Insights and Impressions for War of the Worlds: France

David here with a solitaire impressions post!

I’ve got a small soft spot for Dan Verssen Games, as the very first post on Swords and Chit happened to be a review of Field Commander: Alexander – a game I enjoyed greatly yet wished for something a little more in terms of variety to encounter. It was a linear progression, moving from here and taking down X objectives on the way to Y before time runs out. The only variance came from the makeup of units dropping into enemy ranks, and the replay would come in possibly having different armies to fight and different commands getting executed by them as you move – along with a fair number of optional changes per scenario to tweak the difficulty.

Enter War of the Worlds. This one has some strong variety in the box, with units deploying in one of three locations and then potentially moving around the map and laying waste to parts of France. Yes, this is more of what I wanted, something that gives me a goal to work toward but also things to react to along the way. My plans can be ruined at a moment’s notice, not from an inability to roll well enough to actually move during my turn, but because there’s an increasing threat that I need to beat back and, well, my guys are going to drop like flies in the face of a strong enemy. As the country is destroyed, my resources deplete and thus making it more of a challenge to claw back toward success from the jaws of defeat. At least in theory.

See, my first play didn’t quite go that poorly. The enemy kept deploying in the same part of the map, and when it came time to move or act – they would usually move to a new location, so nothing really was destroyed beyond the first area of the map. Had they spread more aggressively across several fronts, my scoring could have dropped quickly and theirs raised a little faster. As a whole, it felt like a game that walked along a knife’s edge, and every fall went my way when it mattered. Sure, I lost battles, but in almost every battle I was able to take 1-2 down with me to make their effectiveness a little lower. I was never fully in command of the game – I think that would be nearly impossible – but their late-game reinforcements game in too little too late to stop my momentum.

So what are some of my initial thoughts, and lessons learned, from my first play of this solitaire game? Let’s dive right on into those:

Insight #1 – The stands for the standees, quite frankly, are garbage

Let’s kick it off with the thing I really hated about the game: getting things into those stands. Oh my gosh was it an exercise in frustration, because the lips of the stands bend inward and need to be pried open to get anything inserted. There are far too few of the stands to just get everything in there and leave them in stands, but I did discover that I can use a new thing going in to “push out” what is currently in the stand, letting it rotate in without any additional frustration. Euro gamers talk about games being fiddly, referring to a game with lots of parts and pieces. I imagine many of them would look at this and say it is as fiddly as can be, since you’ll frequently be changing what is in the stands at any given time based upon the map. Of course, you could easily just lay the things down on the boards and skip the stands altogether, playing with them as counters rather than standees. And because it is a solitaire game, who cares about the board presence, right?

Insight #2: Chaos reigns

If you like to plan things out perfectly, this game will disappoint you (almost) every step of the way. From the random events in the deck to the die rolls (3 green, 2 yellow, and 1 red side for the distribution) which happen frequently to determine more than just battle outcomes, to the movement and action patterns of the alien machines in battle – almost everything is done via imperfect information. The only thing you can really count on consistently is how much funding you’ll get per round (assuming you calculate it at the start of the round, because it can decrease after the Martians take their turns of devastation) and how many points you might be able to get – assuming the aliens don’t do a whole lot of unexpected burninating of the countryside. Even when rolling what should be a 3-in-6 chance of hitting, you’ll roll everything but green time and again sometimes – and there will be times when the Martians have that 1-in-6 chance of destroying you and they succeed. It happens. The key is in how you regroup and react to all of the chaos, adapting as things change from turn-to-turn.

Insight #3: Cavalry is king

In a game where chaos reigns, as noted above, having the ability to manipulate the unexpected can be a refreshing breath of fresh air. Enter the Cavalry. One of the coolest things they allow is for you to redirect the movement of an adjacent alien wave. Are they about to move into the territory full of your troops and refugees? Well, that Cavalry can say “nope” and push them into a different location. It can also be really useful to protect a territory on the verge of destruction, keeping the Martians out, or help protect one that is really vital and strong for production. They also can allow you to pay for battle plan tokens to use in combat, either random draws or ones of your choosing (at a higher cost) which can be extremely invaluable at leveling the playing field in combat. Honestly, while most money is spent on the guns needed to battle the machines…the real star is the cavalry.

