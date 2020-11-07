Insights and Impressions for Undaunted: North Africa

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all our content linked here. And you can follow us on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! Our aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. As a pair of relatively new wargamers coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to us and we hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. So we are glad you discovered this blog, and hope you stick around for future posts!

David

With how much we enjoyed playing Undaunted: Normandy, and with us both having ownership of a copy of Undaunted: North Africa (I’m still needing to get Normandy at some point…), we decided a few weeks ago to do a PBEM (actually, text…) of the first scenario in Undaunted: North Africa. Carl had things ready long before I did, and was all excited, asking who would be the fascists – well, I didn’t know which side that was but I had the higher roll so I was pegged to be them…and would later learn that I had Italy – and we played the game in relatively short time. The PBEM works well with this one, assuming neither of us cheats the system on revealing our initiative cards. I trust Carl enough to roll with it.

The tough thing here is, well, one play didn’t get us to tinker with vehicles yet. So I know there’s something more to talk about in this one – which will inevitably end up being covered in a review of the game – but it takes away a potential talking point here from first impressions. And that’s fine, the first scenario eases new players in and shows Undaunted veterans some of the differences between this game and the previous Normandy title. Let’s just say it feels as different already, like going from playing Commands & Colors: Ancients to playing Napoleonics. It looks and feels the same but at the same time, it feels like so much more has been added and integrated to enhance the core system.

And that, dear readers, is a very good thing.

Carl

As David says we need more plays. We typically shoot for five prior to doing the actual review. This is true with the Undaunted series as different units are introduced over the course of play.

This game builds on the original, and that is noticeable. More shall be revealed below!

Insight #1: Asymmetric is the name of the new game

Yes, you already had that to an extent in some of the Normandy scenarios. Case in point, one side gets the Machine Gunner earlier in the progression, and then the same holds true when Snipers come around. Not every scenario in Normandy is a 1:1 replication in deck composition, much less starting setup. However, the asymmetry is taken to a whole new level in North Africa already. My bold Italians are seeking to replicate much of the early scenario objective goals from Normandy: explore tiles and gain Control via Riflemen. These tiles, however, have buildings or vehicles placed on them to represent the VP value of controlling said title. Enter asymmetry. The British side is setting out to DESTROY those tile features for that same VP value. I claim that 2 VP and then he destroys it, well, I lose that 2 VP and he gains it instead. Only, I can’t get it back. So the clock is ticking for one side to venture out and control enough regions before the options dwindle. And let me tell you, I absolutely love that alteration of approach and the tension it brings to the experience.

Insight #2: Deck Management reigns supreme

One thing that didn’t change in this version is the importance of managing your deck effectively. The more copies of a card in the deck, the more often you’ll draw that card. It sounds simple, and in practice it really is simple, to a point. But then you explore a few tiles and get some Fog of War cards placed into your hand. You know what is worse than not drawing the card you want to play? Drawing a bunch of Fog of War cards in one go to really constrict what you are able to do in the game. Every unit has a beneficial role they can play, although some of them fade in importance as the game progresses. Effective deck management includes doing things like thinning out some Fog of War cards, and thinning out cards from your deck once you no longer need that Scout quite as often. It is easy to add, add, add to the deck and, well, every card added decreases the odds of drawing that exact card (unless you’re pumping in copies of the needed card).

Insight #3: Plan ahead and know your plan won’t survive contact with the enemy

Planning is important. It is clear from the start what you need to do, and how both sides are layered onto the map. It is easy to look at things and determine “I need to do this, this, and this” and start working yourself along that path. But your opponent has plans, too, and they are opposing plans. Meaning what you want to do, they don’t want to see you succeed at. Want to move Rifleman A to tile 14? Well, layers of fire might have you losing cards at inopportune times or make you spend a card to unsuppress the unit. Thinning your deck? They might use a Scout or two to add some Fog of Wars in there to slow down your effectiveness. And, even more than that, in this version the British might just destroy that objective you wanted to Control. So while you definitely want a plan – even if it is to successfully pin the enemy by using heavy fire – don’t expect it to remain unchanged…unless you want to stubbornly cling to your original ideas.

Insight #4: Help, help, I’m being suppressed!

Bloody gunners! One of the most effective maneuvers they possess is to lay down suppressive fire on an enemy unit. Why is this one important? They roll four dice. Yes, four. Consider that two of your primary troops, the Scout and the Rifleman, each attack with a single die. The Gunner is better at attacking, sure, but still rolls only two to attack. Opt to suppress instead, and you have a 50% better chance of rolling a die with the result you need. Suppression flips their token, making it so the next card used to activate their unit only flips that unit. Do they need to move and control to take an objective? Suppressing the unit makes it highly likely that they’ll need a minimum of two turns to accomplish that. Yes, it is a short term damage, but it has a better success rate AND is almost as devastating in the moment as a successful attack. This is especially useful if going second in the round, as you lose the opportunity to destroy the matching card in their hand (if they have one), and depending on how soon that discard pile will be reshuffled, your attack could potentially do nothing to stop them on their next activation.

