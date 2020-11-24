Insights and Impressions for Stilicho: Last of the Romans

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all our content linked here. And you can follow us on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! Our aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. As a pair of relatively new wargamers coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to us and we hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. So we are glad you discovered this blog, and hope you stick around for future posts!

Earlier this year I tried out the Wars of Marcus Aurelius and had quite the cakewalk in my initial play of the game. Not only has that game shut me up with additional plays (review on that game coming!) where I am yet to get close to winning a second time, but it seems like the spiritual successor game has taken things and cranked them up to 11. I don’t know what I was expecting from Stilicho when it was announced, but this is more than just a simple clone with some small tweaks to fit the different historical profile. Everything in the game looks and feels fresh in all the right ways. While you’re still working on the same core objective of pushing back all three factions onto their home space (and defeating them again once there), and still drawing/playing the same flow of cards for both the invaders and the Romans, that is pretty close to where the similarities end. Gone are the off-map conflicts and the need for fleets to move troops, and that’s a good thing because this game already shows the promise of being a nearly-unstoppable juggernaut to win against.

The first round of the game set me up for failure. Seriously. It opens with a Barbarian phase, drawing 3 cards. And all 3 activated the same army, getting them to the end of their track and driving up Olympius on his track to behead Stilicho (which was what ultimately happened, although I survived three full years before it passed…with Constantine on my doorstep). It was long enough to show me what I needed to know about this game: everything feels more threatening because there are so many balls to juggle effectively. It will probably remind folks of the States of Siege system, with good reason, but it also reminds me a lot of Tom Russell’s own Master of… series but in reverse. Instead of going out and stamping down on the invading forces as they land, you are trying to play defense and push them back. Both have delightful elements of randomness – a chit pull in one, the card draw in the other – making it so even when you think something is hopeless (or relatively safe), you can never be sure.

That tension, friends, is what I crave in my solo gaming. It is why I return to the Master of series, black eyes and all, time and again as it beats me down. It is why I enjoy playing the Lord of the Rings LCG – my win rate over 150+ plays is around 30%. And it is why I delight in Stilicho: Last of the Romans. I genuinely wonder which I’ll win at next: Stilicho, Wars of Marcus Aurelius, Agricola, Charlemagne, or Aurelian. Stilicho and Aurelian have the advantage in getting more plays sooner, but those might end up going the same way as the others: close, but not quite…I’m chalking my initial win on Marcus Aurelius up to technological incompetence.

Insight #1: Surges got bigger and meaner

For those that have not played Wars of Marcus Aurelius, let me briefly explain the process of the turn. Each year of the game is divided into three parts, and at the start of each part there is a Barbarian phase which has you drawing 3 cards from the Barbarian deck. Some of the cards hold events, but a good number activate the army on one of three tracks and moves them forward. Those move cards cycle down into one of three spots that are surge spaces – once all three of those are full, a surge is triggered to activate the two armies that did NOT move from the final card entering the surge.

Stilicho laughs in the face of that surge. Each card has a separate surge box, depicting a faction that will activate and, potentially, things like a reshuffle of the Barbarian discards or movement of Olympius along his track. They went and streamlined these cards, using images to represent the movements rather than text – and with this come some special activations that will allow a demoralized faction to flip AND move, neutralizing one of your best ways to slow down those invading forces.

Insight #2: Fewer spaces with natural defense: it’s a trap!

The map here is very different. Rather than linear tracks moving top-to-bottom, there’s a maze of interwoven tracks along the way (more on that fun in the next insight!) – but the thing that stood out to me the most was the absence of bonus “defense” for the invaders along the tracks. Yes, there’s some close to their home spaces, but further along it disappears. My gut response was that things would be easier as a result of this. Oh, how wrong I was…

See, there’s something new in play here: Unrest and Revolt. These add either 1 or 2 to the Barbarian defense in a territory for every space without that natural defense. So yes, in theory there’s a chance of a bonus-less attack or two, but it also adds yet another ball to juggle along the path to avoiding defeat. Because if all five regions move to Revolt, you lose. Oof. And the next thing you know, these will begin to spread like wildfires.

Insight #3: Barbarians are a Roman’s best friend

One of the cool things about the interwoven tracks comes from the risk of barbarians colliding. Accidental collisions are fun, usually from the correct sequence of activations that places one of them in the crossroads and then attempts to move the other into the same spot. This will either push back the force sitting in the crossroads, or else prevent the one moving into the crossroads from advancing. Either way, one of the two forces is “delayed” by a space, a complete win for the Romans no matter how you look at it.

But it is so much more enjoyable to push a barbarian force backward onto that same crossroads space for a collision…because it will either push back the existing force a space, or cause the one you pushed back to leapfrog back an extra space beyond that crossroads. Will it always line up perfectly? Nope. You can do things to work toward this goal, of course, and when the time is right and you pull it off…well, it is immensely satisfying. This doesn’t even bring to bear the fact that Constantine can actively attack against one of the invading forces, at least for a short time, if you plan and play the proper event card…

Insight #4: Timing Dictates Everything

Okay, okay, this is a “well, duh!” point here, but I want to really emphasize it because of how impactful this can be. You know the flow of the round, broken into three seasons and each season the Barbarians get to play 3 cards and you’re drawing a diminishing number of cards. You can hold onto only so many of them across the seasons, and can save at most one (usually) for the next year. Mathematically speaking, you’ll draw as many cards as they play, but because the number you draw gets smaller each season it almost always feels like you can do less later. Sometimes I’ve played all of the cards early, only to wish I had held onto one or two of them to counteract the progress of those Barbarians or to stop a card from going into a Surge space. Other times I’ve held back a card or two, waiting to see what comes up and have an event trigger that pulls the crucial card out of my hand. I’ve gone into one season with a plan to push back X and failed miserably, and other times I might do well there only to find the real threat was a different track after the next Barbarian turn.

So much controlled chaos to adapt toward, there’s no one way to plan for everything. You can’t prevent everything, nor can you completely control the outcome of a battle (yes, you can discard more cards to add +1 per card but that always feels wasteful…and even when in a situation where I needed anything but a 1 for me, 6 for them to roll…well, let’s just say it has happened). Speaking of that +1 per card, another element of timing there because if you already spent those cards elsewhere, it doesn’t do you much good to be able to boost yourself when it can’t be done. Again, order matters in this game – sometimes more than you expect.

And when you pull off something incredible, such as an opportune play of a Temporary Truce that prevents some massive devastation – well, it feels pretty darn good.

Insight #5: Expect to fail: it’s historical!

Stilicho did not survive the ten years presented in this game. If memory serves me, he lasted three. Well, my first play made it to Spring of the 4th year so I guess I beat the historical Stilicho by a hair. That’s something we should all keep in mind when approaching this game: the historical person didn’t make it beyond ⅓ of the timeline. Everything beyond that is an abstraction of a what if scenario, and so while you might fail to “win” the first ten times you play, maybe you won against the historical person eight of those times. You know, that isn’t such a bad track record. The game is hard. It feels like it will be downright brutal at times. Know what you are getting yourself into here. While it isn’t attempting to be a perfect historical simulation, the odds are stacked against Stilicho here – kind of like thinking it’ll be all sunshine and rainbows the next time you play as the French in the Battle of Agincourt.

Wrap-Up

There’s not much more I can say about this game other than it exceeded my expectations. Was I anticipating fun? Absolutely, especially with how much I’ve enjoyed revisiting the Wars of Marcus Aurelius in recent weeks prior to this play. But it somehow feels like the same game while being vastly different, which is a great thing. Because if they were too similar, I’d be forced to choose just one to keep, one to play, and one to recommend. And now, well, I feel like I can already do that with both.

Hollandspiele just kicked off their holiday sale. They have some excellent games in the catalog, and I'm yet to play one that disappoints (although some have not been kind to me with the first plays). If you're looking for an excellent solo game, you can't go wrong with this. Since you can get a freebie game by purchasing two titles, I'd also strongly recommend Wars of Marcus Aurelius or Agricola, Master of Britain.