoughts for more info on that.

I have no idea why Cleopatra is in the game as a leader, other than someone who can camp out in Alexandria to score the Eastern Empire city points. Low attack, minimal steps, all in all a disappointment.

Final Thoughts

Fog of war can be a wonderful thing. The uncertainty of what it is you are being threatened by, even if you just saw the dang things a minute ago, adds an extra layer of excitement and tension to a game. It was one of the things I enjoyed about playing Sekigahara – although that has its restrictive limitations based on needing the right cards to actually deploy troops into battle – and I equally enjoy that fog of war here in Julius Caesar. There’s a lot of good about the system as a whole, and I genuinely love that Columbia Games has an entire lineup of block wargames to explore.

Because in spite of everything I enjoy about Julius Caesar, I ultimately wished it had just a little more. A little more variety with multiple scenarios. A little more variety in the valuable points on the map to target. While the results of our plays never went quite the same way (thank you, evil dice rolls), the problem with Julius Caesar was that it simply wasn’t going to be the sort of game we’d push to get to the table again and again. Did we enjoy it? Absolutely. Would we play it again if asked? 100%, I’d not hesitate to sit down and play it again. And that is the ultimate takeaway on the game.

Julius Caesar is a gateway drug, leading deeper into the Columbia Games catalog. Hammer of the Scots is likely to get played soon. I know Carl has at least one of the more modern warfare games sitting on his shelf. And I’m genuinely excited to try those. I want to pick up and explore Wizard Kings, a game my wife probably would be more willing to play because it is a fantasy theme. This game did exactly what it needed to, gave us some enjoyable plays to get us hooked on the idea of trying out others. Because the things we want more of, well, those are signs that we wanted to have more depth and variability to explore here because we did, genuinely, enjoy the plays.

Carl’s Final Thoughts

My final thoughts mirror what David has shared. I believe the step loss aspect of blocks when Columbia Games first introduced this system was novel and new. All of the games David and I have played that came out after this game leaves Julius Caesar feeling like it hasn’t aged well. Some of the things it tries to accomplish are done as well with traditional hex and counter games such as Multi-Man Publishing’s Standard Combat Series.

Overall the game was a good stepping stone into the world of war games, as David says above. The reality is that I find other games that have been played since that first experience to outshine Julius Caesar. For me it is a good game. I have others that are great games. I don’t have enough space to store a good game due to my circumstances, there are already too many great games on my shelves.

We have other Columbia Games block games to try, as well as several games from other publishers. I know that the rules are more complex for some of the other games such as Hammer of the Scots and Eastfront. We will see how those fare. I’m hopeful as I like the general system. I just need more “meat on the bone.”

David’s Rating

This is a great introductory game, perfect to rope newer players into playing a Wargame of decent length with an easy to understand system. However, there are other great games serving that purpose in a shorter play time, and with more variety than this offers. Three out of five swords, the game is a solid title, and makes us want to explore more of the Columbia Block Wargames out there.