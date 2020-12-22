Review of Undaunted: Normandy

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all our content linked here. And you can follow us on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Game Information

Designer: Trevor Benjamin & David Thompson

Artist: Roland MacDonald

Publisher: Osprey Games

Players: 2

Playtime: 45-60

June, 1944: Through the D-Day landings, the Allies have seized a foothold on the beaches of Normandy. Now you must lead your troops forward as you push deeper into France and drive the German forces back. You will face intense resistance, machine gun fire, and mortar bombardment, but a great commander can turn the situation to their advantage!



Undaunted: Normandy is a deck-building game that places you and your opponent in command of American or German forces, fighting through a series of missions critical to the outcome of World War II. Use your cards to seize the initiative, bolster your forces, or control your troops on the battlefield. Strong leadership can turn the tide of battle in your favor, but reckless decisions could prove catastrophic as every casualty you take removes a card from your deck. Take charge amidst the chaos of battle, hold fast in the face of opposition, and remain undaunted.



Our Thoughts

Let’s not dance around my favorite feature in this game: the deckbuilding. So much of what you do in this game hinges around both your starting composition, as well as how you use those cards. Want to make sure you go first? Well, the more powerful cards can be spent as your bid to try and lock that down. Want to make sure you can activate a unit more frequently? Bolster that unit’s card to add more copies of it into your deck. Want to make sure your key troops survive the opposing assault? Yes, more copies is the key since each hit removes a copy of the card from the game. Need to traverse unknown terrain? Send in your Scout to clear a path – and then use them to thin out the useless Fog of War cards later. Got a card you no longer need? They can be spent to remove their card from your deck, too – unfortunately, Fog of Wars can’t do that to themselves! The deckbuilding is simple, easy to understand, and is the engine that makes this game hum.

Carl

I like the idea of deckbuilding, but I do not have the experience of years and years of playing CCGs, LCGs, or other deck based games. The fact that the deckbuilding is simple is what makes this game work for someone like me. That is saying something.

The scenarios do a great job of slowly incorporating new units into the mix. Could they have tossed in Snipers and Mortars from the start? Sure. But the progression makes it easy to get a grasp on the basics of the game and think in layers of strategy before getting a new wrinkle to account for. And boy, are those new wrinkles fun when they are on your side – I can’t imagine playing without at least the Machine Gunners in the deck. Their suppression ability is so crucial to slowing down a player who simply needs to rush an objective, giving a perfect foil to the arrow flying straight toward the target.

Carl

The slow buildup of what is available to you leads to interesting scenario variations. It also gets mixed up as you progress through the “campaign” of scenarios. One round I have snipers, the next david has them, the scenario after that we both have them. With a limited pool of units the combinations allow for a lot of variety. On top of all of that, we have only been using platoons A and B. There is a third platoon, C, which has yet to enter play. Now the deck can start large and thinning the deck can be more of a priority to focus on the tactics you hope to employ.

Let’s talk about combat and suppression. Attacking is simple, you look at the defense of your target, the defense boost of their tile they are on, and count the number of tiles between the attacker and defender. There’s your target number. Roll that or higher on a d10, you hit. Roll multiple hits, it is still just one hit for the attack – more dice for the attack simply makes it more likely you see a success for the action. A damage removes one of that unit’s cards from the opponent deck: hand first, then discard, then the draw pile for order of removal. No cards left of that unit? Their token is removed (considered to be pinned). I think the Riflemen have the most copies available at 5 cards each, others have 3. Alternatively, the Gunners have a Suppress ability which lets them roll 4 dice with the same success methods as above, but when they hit it just flips the target’s token to its other side. Why is that important? The next activation of that unit will be spent to do nothing but flip it back over. And 4 dice to hit brings really good odds…

Carl

I hate the effectiveness to which David pulls off suppression. Part of me needs to start focusing on not only achieving my objectives, while mitigating my opponent’s ability to mess with my plans. This is part of my own learning curve with this style of game. I have used suppression to great effect. With the right timing it effectively stalls your opponent. Do that enough and their progress slows to a crawl, allowing you to move other units in to deal more meaningful hits which can take a unit out of play.

One of the most important lessons to learn in this would be to diversify your approach. You won’t always be able to use the troop you want when you need them – much like games such as Commands & Colors, you are restricted by the cards you draw. Sometimes you’ll get the exact hand you needed, but oftentimes you’ll get a mix of ones you want to use and some that you aren’t as excited about. Some of this can be balanced through how you construct your deck and effectively thinning out both Fog of War cards and the units you no longer need to use. But part of it is also from having at least one contingency plan in mind in case you just can’t get that one card you need. Or, even worse…

Carl

See all of my previous comments. I tend to try for efficiency and pull things off before David can build up a crushing force. That does not work well in this game. I have an easier time with other tactical games, but they are not deckbuilder games. Again, I’m learning as I go. The nice thing with Undaunted: Normandy is that even losing is fun.

One of the most frustrating things in this game is having the card you need in your hand and having your opponent activate first and hit you with a successful attack. You see, the first place you have to remove from is a copy of that card in your hand. Let me tell you just how frustrating it can be to have the winning hand and see it bleed away because you couldn’t hold – or steal – the initiative for the round. Your protection from this comes by going first, of course, since you don’t redraw your hand until after both players have taken their turns.

Carl

When you can do this to your opponent this is beautiful. When on the receiving end, it is very, very, frustrating. I had this happen several turns in a row, along with suppression, which in our last game cost me the game as I had all of the riflemen get eliminated. This is known as pinning the enemy. They are no longer capable of securing objectives and riflemen are the only unit that can do so.