Insight #5: The house always wins – become the house

One of the key things to consider comes from your initial decision on which card to bid for initiative. Like Undaunted: Normandy, whomever holds the initiative from the previous round wins the tiebreaker for going first. It turns a Fog of War card into a viable bid, as if both players bid that you’re still going first. It forces the other player to bid high, and to guess high on what they need to bid, in order to go first when it becomes essential to their plans. Perhaps most important, going first means your Fire action is even more deadly when it hits – if they have that unit’s card in hand, it is removed from their hand first. Suddenly that 3-card plan for the turn has turned into a 2-card plan, costing them 33% of the available actions on that turn. It hurts. Trust me, I’ve been on the wrong side of this far too often and I can vouch for one thing: you want to keep that initiative as much as possible, even if you never plan on attacking the enemy units.

Change in Scale – Carl

I did not feel the need to add to what David said above. It is VERY important to understand that each troop token in this game is a single soldier. In Normandy it was a unit. It could come back if removed from the board.

Unlike in Normandy, if a token leaves the board, it’s gone from that mission. It is not coming back.

David mentioned that as the LRDG (British) you often get VP for blowing up buildings. This can be done by certain units such as engineers and sabouters. In the first scenario you have one engineer. The need to guard and protect units becomes very important.

This holds true for vehicle operators for both sides as well. Only certain troops can drive a tank, or an anti-armor vehicle.

So the range of tactics available is much wider in this game. There are tough choices. There are too many things that need to get done to ensure victory. This game is more about hedging one’s bets. Where do I lay down suppressive fire? There may be two, or more, valid targets.

This also makes the choice of objectives to pursue important. Is that weakly defended structure the Itallians have already taken control of a better target, or getting into a firefight over a two point objective which, if they capture it, wins them the scenario. Destroying either prevents the win. Which one provides better odds?

Wrap-Up

It is funny, I had no interest in playing the Undaunted series prior to Carl forcing it upon me. From the first play, though, I found that I absolutely loved the game. It is a fast-playing game, and it has such a wonderful integration of a deckbuilding mechanic (one of my favorite mechanics in a board game long before I found wargames) to provide a fast, seamless experience. It was everything I wanted in a game, and it remains one of the titles I want to pull out and play time and again as we’re able to (we WILL get through all of the scenarios in the game) and that one game was enough to get me excited about the 2021 release of the Reinforcements expansion. I love me a solo mode.

Enter North Africa. It was like thinking plain vanilla ice cream is the best thing ever, until you try it with some chocolate sauce on top. North Africa adds the chocolate sauce, providing more of what I already loved in the game and expanding it in ways that enhances the experience. I fully expect the vehicles to be the proverbial cherry on top, but already I am enamoured with the destruction of objectives instead of controlling them for one side in the conflict. This creates a new layer of tension that I crave in the game. Rather than a projected firefight over a key territory, it becomes a game of defending that key space while trying to grab enough of the other locations before victory is impossible. And I can only imagine how much fun it would be to play as the British, tasked with destruction and playing the aggressor. Carl One engineer in scenario one…

It is difficult to determine what, exactly, to compare the Undaunted series with. There aren’t any games like it that I’ve played, and it is such an accessible series that I could teach it to anyone. It fits perfectly as a game to open up a game day, to finish one out, or to pull out and play a series of scenarios in succession to fill the evening. Bottom line, this is on a very, very short list of games that I crave the next play. It isn’t just a “oh, we should eventually revisit Twilight Struggle” sort of approach, but rather a “how can I make it so we play this very, very soon” mentality. Hopefully I’ll be able to report back later this year after convincing my wife to try the game, sharing how much she enjoyed the same struggles and tensions that I adore in the Undaunted series…

Carl

The Undaunted titles are what many of my wargaming friends call hidden gems. Some would argue they are not “true” wargames. This comes down to what you consider to constitute war, and wargames in general.

For fans of the historical simulation aspect of wargames this is not going to be a good fit. To me it is a war game as it is an abstraction of tactical combat that is driven by playing cards from one’s hand. It is no different than other Card Driven Games on the market in that sense.

It’s twist, and the gemstone beauty, is in the deckbuilding. If I go to a game day (post COVID-19) and see a friend who I have played other deckbuilders with looking for a game, we can both get our fix. I feel confident I could teach this to my nephews and they would be competitive once they picked up the mechanics.

The easiest way to describe this is as a gateway wargame. I look forward to more in the series.