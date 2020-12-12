Insights and Impressions: Air, Land and Sea

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all our content linked here. And you can follow us on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

As a pair of relatively new wargamers coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to us and we hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming.

I’ve always loved finding small, portable games that fall into the thinky filler category. Hanamikoji became, and remains, one of my absolute favorite games even with its small number of cards and components because every decision feels agonizing since you’re operating with imperfect information and choosing from a shrinking number of action options. The number of games that come close to matching its sheer brilliance in that sort of timeframe are very few, but I had heard really good things about Air, Land, and Sea. Even one testimony that it was the best at the “fight over 3 battlefields” sort of game approach.

I’m not sure I can prove him wrong on that, either. I’ve got two I really enjoy already on my shelf (Haven, Omen: A Reign of War) and I might just have to get my own copy of this game…if you want spoilers on my own impressions of this little game. Because of schedules, and other meatier games to cover quicker, this post has been set aside for far too long and, as a result, I’ve restrained myself from requesting additional plays of the game. Today, that comes to an end because I just can’t wait to play Air, Land, and Sea again…

Even if it didn’t go well for me when we played it. Not during our quick test run the first week, nor when we played the full match later. And yet, it was absolutely delightful having that A-Ha moment on the power of concession after the first scoring round in the full play. And then seeing the power of certain abilities as they come into play at key times, swinging the battle to an early withdrawal. And the shifting of fronts! All of these things combine to make a delightful package that hasn’t quite dethroned Hanamikoji as my favorite thinky filler, but it sure could come close with more plays…

Air, Land & Sea is designed by Jon Perry, published by Arcane Wonders.

Insight #1: The sooner you concede a match, the better

This was the most revolutionary concept in the game, and it can absolutely be dictated solely from the garbage you are dealt if you get all low and weak cards, or predominantly one battlefield. They get points, sure, but if you play out a match to its conclusion, they will get a full 6 points…half the number needed to lock down a victory in the game. The idea is to strategically position yourself to win – but not by a landslide so they withdraw early. This can open the door to bluffs and double bluffs as players grow accustomed to the game, what is available, and how their opponent responds to certain tactics. The longer they feel like a match is winnable, the longer they will stay in – at least in theory, right? This is the headspace where the game will absolutely shine, especially when the same people play the game often. You’ll learn nuances, tells, and tendencies and be able to try to exploit those…while they try to throw you off with that knowledge. I think Vizzini from The Princess Bride would absolutely love this game with his dizzying intellect.

Carl

This side of the game is interesting. After one bad hand on my part I found myself wanting to concede later in the game and that was almost as painful as just playing out the current hand.

On the flip side of this, sometimes opening with a strong card can be important if you are weak in that card’s suit (Air, Land, or Sea). Often this strength is not due to the value of the card, but due to the power of the effect of the card. My hand of cards not only lets me play mind games on David, but also on myself. The choices one has to make can be agonizing, yet the choice does need to be made.

Insight #2: Diversify, but not to the point of weakness

There are three fronts to fight over, and you need to win two of them in order to get the points if your foe fails to concede. The really neat thing in this game is that any card can be placed face-down on any front as a power 2 card, adding immense flexibility in key moments. Opponent drops a tank in the Land front for a 6 value that you have no answer for? Well, those Land cards in your hand are not useless! Place them on the other two fronts for maximum potential. You want to spread out to keep things winnable in two fronts, so every card played to a front you cannot win is a card wasted since you only get 6 cards total. And some of this comes from playing the slow game, to see where your opponent might be strong before knowing which two fronts you can take. Can’t take two fronts? See the above point, as it is almost always more sensible to withdraw at that point than to press forward and hope they can’t answer what you can muster.

Carl

My addition to this is a bit of my response to Insight #1, and what David says in Insight #3.

In my part of the first insight I talk about the agonizing choices that can be presented. This is a combination of the card values, suits, and abilities. Being weak in one suit is not necessarily a deal breaker, as there are cards that let you play cards out of suits into other theatres. Some of the abilities are one time, while others are ongoing. Your opponent can flip one of your cards over, changing its value to two, and negating the ability.

And on top of all of that, if you have a well balanced hand you do have a shot at winning, but your opponent may only be strong in two suits. If that is the case, his numerical strength combined with any abilities he has, can make that well balanced hand worthless. This is when it is easy to fall into the trap of playing too far into your hand to be able to make maximum use of the concede rule.

Insight #3: The abilities are sometimes more important than the numbers

Math fans will revolt at this, but simply having the highest numbers (5-6) on your cards does not necessarily mean you have the best hand. Yes, it can be hard to overcome anything 9 or higher on one side, as it usually means an investment of 3 cards, which is 50% of your hand, to take it. That’s a high investment. However, there are cards to counter those things, such as ones designed to flip a card (going from a 6 ro a 2 hurts), ones that limit the number of cards (or placement of cards) in certain areas, and other really nasty and delightful effects. The counter is, of course, true here: a hand of low-to-mid numbers is not necessarily an insta-fold hand, either. Take time to determine what you could do with the hand you’ve been dealt – and maybe the opponent will surprise you by bowing out before you do.

