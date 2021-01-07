Review of Illumination

Note: You can find a Geeklist with all our content linked here. And you can follow us on Twitter at @swordsandchit.

Welcome to Swords and Chit! Our aim is to focus on discussing and reviewing wargames (with the occasional foray into something different, such is the case here). As a pair of relatively new wargamers coming from a background of euro games, a lot of things in the wargaming hobby are going to be new to us and we hope to provide a fresh voice for those who might be on a similar journey into this area of gaming. So we are glad you discovered this blog, and hope you stick around for future posts!

Game Information

Designer: Alf Seegert

Artist: Claire Campin, Jake Thomashow

Publisher: Eagle-Gryphon Games

Players: 1-2

Playtime: 45-60

Illumination is a game of Mad Medieval Monks and Illuminated Manuscripts.



Each turn, players create illuminations in three Books by placing one full row or column of tiles of their choice from their Player mat. With careful placement, players collect Coins that allow them to perform special actions or purchase Scriptorium cards. By placing tiles next to others of matching color, players collect Ritual tokens to score points at the Ritual stations in the Monastery when they are occupied by the Abbot.



As tiles are placed in Books, conflicts are set in motion: Angels wrestle with Demons, Knights skirmish with Dragons, Monks contend with Rabbits, and Dogs struggle with Squirrels. These conflicts are resolved only when they are bounded on all sides. Then, the player with more tiles on their side wins the

Bounded Battle, flips the losing side’s tiles facedown, and places their Marker on the matching Battle card.



When the game ends, players score points for the Rituals recorded on the Monastery mat and 1 point for each of their faceup Illumination tiles in each Book. Players also score points for placing more Markers on Battle cards and for defeated factions that match their Crusade card. The player with more points wins!



-description from publisher

My Thoughts

The art and the theme on this game help separate it from anything else in my collection. I’m a sucker for anything Medieval, and anything literary. If you have never seen a true image of a Medieval manuscript, you’re in for a treat because they are full of fun and fanciful illuminations. The game leans hard into that concept, giving you a good monk and an evil monk, essentially, battling over who can fill the manuscript better with their respective images. That theme excites me more than it probably should, and the gameplay shines through because of this push-pull battle between the two sides.

This game is far thinker than it appears. The rules are extremely simple, and can be taught in a matter of minutes. Yet within this simple set of rules is a brilliant game that provides all sorts of tense, crunchy decisions. And I love that about this game, as my time isn’t spent revisit the rules over and over to make sure we follow the proper sequences – it is getting into the game and enjoying the tension it creates between the two players. And there’s a real value to place on a game with relatively simple rules yet a lot of fun depth and strategy to explore.

The concept of the bounded battles is an interesting one, and the real fun comes in the depiction of the conflict between the Monks and the Rabbits. We all know that Angels and Demons are enemies, as are Knights and Dragons. We can even believe Dogs and Squirrels are mortal foes. The Monk/Rabbit one makes me smile as I try to imagine what stirred up such resentment. Anyway, the bounded battle system is really simple, evaluating a count of majority among the touching tiles once they are completely enclosed. The unfortunate trap can come later, though, as tiles can get moved or placed onto the text squares – where you might accidentally trigger a losing battle you didn’t notice (or set up to win an easy contest).

One of the key parts of the game comes from deciding which tiles to play during your turn. You have a 3×3 grid of tiles, each row and column associated with either Book 1, Book 2, or Book 3. You choose a row or column, and move all three books from it to the associated Book’s margins. From there, you either play the tiles into that book or pay to move them to an adjacent Book’s margins. Because you can’t control which new tiles will flip into the empty spaces on your grid (or their order), you sometimes need to make lemonade from lemons (or use some of the Scriptorium cards that let you move things on that grid). I love the blend of making strategic decisions while also figuring out what to do with the tiles that don’t currently mesh with your strategy.

The solo game is easy and fast, operating in a very similar fashion to the 2-player version. The opponent uses a d6 to choose his row or column, and then has a very simple set of rules to follow when checking on placement. It is quick, smooth, and lets you get back to the player turns with minimal interruption. It is the ideal solo system to operate in every sense except it may not play as intelligently as a human player – but that’s a fine sacrifice. I’d rather get back to my turns faster than to micro-manage the AI.

How much is going first worth in a game? Apparently about four coins in Illumination, as that is the monetary difference between the two players at the start of the game. Consider that the extra four coins can quickly be turned in for two additional Scriptorum cards, which I mentioned above as having the ability to radically transform the landscape. Sure, the starting player might be able to fully surround one of the wild Illuminations in a single book, getting three Devotion tokens without any competition. But also consider there are two additional books that can be placed into with the same freedom on subsequent turns. That money difference, while never breaking the game, always feels like a little too much. I just can’t prove it yet.

In theory, there is a way to not be able to place a tile on your turn and end up sending it to tend sheep instead. I’m yet to see it happen, but if you do a really bad job of managing your money I suppose you could end up with the negative points. The good news is that money is fairly easy to gain, and there’s a limit on what you can spend it on. While the early game will see a lot of Scriptorium card purchases, the later half will be more Monk movements and shifting tiles to a different book.

Final Thoughts

Alf Seegert is one of my favorite designers. Considering we’re both English Professors, his work always manages to scratch that literary itch that I have. This game, with its very unique theme, is something that is quite unlike anything else on my shelf. With deceptively simple rules and gameplay, there are some sharp elbows to be found in this game. Moments where you have elaborate plans fall apart because your opponent did something you overlooked, or just didn’t expect them to do, can leave you cursing those darn rabbits under your breath.

Illumination checks every box for what I want in a medium-length thinky two-player game except for fast setup. But it can be forgiven for that, as the setup isn’t that bad but does take a little more time than I’d like on a game this length. It also uses a little more table space than you might anticipate, but should be able to fit comfortably on most dinner tables – depending on the coffee shop, it is possible that it could work there but some coffee shops have really small tables that would definitely not fit this game.

Beyond those, this game delivers some really thinky, player-driven fun in a 30-40 minute gametime. It is really unique, theme aside, from any other game in our collection. A game with tile-laying, a smattering of battling, and a healthy dose of set collection is something you don’t find mixed together very often. And boy, does it all work. My wife was (sadly) underwhelmed by Fantastiqa, but did enjoy both Haven and Rival Realms from this same designer – and this one might just top all three of those.

Rating

This game fills a very unique niche in the collection with an interesting blend of mechanics, a delightfully eccentric theme, and rules that enable it to be taught in minutes to anyone. This is a solid four out of five swords from me, being the kind of thinky filler I delight in playing.