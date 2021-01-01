Review of Arquebus: Men of Iron Volume IV

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all our content linked here. And you can follow us on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Game Information

Designer: Richard H. Berg

Artist: Charles Kibler, Mike Lemick, Rodger B. MacGowan

Publisher: GMT Games

Players: 1-2

Playtime: 60-300

Northern Italy – and especially Milan – at the end of the 15th century was the brutal focal point for power and control between France and the Imperialist empires of Venice and Spain. And the battles fought for this prize are a record of the changing face of how war was fought.



At the start of the ‘war’, the main forces were mounted men-at-arms and a tightly packed and closed formation of pike, especially as represented by the Swiss. But as battle churned into battle, that slowly changed. Firepower, in the form of the arquebus (an early musket) became increasingly prevalent and dominant, forcing the closed pike formations to open up, as the Spanish did (with sword and buckler), and the reliance on heavily mounted cavalry to decrease.



Arquebus shows all of this in true die-rolling glory, featuring 8 major battles: Fornovo, Cerignola, Agnadello, Ravenna, Marignano, Bicocca, Pavia, and Ceresole. These are all really great game-players, with all but two of them half-mappers playable in 3 hours or less. The other two are the ‘tiny’ page-sized (8″ x 11″) Cerignola and the big one-mapper, the major, final battle of Pavia. Pavia was a crushing defeat wherein France lost over 50% of its army and almost all of its nobility of command, including her king, Francis I, who was captured. But for gamers, Pavia is wonderful gameplay, with units all over the greatly detailed map, much maneuver and many tough decisions to make.



Arquebus uses the popular “Men of Iron” mechanics with much concentration on detail of weaponry, from the differences between closed formation and open, to the decline of the Swiss (pas d’argent? pas de Suisse), and the rise of the German Landsknecht, the major force in warfare of the era and, ironically, the best-dressed men in Europe. Yes, Landsknecht uniforms literally set the fashion trend at the time for the entire western world.

Our Thoughts

The continuation system implemented here is wonderful. To some, it might ruin the game, but for me it adds yet another tense layer of decision-making. Do you roll for the battle you want to activate, having a 30% chance of success? Do you try to activate the less useful, but more likely battle? Do you try and steal the initiative, rolling at a 60 or 70% chance of success, or let them fail with their 30% chance? Add in the time mechanism for one side, and then they have yet another thing to consider: do I “pass” on the first free activation to move the time marker closer to the instant-losing mark and hope I can roll for continuation, or do I press the attack with the battle of my choice? I’m terrible at making these decisions, but I love having them and the chance to use several battles before my opponent gets to react.

The flight point system is a really good one, as there is always a layer of uncertainty for both sides. Will I hang on until I absorb that full 35 Flight Points, or will I get an unlucky roll of 9 once I hit 26 to bring the battle to a premature close before I can strike back? Since the loss isn’t checked until a Free Activation, that means someone who gets good, lucky activation rolls could potentially still strike back several times while on the brink of losing. Tension is something I enjoy in my games, and the Flight Points system definitely adds that to the experience.

Combat and movement are both simple yet with a few small details to bear in mind. For movement, you have a printed number and terrain costs (which can vary by map and by unit, but there are handy charts to help!) providing a range of motion each unit can advance. Combat has a few extra steps involved, but there’s a lot of good references to follow in the player aid. By the end of a battle, we are looking at it a lot less often, as the modifiers become easy to pick out as you are positioning troops to try and maximize your DRMs. Such as attacking a unit on two different fronts – they can’t defend to the front and the side at the same time. It makes so much sense, and that DRM for attacking that way plays into a lot of what you want to do when pushing into the enemy forces.

I freaking hate disordered troops. In the best way, of course. As the attacker, getting stuck with a -2 DRM is painful when you are trying to hit the enemy. It also usually comes with a lower natural defense DRM for the unit, making it a two-headed monster that you want your opponent to suffer from as much as possible while trying to avoid it yourself. The worst is when advancing in to attack and seeing some lucky ranged reaction rolls from the other side, disordering a whole host of your units before you can even get a shock combat to resolve. It hurts so good, and I appreciate the impact it plays into the ebbs and flows of the battle. Besides, there are ways to have units recover from being disordered.

No ZOC bonds. Oh, how I love that. It is really a good way to represent the combat of that time, where skirmishes come and go. What the system does provide is a moving unit has to stop when entering an enemy ZOC, and it does cost more to leave it, but no one unit is ever stuck trying to defeat an enemy they cannot overcome – but clever positioning and maneuvering can definitely slow down an enemy advance, giving your ranged units an extra chance to volley some bullets across the way or to protect your more valuable ones until you can position your troops accordingly.

There’s room to be stupid. While battles can be historically favored in one direction, there is plenty of opportunity to screw it all up and lose in glorious fashion. Such as clustering your lines of units 3-deep when advancing – forgetting that a retreat result would force the unit to be eliminated (yes, I was that stupid). Yet at the same time, it almost always feels like there’s a chance to turn the tide of battle. And it doesn’t just come down to who gets the luckier die rolls (although they can influence beats within the battle, they rarely drive the entire rhythm).

