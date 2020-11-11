Insights and Impression: Enemy Action: Ardennes

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all our content linked here. And you can follow us on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

As a pair of relatively new wargamers coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to us and we hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming.

David here with another Insights & Impressions post, this time following a solitaire play of Enemy Action: Ardennes. Carl, the other half of Swords and Chit, isn’t really much of a solitaire gamer, so when he pushed for me to borrow and play this because of his enjoyment of the game – well, I sat up and paid attention. After all, those endorsements do not come often from him, as he’d rather play a game against people than try it solo (and I feel the same, but I’m also not opposed to trying a game on my own!). This one sat on my shelf for weeks before I finally pulled it out. I’ll be honest, the long rulebook intimidated the crap out of me. Seeing one for each method of play: two player, and one for each solo option – was equally daunting. But I was told the German Solo was the way to learn the game, and so into that rulebook I dove.

And then a week later, I dove again. And then a third time. Gosh, are rulebooks always this hard to get through? Maybe I just need to set up the board. Are there supposed to be pieces beyond the eastern side of the map? I mean, it is really big, and everything is like within 10 hexes of this edge. What cards go where with what? Okay, I think it’s set up, and now let’s try the rules.

No? Okay, let’s play a round and look things up as needed. One turn in, need the table cleared so pick it all up. I have some idea of things…maybe? Next week, pull it back out and try again.

And finally, at that point, I played the short short short scenario. The one-day scenario, trying to either get a unit adjacent to the river or capture 8 VP of points. I watched a video the night before, well, part of it, and the guy was aggressively spending cards in battle to draw more chits and blasting holes. But no, my chit draws are terrible and my attacks fall flat. And then I can’t draw a blue chit to save my life. And it all looks horribly lost – until I see that one chance. That one series of card plays that could save it all. Two card actions later, a single unit moves adjacent to the river, travelling down the only path possible and just barely making it. Victory.

Phew.

Carl

It’s been six to seven months since I last played Enemy Action:Ardennes. So my comments in this one will be based on what I remember, which is fairly complete all things considered.

I played this shortly after moving, during the early stages of the COVID pandemic in the US. Early on businesses had closed and we were doing a reasonably good job of containment. I already had the game, it was designed for solo play, so I thought I’d give it a try.

I’ll echo David’s comments on the rules. They were dense. This was my first foray into operational games. I learn best by making mistakes with others. Here I was with this behemoth of a game on our dining room table (I know, there are larger games out there) and I was often at a loss of where to begin, despite having read the rules.

I’ll add more comments in the insights below, but the above gives an idea of how my experience with the game started.

Well, let’s clean it up and ruminate on my thoughts…

Insight #1: The Player Aids are a godsend

No, not Grant & Alexander – although they do incredible work. I’m talking about the player aids included inside the box for this game. This play would have taken at least another hour had I been required to flip through that massive rulebook frequently to check on what chits said, what cards meant, etc. There are several player aids specifically used in the German Solo Game and, well, they are outstanding. Have them handy, make use of them, and thank Compass for providing them. Every game publisher should take note: there’s no reason your game should not come with good player aids. Every time I need to grab a rulebook to see what I can do, or what the sequence of play is, etc. is a blow against the player experience. A great player aid allows me to bypass that step, except in cases where a full detailed description or explanation is needed.

Carl

The player aids are helpful. They are very helpful. Going into this as my first “big” hex and counter game, and an operational one at that, and I still found myself continuously referencing the rulebook.

I over complicated things for myself. Slight variations in wording between rules, player aids, and my ability to jump to this level of war gaming combined to make my play of this arduous. I don’t remember the exact count, but I believe I reset this game at least four or five times before deciding to just plow ahead and learn from my mistakes.