Carl

I won’t comment here as it is a reiteration of my previous two points above.

Insight #4: Timing a powerful play is more critical than ever

Because your opponent can withdraw, throwing that haymaker with your first card can be a complete recipe for a lost round. Nothing is more painful than seeing a near-perfect hand and not getting to play most of it, as the meanness remains played out only in your imagination. Yes, some cards might necessitate an early play, such as locking down a front to 3 cards max. But if you can hold off and stall, slow playing those cards, you can grab an extra point or two along the way by convincing them they have a chance. Circling back around to it, this is where a little deception with face-down cards can come into play. Just don’t overdo the drama as you sigh heavily, shaking your head as you put that card face-down “because it is all you can do to try and counter them” in an area where you’re holding a powerful late card. A poker player would delight in this game, as much of the nuance in poker comes into play with this game, too.

Carl

This aspect of the game is both fascinating and frustrating at the same time. The simplicity of the mechanics combined with the possible combos that can be realized leads to the agonizing choices I mentioned above. My personal strategy when I draw my hand is to determine which two theatres are most promising first. My second focus is on how I can slow play those theatres for maximum effect. The third is to determine if there are any dependencies needed in the order of cardplay.

The problem with this is any plan can be thrown for a loop based on how my opponent plays their cards. Thus it is important to not lock oneself into a single plan. The fourth, and final, thing I try to identify is if my hand and initial plan are open to deviation should something go awry. Usually the answer is yes, but there is still no guarantee.

Bluffs, double bluffs, and mind games, oh my…

Insight #5: The unknown element of cards not used makes the game shine

Much like Hanamikoji, you walk into your opening hand here with limited information because there are cards which are not in either player’s hand. In Hanamikoji, you slowly learn some of what the opponent might have as you draw a card each turn (in addition to the two actions where they play cards giving you information), but you always operate on imperfect information because there are 3 cards they see which you will never see until the round ends, and one card that is removed at the start of the round. That element of the unknown, the uncertainty it creates, provides tension and the constant second-guessing of yourself. This game is a little different, as the cards not dealt for the round remain out of play. You can rule out SOME of what they could hold based upon your own hand, but that still leaves 67% of the deck that is either in their hand or out of the round. You can’t know, until the end of the round, whether they hold the best of what remains or the worst of it…or a mixture in between. That, friends, is the best part of this game which says a lot…because this game sings with firing on all cylinders across all aspects of the game.

Carl

This will probably be a cardinal sin to some. I have trouble with some games due to my opponents having played them so much they have the entire deck of cards memorized, and if that wasn’t enough they also have a deep enough knowledge to know the relative strength of different combinations of cards.

This is not a skill I have. It is part of what led me to wargames. The fact that there are few, if any, card draws in this game appeals to me. It offsets the frustration I have due to my inability to commit as much game specific information to memory. I’m a big ideas person. The ideal generalist. I have enough knowledge in a lot of areas to make me a valuable resource at work, and that helps me with operational games in particular. Parsing a lot of information at a glance, allowing me to make reasonably quick decisions, but not being able to provide a high level of detail on the game(s) played last night (Arquebus and Heights of Courage if you are wondering). There are moments that are remembered. That’s it.

This game allows me to excel despite my own limitations. All I need to worry about is what’s in my hand.

Am I concerned about what my opponent is holding? You bet I am! At the same time as the game progresses I start to see what my opponent’s strategy may be leading towards, and I can make adjustments based on the current state of the board.

Wrap-up

Gosh, this was a bad idea to write this. Why? Because now I long to play the game and, well, I don’t have a copy. My local FLGS probably doesn’t have one, either, and so I resigned myself to sulking this holiday season over my inability to teach this one to my wife. Her reaction, when I put it on the table, will be similar to how I felt a year or two ago upon seeing the game: that theme doesn’t interest me. Well, tastes change and evolve and I am glad mine did. She’d not object if it was a theme like Elf, Dwarf, & Ent or Space, Base, & Race. Heck, she’d delight in Sheep, Pig, & Cow as it would fit in with her joy for Uwe Rosenberg’s designs.

But I recall times not too long ago when she looked at Hanamikoji with skepticism. Doubly so for Battle Line. And yet she has enjoyed both of them immensely (although probably not as much as I do, since she doesn’t request to play either of them on her own) when they hit the table and our sessions are often played as a best-of-three when they do get played. It’ll be the perfect game to play with family members who aren’t as big into games, and equally perfect when game nights open back up as something to play to fill the time between games, as inevitably happens over the course of an evening with larger groups playing games of varying lengths and complexities. Having Air, Land, & Sea is about on par with having a swiss army knife of gaming in the collection, and I honestly cannot wait to play this again.

Carl

David’s favourite historical period is medieval. I think he’s slowly warming up to other periods of history. The nice thing is we can each bring our own interests together and have a selection of games with minimal overlap (I will say if either of us moves away I will need to get my own copies of a few titles).

He had heard good things about this one, and it is not deep in the weeds. It is an excellent thinky filler. It is nice when there is not much time to play, and you want a quick game of something.

This is one of those games. It’s fun, plays fast, and allows someone like me who enjoys exercising their mind to fill that need as well.