Insight #4: Refugees are a mini-game within the game

A small piece of the game with potential for a big impact is the presence of Refugee tokens. During the round, the Martians are likely to do something that generates some number of refugees in the area. You then have the human player turn to be able to move any player pieces a single space and, well, there are a few ports on the map where you can move refugees toward and attempt to have them sail away for a nice VP per refugee that escapes. There’s a few issues, though. First, you roll few every refugee to see if they get onto the ship successfully. Then you roll once to see if the ship gets away without a chase or if you get to do a naval battle against at least one enemy unit. And, well, most of that is the alien activates, and then you move all remaining ships one space toward the bottom – hoping they survive to escape. Each one that escapes nets you a point, but if destroyed they don’t. Also, any time an Martian tripod ends the Martian Action Phase on a map space with a Refugee, they capture them all for a 1VP per Refugee on the other side. They are free points (sometimes), and a key way to advance in points for both sides and therefore not to be ignored.

Insight #5: There’s a lot of map, but only a few key points to focus upon

At first glance, there are a lot of territories dividing up the map. If you’re defending all of this terrain, you’re going to need a massive army, right? And the first round hits, and you realize how little you can purchase and the dread sets in more. But realistically, there are 3 spawn points and a total of 5 possible waves (2 begin the game on the map) which can spawn in one of those three points. Unless you are extremely unlucky, you can focus in on one or two key parts of the board to try and ward off the incoming invasion. I lucked out and the first three waves all spawned at the same exact location, and by the time Wave 4 came out, well, I was a turn away from victory which pushed me past the threat of the 5th and final wave. I’d say a grand total of 4 territories were essential battlegrounds in the game, and so it wasn’t too bad to focus in my efforts effectively. Identify the key areas, and focus your defenses/offensives around those rather than trying to hold ground across the entire map.

Wrap-Up

I came into this game with tempered expectations. I had high, high hopes on Field Commander: Alexander and it fell just a little short of what I wanted it to be. So my bar on this was pretty low, allowing it to exceed those expectations. And I didn’t need to worry, the game is pretty darn good and fun, with a lot of exciting experiences to adapt to and overcome during the course of a play. It was a slightly longer experience than I wanted (which might have just been the first play), and a little more random than I probably want in a game (I’ve come to that same realization about Invaders from Dimension X!, which I’ve also enjoyed). But sometimes that chaos is exactly what you need, as it keeps you on the edge of your seat because nothing is ever truly safe.

And the randomness can also play into your favor, letting you land the unlikely string of shots that wipes an entire Wave without taking too much damage, or giving you a fortuitous event that lets you feel a little further ahead of the curve. Ultimately it boils down to a nice blend of fun and chance. You always know what you, as the player, are capable of doing and buying. You just don’t know what the enemy will do, where they will rend destruction, and even how they’ll interact during battle. I do like that there’s an actual loss condition rather than trying to last for a certain amount of time, and every round that passes takes things one step closer to a snowball that could obliterate your momentum and put it into the alien hands.

This game ultimately feels like it could go one of three ways, and you’ll never know going in which path it will takes. Sometimes it will go like my first play, where the Martians are largely ineffective in spreading out destruction and gaining their own pool of VP. Sometimes it will go the extreme opposite, where everything you do feels like it was a waste of your resources, and they curb stomp you into oblivion. And then there will be the sweet spot, where it lingers somewhere between and you have that constant tension as you try to guess the right moves to make – sometimes with agonizing results. And that play, right there, is likely where this one shines.

This game solidified Dan Verssen Games as a publisher whose solitaire titles I am genuinely excited to explore. I really enjoyed my first play of this, and have heard so much buzz about the Warfighter series as a solo game that it is only a matter of time before I check that out. I think there’s a new fantasy theming that is cross-compatible, maybe I should go check that out. I can’t hear enough good things about Pavlov’s House and Castle Itter, either. Which simply means I’ll be checking out more games from DVG going forward into the future!