Ranged combat appears to be at its best in the form of opportunity fire, getting a free shot on the enemy as they advance to an adjacent hex. Few things can disrupt an aggressive opponent more than an unexpected Disruption of their unit upon advancing for combat. But to try and sit back and fire volleys of bullets? Forget about it. Unless they are adjacent, the odds are slim for hitting the enemy with your ranged attacks. While the lucky shot can, and will, happen, ranged attacks are not quite as overpowering as they might seem. However, when you have a force without ranged attack going against a line of pikes or swordsmen with Arquebuses the impact they play shines through quite clearly.

Carl

My thoughts on the above. This is the era of early firearms. They were easier to use than bows, but they also took time to reload. Thus many of the units armed with the Arquebus of the era also carry pikes or swords and bucklers. You take one shot, maybe two, then revert to more traditional combat tactics. So is it really a half-star? Possibly not.

It baffles me to have units in my formation that are useless. They cannot shock attack. They cannot ranged attack. They can’t even counter-attack or anything like that. They are there to move and absorb hits, apparently, because they provide no other value from a combat perspective. In a scenario where there is an objective to hold, they could become marginally useful for rushing to that spot but, should the enemy try to take it back, they can do nothing but take hits and cost me flight points. This part of the game is so maddening at times, as more than once I’ve moved a unit in to attack only to remember they can’t do anything but get hit.

Carl

From the rules:

Units in this game designated simply as LC are cavalry troops with little armor and few weapons. They were unsuited for Shock combat and were used primarily for reconnaissance and screening duties. Some were armed with bows and therefore useful for skirmishing during a battle. We call these units LC/A.

So yes, they are basically there as they were present in the actual combat, but they serve to screen other units. In a game where units have to attack all units they can, they can draw a portion of an attack to minimize the hits on a more useful unit. The idea is present in other games as basically a masking technique. Is it frustrating that they are not used offensively? Yes. Are they useless? No, but it would be unfortunate to be such a unit in my army…

David’s Final Thoughts

I wanted to try the Men of Iron system out for years prior to discovering a love of wargames – the period always has interested me and it sounded like a fun system. Of the four entries in the series, this is the latest in historical period and, by extension, the one I am least interested in from a historical perspective. That being said, I was definitely excited to finally try the system and fell in love immediately amidst the first, brutal loss with the game. It was a historically accurate slaughter of the French, and it felt weird to have lost so decisively in spite of being the active player for the majority of the battle thanks to some awesome activation and continuation rolls. And yet I absolutely loved the game, even amidst the flurry of disordered French troops.

The game is unforgiving at times in its historical accuracy. There are battles which will be very uneven, although there’s always a chance of turning the tide. The importance of both Arquebus-armed troops and of melee troops helps showcase the peak of one and the rise of the other – and yet there are still moments of frustration in having units which can do little more than absorb hits and attempt to slow the enemy approach. Ranged attacks are hardly accurate, especially with Artillery units, but when they do hit they can be devastating to the opposition. I love the nuance and trying to weigh the decision of when to advance your lines into attacking and when to hold back and try to wear them down into a Disordered status.

To me, this is what I want out of a hex and counter wargame system: good-sized battle between two armies that can reasonably be expected to end within a single evening session. There’s some nuance in the game that you need to try and remember, but by and large the game flows smoothly. I don’t crave more chrome on the game. The complexity comes from analyzing your troops, how your opponent has their troops, and making decisions based upon how to maneuver things to your advantage. I’ve walked away from every loss craving a rematch, and from every victory looking forward to the next play.

Carl’s Final Thoughts and a Few Extra Dimensions of Analysis

I was drawn to the Men of Iron Tri-Pack due to the huge value it presented. I P500’ed it and while waiting for it to go through that process we got to play game four in the series.

The system itself is excellent. For a tactical game to have this much detail without being overly rules burdensome is nice. Each battle is a puzzle to try and crack. I’m not bothered by the historical period as I enjoy all periods for wargames and am finding this time period to be of special interest to me. I’ll add one item that David did not cover in the overall review that I think is worth mentioning.

I dislike timed engagements, especially when I am on the timed side. Yes there are ways to prevent the clock from ticking down. Often those are in the hands of your opponent. I understand the need for them as it forces one into action. It just leaves a slightly bad taste in my mouth.

I’ve reached the point with wargames where I am learning the rules to new games faster due to seeing rules that mirror something from another game I have familiarity with. I expect this cross-connecting to continue to expand as we play more and more games. Arquebus, and for that matter the Men of Iron series, are one of the foundational stones in that cross system/game understanding. There are two other games that I’m working on learning for future plays (one was actually played last night), which was more understandable due to having learned the MoI/Arquebus rules.

There are also ties to earlier games I’ve played. The first 9 months of being a wargamer was a lot of learning and everything was new. Now I am starting to see where ideas are borrowed, or modified slightly, across time periods and publishers.

David’s Rating

The system is probably my favorite wargaming system so far. The limited number of useful troops is my biggest gripe with the game itself, but beyond that there’s so much goodness to explore in this box. If this isn’t a five out of five sword game, nothing else in my collection qualifies. 5/5 swords.

Carl’s Rating

As I said in my final thoughts, this is a foundational game system in that it presents a lot of ideas that are foundational to the general understanding of board games. I don’t have a problem with the units as they all have a purpose, even if that purpose is to be a hit sponge. We will do separate reviews for the individual titles in the MoI Tri-Pack, but Arquebus as a game, system, and historical learning piece is solid. 5/5 swords.