I like to roll thoughts into the next ones, don’t I? Going first is critical in this game any time there’s a chance your opponent is going to attack you, to move onto the same objective tile you are hoping to claim, or about to do any other shenanigans that could make the game last longer or swing in their favor. And I love the bidding system, as each round you are spending one of the four cards drawn to bid on initiative. The better the card, the higher its value to bid – but then you don’t get to use the card for activations. This might make Fog of War cards seem like the obvious choice to bid with, but that’s a guaranteed losing bid if your opponent already holds the initiative. Balancing the choice of what cards you need to use and what you could bid is one of the most tense decisions in the game as a player gets closer to fulfilling their objective. And nothing is worse than bidding a key card to see your opponent had a much higher one they bid – meaning you could have just tossed in that Fog of War and ended with the same results.

Carl

The bidding is important. Every card hurts. If you have four non fog of war cards in hand it is easier, but two decent cards and two fog or wars, and you really need to go first to mitigate further delays. Add to that the two useful cards are needed to pull off some shenanigans and it can be a no win situation. Having this happen turn after turn toward the end of the game is awful. It also builds that tension that David mentions.

The two sides are similar because they have the same card pool to build from. Playing as the Germans feels no different than playing as the Allies, except for any special scenario conditions (such as what objective you need to accomplish or which point-scoring tiles are closest). Some scenarios are pretty darn identical for the forces on either side, and sometimes even the objective is the same regardless of which one you play as. This leads to the joy of seeing who can do it better, but it lacks the asymmetry that you’ll find in North Africa (the sequel to this game). It isn’t an issue of the game, but I know some people (myself included) love games where both sides feel and operate differently. You won’t find that here.

Carl

I would counter this by saying that even though the forces are the same, the mix of what is in play can vary from scenario to scenario. Take our last one as an example. We had identical cards, but I had platoon leaders and David had mortars. So the variety is not so much in the units, but in how the scenario is structured. I’d still give it a

The game can get predictably “on rails”. Because each card has a specific role, you fall into the same cycle of sending the scout ahead to open movement, then move the Rifleman along to try and reach the tile before the enemy and Control it. Need to pin the enemy forces? You’ll rush Riflemen, Machine Gunners, or Snipers forward to a good defensive spot within reasonable range of the enemy target and attack, attack, attack, with maybe a suppress thrown in for good measure. Suddenly half the cards in your deck feel like dead draws because they don’t advance you anymore, being spent for bids or cycled out as you try and draw into those cards you need. There’s not much room here for clever shifts in strategy and tactics, so there’s really a fine limit on outwitting your opponent beyond the management of your deck composition.

Carl

on this particular issue I would actually give a half-star. This is because to a certain extent this simulates many combat situations. Find out what is ahead before proceeding. I also found that once scouts run out of use they can be used to first rid your deck of fog of war cards, and then start thinning out the scouts. There are opportunities to rebalance, the question is do you take them, or use a higher ranked card (scout) to bid to hopefully gain or keep initiative. In our last game I made a conscious effort to use this ability of the scout, and it did pay dividends toward the end.

David’s Final Thoughts

We played Undaunted: Normandy really early in our Wargaming exploration period, and I remember having absolutely no interest in the game prior to that play. I was still stuck in a rut on wanting games set in my preferred time periods of interest, which ruled out pretty much anything involving gunpowder. This game was the one that slowly opened up my interests to other games – most of them I’m fine with allowing Carl to own and collect, but now I’m more interested in trying and pushing to learn/play some of them. So there’s a certain amount of fondness that I hold for this game above and beyond the gameplay itself.

It’s a good thing it has some really fun gameplay, too. Is it a perfect representation of the Wargame genre? Absolutely not, as there are many nuances left out for the sake of having a game that is quick and accessible. Yet there’s enough tactical crunchiness, layered on top of the strategic approach to constructing and tuning your deck during the game, that makes it stand out in a good way. If we have 30-40 minutes to burn at the end of a gaming session, this is the game at the top of my list of games to reach for and get played. Unfortunately, it does not get played nearly as often as I’d like it to, mostly because there are just so many games we’re trying to explore that sometimes our favorites must stand back in the shadows for a little longer.

While I’ve since played Undaunted: North Africa (and absolutely loved it), there’s room to love this one too because they feel so different in comparison. Why pick between chocolate ice cream or vanilla when I can have and enjoy both, right? This version of the game is groundbreaking in its approach, and has successfully provided tense experiences even in scenarios that seemed to be one-sided affairs before we started playing. There’s plenty of risk-reward wrapped into how you build your deck and use the cards to give this game variety even when we’re looking at relatively similar starting forces.

And all of this is to say that I’m really, really looking forward to the Reinforcements release in 2021. Solo play, yes!

Carl’s Final Thoughts

I purchased this based on hearing good things, it was a lighter game (of which I only have a few), and it involved deckbuilding which I’m not good at, but want to be.

After playing the game it was obvious that we needed to play it more. Relatively short, simple rules, crunchiness, and just fun to play.

David’s Rating

Undaunted: Normandy fills an interesting niche in the collection, as it doesn’t feel like a filler of a game (i.e. Table Battles) but has a short enough play time to truly be considered as a filler game. What it tries to accomplish, it does well, and was one of my bigger surprises of the year when we played the game. I’ll never, ever turn down an offer to play this game. For me, Undaunted: Normandy gets four out of five swords.