Insight #2: The board is busy as a bee

One of the first things I noticed when looking at the board was just how much stuff they crammed into the hexes. You have a hex number. Terrain types. Advance and retreat paths the AI will use. Priority numbers for the AI. VP for certain territories. All of that combines to provide a ton of information and it is pretty high overload for the visual appearance. Thankfully, most of that you can tune out until it becomes relevant – terrain for movement and combat chits, the numbers for setup, and everything else for AI situations as they arise. It is the same sort of feeling I had the first time I played Pixel Tactics, where every card has 5 different colored bars to represent what it does depending on where/how it is played. At first it feels like too much, but once you get going the excess fades into the background as you learn to focus on what is relevant at the moment.

Carl

My background is in science and engineering. The board was overwhelming to an extent, but it was also fascinating to take it all in and let my mind run it through what I call the internal blender.

Most situations in life are best approached with enough information to make intelligent decisions. I thrive on information. The map provides that. This is also a godsend for me as I dispise playing a game solo by just playing two hands. I get invested in one side or the other and that skews how I play the less favored side. This map and the way the solo game is implemented take care of that. I cannot thank John H. Butterfield enough for providing this as part of the game.

Insight #3: It’s not the size of the hand you play, it is how you use them

My first turn that I played, before the game needed to be put away for a week, I was extremely conservative in playing cards to assist in battle. I held things back, maximizing the number of activations I would get instead of trying to really break through in battle. It was probably dumb luck that I had some decent chit draws (see the next insight) to force some retreats and get some good momentum under my belt. In the week between sessions, I watched a video which talked through some of the first day and he used several cards in combat, drawing the maximum chits in battle each time to obliterate the opposition. So I tried that same tactic and, well, it didn’t go well at all. In fact, it put me into a crunch for actions, realizing that my deck and hand were the timer for that calendar day. Suddenly I had only a few possible activations remaining and nothing to show for it. Great.

Carl

By the end of my play of EE:A I was much more comfortable with the cards and their layout. There is a lot of information, and there are different uses for the card that activate different portions of it.

Overall I remember trying to do a bit of everything along the front. This was not the wisest idea. A friend has since told me (greatly simplified) that tactical games are about managing chaos. Operational games are about managing logistics, and hedging your bets to help guarantee success. There is a portion of the initial front where this is possible. There actually may be two. Anything outside of that is a risk that is better avoided.

It’s been a long time since I’ve played this, but I believe with the experience I’ve gained since that first play of the short scenario I would probably do much better. Flanking the enemy, prioritizing objectives, if you can think of it I probably messed it up on that first play.

Insight #4: Understand What “Operational” Games are and Work Up to Them

Decades of video games, followed by years of dueling board games, taught me the right approach is rush up and hit things with your best shot. Mash the attack until the enemy buckles before the prowess of your flurry of attacks, or you lose. Well, the past few months have been a collective string of shocking lessons when playing games at a more operational level. See, sometimes the right answer is not to go for the fierce attack. Nor is it necessarily to turtle up and protect the ground you hold. Rather there’s a fine balance to be walked here, keeping key areas intact while trying to gain vital progress forward. And sometimes that progress is more like a crawl than anything else, as was seen in my play of this one. I tried the big attacks and failed spectacularly. It wasn’t until the calendar day neared its end that I reconsidered my approach for the better, seeing that there was a bridge I could cross and only needed to push back a single enemy force two spaces in order to have an open path toward my ultimate objective – and up to three activations I could use in that same part of the map. I’m still growing, and operational games require more than just a mindless march toward an objective or two. Had the scenario been longer, my approach probably would have changed. This game does it right in having several playable scenarios of varying length, allowing the player to ease in at their own pace – one day turned out to be just about right to get the experience I needed without the grueling commitment to a long slog. I’ll let Carl make some suggestions on good operational titles to start with, although the two that come to mind as the best so far (for me) are Supply Lines of the American Revolution: The Northern Theater 1775-1777 and Nevsky: Teutons and Rus in Collision 1240-1242.

Carl

This probably sounds like a no brainer. I had the video game background that David talks about but mine was more of the adventure game and try to discover every little secret. Given unlimited time, that works.

Add a timer to the mix, such as one day, and this approach goes sideways.

