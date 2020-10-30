Insights and Impressions for War of the Ring

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all our content linked here. And you can follow us on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! Our aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. As a pair of relatively new wargamers coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to us and we hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. So we are glad you discovered this blog, and hope you stick around for future posts!

Hello, this is Carl. I am a co-contributor to Swords & Chits and this is my first opportunity to provide a “solo” first impressions. David owns War of the Ring and has played it numerous times.

I’m not as eloquent as David. I hope this post comes across clearly and can help others approaching this game for the first time.

For the record I played as the Shadow. I went in somewhat blind. I made an effort at reading the rules. I say effort as rulebooks and I have a possibly unique relationship as they put me to sleep. Quickly. I morph into a breathing rock.

David did a good job explaining the rules. There were a few details that were not communicated early on. In the end it did not affect the game but did disappoint as I had some epic plans that died once or twice. Note from David: I believe the two omissions were that a Companion alone in a space could not be merely eliminated by moving a unit to their space, and that the black border was impassible terrain – both of which came into play about mid-game and were mentioned appropriately at the time.

Insight #1 – Is this a “war game”

Within the war game community there are differing opinions of what constitutes a war game. My personal belief is that there is no universal answer to this question. Everyone has their opinion. That is part of the beauty of being human.

War of the Ring is published by Ares Games. They are not known for publishing war games. War of the Ring is Tolkien high fantasy. It knows its origins and does not shy from them. In essence it is a game of good vs. evil. It has area movement, combat, and asymmetry between the different sides. For me it qualifies as a war game. If you disagree that is ok.

Insight #2 – To Hunt or Not to Hunt

Part of the game system allows the Shadow player to pre-allocated dice to the hunt for the ringbearer. The more you add, the more dice you roll when the ringbearer moves. That is a good thing.

It is, however, a double-edged sword. Dice allocated to the hunt are not available for actions during your turn. There is also a 16.67% chance you will roll an eye on a die and that goes into the hunt box anyway.

I found this to be an interesting puzzle, but I chose not to waste too much time thinking about it. The idea of just rolling as many dice as I could and dealing with whatever happened was more appealing. This strategy served me well. I did win. I will also qualify this with acknowledgement that this was my first play of the game. I had, and still have, no clear idea of good strategies. That may not matter. I know I could have done a better job of bluffing, or even double bluffing, if I had more plays under my belt.

Insight #3 – Some of Your Cards will be Garbage. Some Won’t

It was a really cool card and idea. The Balrog card. Too bad I drew this after having revealed the ringbearers in Lothlorien.

There were several other cards like this that I drew later in the game. At the same time there were others where I had David react with “what!” I’d show him the card and have some small satisfaction at his reaction. I was somewhat surprised as I would have thought he would know what each deck consisted of, but this is probably not a game that gets played more than a few times a year.

Insight #4 – Continuously Evaluate Board State

This probably seems like it should be obvious. The nature of this game is a strange hybrid of tactical and strategic. I could probably find an argument for operational as well but thankfully there were no supply lines (however laying siege to a stronghold prevents troops being recruited in that area).

More than anything this felt like a large-scale tactical game with hidden information. I’m not talking about “monster” games (although this game does have monsters) such as MMP’s Grand Tactical Series or CSS from Compass Games.

As a result, it is important to not get locked into focusing on a particular area. Yes, I wanted to raze Edoras to the ground. I could have moved additional units into that area to help toward that goal.

On the other hand, I had some cards that spawned a lot of shadow units up in the vicinity of Rivendell and the Shire. Those were much easier pickings. Move a few Nazgul in and there are three victory points. Lothlorien was also in striking distance. Shifting from an active area of the board to one where things had been inactive allowed those opportunities to be exploited.

This was also true with the rather weak position of Minas Tirith. I had been waiting for David to reinforce but that never happened. He had five troops in that location which let him take shelter in the stronghold. The fall of Minas Tirith did take time, but it fell.

Insight #5 – Corruption vs. Area Control?

I won via victory points. I was told that was typical for the shadow player. David told me after the game that he was very concerned with his corruption level. He had a hard time moving the ringbearer once in Mordor. He had burned through the rest of the companions, so could not mitigate corruption by sacrificing any of them. Apparently, it could have gone either way.

Part of me wanted to win via corruption. I’m not sure why. I was actively working toward that end when it became apparent that there were several poorly defended free people’s locations. That was what eventually lead to ensuring victory.

I don’t always play to win. I often will just do something to see what happens. This brings me to my next insight.

Insight #6 – This Game Needs Several Plays

I’m not saying this due to a burning desire to play it again every week for a month. The game is long, and like Twilight Imperium it will most likely make it to the table a couple of times a year.

What I am trying to convey is that the mechanics are straight forward. In fact, they are relatively simple. There is depth there. One play is not enough to explore all of the options that exist.

That I won on my first play was probably due to general fatigue and not overthinking anything. I played from my gut using common sense I’ve gained since starting to play war games. A friend talks about gaming at the operational level and not taking chances. If you fight, make sure you win. That was my basic strategy. That may be all the strategy needed as the shadow player. I don’t know, as I have only played the game once.

Final Thoughts

Overall War of the Ring is a good game. I like that Ares has obviously put effort into remaining as true to the original lore of Middle Earth as possible. Apparently, I was knowledgeable enough to have nerd cred after playing our game. This was due to my ability to speak about the game at a level that showed I had read The Silmarillion, The Book of Lost Tales, and The Histories of Middle Earth in addition to The Lord of the Rings.

As I said earlier, the game needs more plays to delve deeper into strategy. Other than its length it is a good gateway game into wargaming for people who enjoy the theme of Ameritrash games. There are several games within the game as well which add to the overall sense of a lot going on.

Having only played as the shadow I am also limited in my evaluation. I have not played from the side of the Free Peoples of Middle Earth. Their task seems more challenging as they have more things to account for.

I’d be lying if I said it was my favorite game ever. I actually don’t know that I can classify any game as my top favorite. This would be in my top twenty as of this writing just off of a gut check.

If you are a fan of the book you should give this game a try. It allowed me to immerse myself in Middle Earth for several hours and have a fun time. It is expensive, but chances are someone in your local gaming community has a copy. I know that in our area I am aware of several people I play games with who have it.

For me that is enough. I can play this whenever the opportunity presents itself or if I want to play, I have several people to ask.

All that is gold does not glitter,

Not all those who wander are lost;

The old that is strong does not wither,

Deep roots are not reached by the frost.



From the ashes a fire shall be woken,

A light from the shadows shall spring;

Renewed shall be blade that was broken,

The crownless again shall be king.

Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien