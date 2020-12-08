Insights and Impressions for D-Day Dice: Free Trial Version

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all our content linked here. And you can follow us on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! Our aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames. As a pair of relatively new wargamers coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to us and we hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. So we are glad you discovered this blog, and hope you stick around for future posts!

Prompted by an offering in a Fair Trade it Forward thread on BGG, I went looking into D-Day Dice to see what the game was about and if it might be something I could possibly be interested in trading for. I ultimately did not make a claim on the game, as someone jumped on it before I could do so, but I did discover a free Print-and-Play sample of the game that was available. It came with two different scenarios, required almost no printing, and absolutely no crafting. It was a perfect fit to print out and give it a try, both to see if the game would make my wishlist and to see if this free trial would be destined to get added to my bag of travel PNP games.

I ended up playing both maps one morning, as the game played a lot quicker than I had expected and I wanted a full taste of the sample being offered. Both of them ended in losses for my side, advancing to the space just outside the bunker on the first map and losing relatively quickly on the second – at least it felt that way, as I was treading water the entire time trying to catch up. After the first loss, I felt I had a better idea on how to navigate the system and what things to possibly prioritize obtaining as I went – but bad die rolls tanked that playthrough quickly as I found myself scrambling to cover the incoming damage. That’s right, a game with Dice in the name does have a lot depend upon those die rolls. There’s no way around that, sometimes the dice are just horrendous. However, these two plays did provide enough of a lasting impression to allow me to reflect upon those and, by extension, upon what I would expect to see from the full game.

Insight #1: The most interesting aspect is the random likelihood of a RWB trigger

One of the hallmark aspects of this game comes from the RWB abilities. See, you are rolling dice across three different colors: red, white, and blue (2 of each). Get the same number on a red, a white, and a blue and you’ll trigger a more powerful effect in addition to your usual use of those dice. Obviously, this is something you’ll want to accomplish whenever possible, and it leads to some tough decisions on whether to reroll a particular die you like because there’s a chance it could match the pair you have and trigger a RWB effect. It prompts you to sometimes press your luck when you would otherwise be content with what you have, giving a bit of a risk-reward balance to tread that can fail spectacularly at the 1-in-6 chance of being successful but almost always feels like something you should just go for. After all: no guts, no glory. Right?

Insight #2: Dice manipulation is abundant

Don’t get me wrong, you don’t have an endless supply of mitigation opportunities in the game. But you have more than just the Yahtzee mechanic of three rolls per round to help you get to the results you desire – so long as you unlock and have the proper items at your disposal such as the Binoculars. Getting Specialists early, such as the Corporal, will allow you extra attempts to get that elusive RWB effect, or just to try and improve your offering in a down turn. So yes, there’s dice rolling in the game. And yes, at times you will definitely be the victim of wild swings of luck in one direction or the other. But as a whole, this game offers plenty of options you can spend points on in order to assist with mitigation as you advance up the beach.

Insight #3: Milk the clock for as long as you can in the early turns

It really seems like something that could go without being said, but I’m a dummy sometimes and really need reminded. You can stay in the same space for several turns before getting forced to move forward along the path. Yes, you’ll be suffering casualties as you stall in a single location, but oftentimes that location is dealing less damage than where you’ll advance into. So take advantage, especially in that first location, to use the time and build up points and a reserve of troops. When you think you have enough troops, you’re only about halfway where you need to be. And once you hit that point, you’re still going to find yourself needing more and more bodies as the bullets rain down upon your forces.

Insight #4: You’re all going to die

Tying in with the above, you will find yourself losing troops at a pretty obscene rate as you get in closer. I am aware this is by design, but there are times it nearly feels impossible. It requires quite a bit of luck to roll exactly what you need to replenish your forces enough to withstand the next round, and you need to be advancing at a rapid rate once you get going. Stall for a turn along the way? Well, that’s an extra dozen or so troops you need to replenish to reach the end successfully. It was almost laughable how devastating the game got as I moved closer to the end. It really puts into perspective the dire situation faced by the brave folks historically, and the insane odds they had to overcome in order to be successful. From a game perspective, it adds a lot of pressure to increase your force size every turn – making you strike a balance between die mitigation tools, damage mitigation tools, and just having troops in general.

Insight #5: The game fills a niche, and does it well

As a whole, conflict simulation games are not usually short affairs. So to have one that can be set up in under a minute, played in around 15-20, and then put away in another minute – well, that’s something I appreciate about the game. I don’t always have the time to sit down and slog through hours of conflict, nor do I always want a game where I feel the need to stop and reference the rules yet again to make 100% certain I play X correctly as I go along. Games like this aren’t going to scratch the same itch that our bigger titles and boxes will, but it serves a good purpose. Sometimes I’ve got 30 minutes to kill in the evening before bed and want something I can just get played and completed before bed. This game is perfect for that – not to mention it makes a great travel companion for small playing surfaces (this could definitely be played on an airplane tray, for instance). There’s enough of a balance between luck, tactical decision-making, and fun to allow this to fill a role that most Wargames don’t try to do.

Wrap-Up

While I missed out on claiming the game offering, I’m still glad it pushed me to try out a new Print & Play. After all, those are the easiest games to recommend to folks if they are 100% free to play like this one is. Sure, there’s a limit on the variety in this package with two official maps to play, but you can easily get a handful of plays on them both. I’ve got them both in a binder, inside a page protector that I can use a dry erase marker to write on, letting me replay endlessly without reprinting the maps. This probably won’t be played often, but it is among a small handful of games I’ll turn to when I have a very limited amount of time to dedicate and want to spend it playing a game to completion rather than setting up the next bigger game or reading the next rulebook.

Because this game is fast, free, and only requires a few pages printed out – well, what are you waiting for? Your total investment to print, learn, and play it will be under an hour. There are some games I can’t even finish the rulebook for in that same hour. Try the game out, see if the 2nd Edition base game belongs on your wishlist. I’m convinced it should stay on mine, not because I can see it becoming one of my favorite games, but because it will still fill that same role of being short and fast, something undervalued at times and traits that could allow it to be one of the most-played games in my collection over time. Besides, I’d like to have some official dice to roll, and have blue dice instead of my lovely purple ones to roll. Somehow RWP just doesn’t seem as good to strive for.