And this comes back to what David says above. The game had a victory condition. I started with victory points as I understood that type of scoring mechanism from my formative gaming years playing euro style games. I was eventually able to punch through the line, but I had suffered substantial losses from attempting unfavorable attacks along the entire front (those damn allied forces in the north).

Eventually I threw in the towel after seeing that winning by holding scoring cities was not going to work based on what forces I had left. By throwing in the towel I’m saying I tried to go for the river. Switching goals two-thirds of the way into an operational game is not a plan for success.

In hindsight, again adding additional experience, I can see that both options are valid to attempt. For the point locations it requires a particular playstyle that hedges things in your favor. For the river, it is creating a spearhead and driving it forward, with enough forces in tow to divert or delay the enemy.

Insight #5 – The chit draw system is interesting and refreshing

I’m trying to be nice here, because it was also extremely frustrating for me. To have situations where I have nearly quadrupled the force and pull 6-8 chits, only to deal it one hit and take 1-2 myself is beyond irritating. Seeing chits needing a 9:1 ratio to get the best side effects has my mind blown, but that is because the force sizes are relatively small to begin with, movement is restricted early on, etc. So while I enjoy a diceless combat, the random pull of that chit can be equally devastating and mind-boggling in how it works so well against you. Not to mention my fluke where the last 3 chits in the bag ended up being the three blue ones…had I managed to draw one sooner, some of the mid-round battles could have swung better in my favor. So, ultimately, I think it adds an interesting dimension – one that you can work on tailoring your forces favorably toward – to the combat. However, if you’re looking for a system that minimizes luck, well, this isn’t that. You can go in with that 9:1 ratio force, but if you never draw a chit comparing force size than it means absolutely nothing. And watching the extra chit pulls take away hits…that’s the worst feeling in the game.

Carl

This was the most magical part of the game for me. This game is responsible for me falling in love with this activation mechanism to the point where I pay extra attention to games that use chit pull systems. There are games that were solely purchased based on an interesting theatre combined with a chit pull mechanic. Several I have tried solo and found them to be the only real soloable games that I enjoy.

And that is saying a lot. David will be the first to tell you I am not a fan of solo games. Enemy Action: Ardennes is one of a few that I can count on one hand that I have kept. They are all chit pull games.

Wrap-Up

There’s so much more I could mention here, but at some point it needs to remain concise. And, well, there are a lot of things that will probably come out when playing the longer game experience. The sample size here is relatively small compared to the full game, and I function best when I can play some of the game and then digest the experience and revisit the rules. That is exactly what I gained, and once I chip away at the handful of review titles I have on my solitaire shelf, I’ll likely be trying to pry this from Carl’s shelf and onto my table to give it another play or two. And maybe, just maybe, we’ll squeeze in a 2-player game in there at some point. I’d love to get a longer German solo, and Allies solo, and a 2-player play in before reviewing this one. It definitely has my attention and my interest, and perhaps the busy board will help me to visualize the long-term, more strategic planning that I need to attempt and execute in an operational game like this.

Carl

I’ve played a lot of games over the years. Fewer than many people, but enough to know when I have found something that is really special to me.

This is one of those games.

It was a pain to figure out. I made mistakes. I did things wrong. It’s solo. Despite all of that, I actively want to play it again.

I have a collapsable table in my garage and a Kerosene heater to keep warm as it gets colder outside. This game is part of why I planned to be able to play games in the garage year round. I have limited space to leave something setup without inconveniencing others in my household. I need to be able to explore this title more.

I again fall back to the comment that I am not a solo gamer. My ideal setting is sitting at a table with others (one or more) and combine gaming with socialization. I keep bringing this up because my opinion of this game is so high. I understand what a shift this is from my normal feeling about solo games. It’s a big deal.

I remember restarting the game multiple times, being confused by some of the mechanics, taking breaks only to come back and start over while pouring through the rules. I remember the flow of the game, but I can’t give a detailed AAR. I lost, but enjoyed getting my butt handed to me by a well thought out card-based AI.

Like David, I want to explore the longer scenarios from both sides, and see how it plays as a two player game. It may take a while, but I will get there.